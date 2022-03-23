 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Welcome to life in the modern UK, where you can count to potato but can't afford to cook one   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
36
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

1112 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2022 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to break the solar cookers in sunny Britain.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crock pots don't use a lot of energy.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why is there a British supermarket called "Iceland"? Don't they know that it's a whole different country?
 
farker99
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTFA: Mr Walker said energy price caps for consumers could be extended to businesses, potentially paid for by a windfall tax, a cut in VAT, or putting green taxes on hold.

In other words: Cutting taxes (VAT or Green tax) will pay for cutting energy costs to big business.
That works. Sure it does.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Iceland boss claims food banks users are turning down donations of potatoes"

They can grow potatoes in the ice in Iceland?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

farker99: FTFA: Mr Walker said energy price caps for consumers could be extended to businesses, potentially paid for by a windfall tax, a cut in VAT, or putting green taxes on hold.

In other words: Cutting taxes (VAT or Green tax) will pay for cutting energy costs to big business.
That works. Sure it does.


Cutting taxes on the rich and abandoning ecological reform is 95% of the Tory Party platform.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Crock pots don't use a lot of energy.


Crock pots use around 250 watts.
If you run it 6 hours that's 1500 watt hours.
Equivalent of using your microwave for a full hour.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Also, it's the Daily Fail so I no longer believe in Iceland or potatoes.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I take it Britain mostly has gas ovens and stoves?
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: "Iceland boss claims food banks users are turning down donations of potatoes"

They can grow potatoes in the ice in Iceland?


Fark user image

-Iceland (country) has lots of agriculture (including potatoes) and isn't literally ice everywhere all the time.
-Iceland (FTA) is a british grocery store
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
DAMN BIDEN FOR INFLATION AND RISING ENERGY PRICES IN THE UK.

HE DID THAT!

/snicker
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Why is there a British supermarket called "Iceland"? Don't they know that it's a whole different country?


It's thing is that it mostly sells frozen foods.

Shooting Stars - Coldland - S7 EP1 [HD]
Youtube ZgYgXl5AxQA
 
Lifeless
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is what they voted for.  Maybe they can burn their bootstraps for fuel.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Why is there a British supermarket called "Iceland"? Don't they know that it's a whole different country?


There's also another store chain there called 'Poundland'... hee hee
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: "Iceland boss claims food banks users are turning down donations of potatoes"

They can grow potatoes in the ice in Iceland?


Iceland is green. It's Greenland that is ice.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: NM Volunteer: Crock pots don't use a lot of energy.

Crock pots use around 250 watts.
If you run it 6 hours that's 1500 watt hours.
Equivalent of using your microwave for a full hour.


When I googled it, I found anywhere between 100 and 150 watts for modern slow cookers on the low setting.  The big fancy ones (like the one my wife recently gave away) probably use a lot more, but the small, basic ones seem to be pretty damn efficient.
 
anfrind
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Brexit Bevets to show up in this thread and deny everything in 3...2...1...
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The UK could always ask Ireland for help.
Ha.
Haha.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
when did Iceland annex Britain?
and 'oo are the Britans?
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Why is there a British supermarket called "Iceland"?


They sell mostly frozen food.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You can if you shop at Waitrose, where you don't have to see any Iceland people.
Cue The GLC.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Jesus, is the entire country brain damaged? What about their phones? Do they have the power to charge them? How about their TVs and computers?

I've NEVER been so broke that I couldn't boil some farking potatoes, and I went through a 6-month stretch where we basically lived off of rice with Taco Bell sauce mixed in. No matter how broke we were, we could handle those electricity needs.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: NM Volunteer: Crock pots don't use a lot of energy.

Crock pots use around 250 watts.
If you run it 6 hours that's 1500 watt hours.
Equivalent of using your microwave for a full hour.


What if I use someone else's microwave?
 
Stibium
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The UK's march toward mass-death via covid makes a bit more sense now, doesn't it?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You don't just have to boil them.  You could also mash them or stick them in a stew.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: oldfarthenry: "Iceland boss claims food banks users are turning down donations of potatoes"

They can grow potatoes in the ice in Iceland?

[Fark user image 191x42]

-Iceland (country) has lots of agriculture (including potatoes) and isn't literally ice everywhere all the time.
-Iceland (FTA) is a british grocery store


That's just what someone trying to protect the secret of Reykjavik's ice mines would say
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
largedon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

anfrind: Brexit Bevets to show up in this thread and deny everything in 3...2...1...


Be careful when you speak his name.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's the Daily Mail, so now I don't think poor people exist.
 
anfrind
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Jesus, is the entire country brain damaged? What about their phones? Do they have the power to charge them? How about their TVs and computers?

I've NEVER been so broke that I couldn't boil some farking potatoes, and I went through a 6-month stretch where we basically lived off of rice with Taco Bell sauce mixed in. No matter how broke we were, we could handle those electricity needs.


It takes way more electricity to charge a phone than to cook a potato.  An earlier post indicated that even a slow cooker consumes a minimum of 100 watts, whereas a typical cell phone charger consumes a mere 10 watts.

And if one were desperate, a relatively cheap solar charger can be used even in the U.K., although if you have a higher-end smartphone, you might need to put it in low-power mode in order for the solar panel(s) to keep up.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

farker99: FTFA: Mr Walker said energy price caps for consumers could be extended to businesses, potentially paid for by a windfall tax, a cut in VAT, or putting green taxes on hold.

In other words: Cutting taxes (VAT or Green tax) will pay for cutting energy costs to big business.
That works. Sure it does.


Yep, this is a business CEO making a "i have heard reports of...." claim to argue for tax cuts.

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: farker99: FTFA: Mr Walker said energy price caps for consumers could be extended to businesses, potentially paid for by a windfall tax, a cut in VAT, or putting green taxes on hold.

In other words: Cutting taxes (VAT or Green tax) will pay for cutting energy costs to big business.
That works. Sure it does.

Cutting taxes on the rich and abandoning ecological reform is 95% of the Tory Party platform.


The Chancellor just announced tax cuts for the poorest, raising the NI threshold, and the Tories introduced the Green Levy to push reduction in carbon emissions.

Lifeless: This is what they voted for.  Maybe they can burn their bootstraps for fuel.


Gas and energy prices have shot up all over Europe. What did we vote for that caused this?

anfrind: Brexit Bevets to show up in this thread and deny everything in 3...2...1...


Amazing how Farkers hate and distrust CEOs in the US but the moment a British one says something that can be taken as a criticism of Brexit those same Farkers happily take his word as the truth.

Mikey1969: Jesus, is the entire country brain damaged? What about their phones? Do they have the power to charge them? How about their TVs and computers?

I've NEVER been so broke that I couldn't boil some farking potatoes, and I went through a 6-month stretch where we basically lived off of rice with Taco Bell sauce mixed in. No matter how broke we were, we could handle those electricity needs.


Yep, the entire story is rubbish, based on "I heard reports of...." from a CEO.
 
funzyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: DAMN BIDEN FOR INFLATION AND RISING ENERGY PRICES IN THE UK.

HE DID THAT!

/snicker


I came here to post this picture
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Lifeless: This is what they voted for.  Maybe they can burn their bootstraps for fuel.

Gas and energy prices have shot up all over Europe. What did we vote for that caused this?


You're not a part of Europe anymore.  You should've increased output from the North Sea instead of staying on the same teat as the continent.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: farker99: FTFA: Mr Walker said energy price caps for consumers could be extended to businesses, potentially paid for by a windfall tax, a cut in VAT, or putting green taxes on hold.

In other words: Cutting taxes (VAT or Green tax) will pay for cutting energy costs to big business.
That works. Sure it does.

Cutting taxes on the rich and abandoning ecological reform is 95% of the Tory Party platform.


I would say that is the same percentage as Republican in the US, but that doesn't leave nearly enough room for bigotry and hatred.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Iceland is a pioneer in the use of geothermal energy for space heating. Generating electricity with geothermal energy has increased significantly in recent years. Geothermal power facilities currently generate 25% of the country's total electricity production.

I'm calling shenanigans. Shenanigans I say!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

funzyr: inglixthemad: DAMN BIDEN FOR INFLATION AND RISING ENERGY PRICES IN THE UK.

HE DID THAT!

/snicker

I came here to post this picture
[Fark user image 354x500]


Biden, not just President of the United States, but PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED KINGDOM. Granted, that is likely to shrink because of Tory Brexsh*t.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.