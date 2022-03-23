 Skip to content
(BBC)   Dead man's erection ruled to be in breach of rules   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
26
•       •       •

giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh oh, which Farker died and didn't tell us?
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bender Remember Me - S3E17 A Pharaoh to Remember
Youtube AYURxfaTdpY
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, it is a pretty impressive erection.

The jukebox is a nice touch. *chef's kiss*
 
PerryWinnwet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: Uh oh, which Farker died and didn't tell us?


I think he's still up for some punishment.
 
bamf75
‘’ 1 hour ago  
limp article
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[insert Clerks reference here]
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: Uh oh, which Farker died and didn't tell us?


Not the one I'm thinking of; it isn't a replica of SAP Arena with a "Sharks in Six!" banner.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: [insert Clerks reference here]


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Was he the KING of Tacky?
 
sleze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mike_d85: Needlessly Complicated: [insert Clerks reference here]

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x649]


Get the lights.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I got high last night on LSD
My mind was beautiful, and I was free
Warts loved my nipples because they are pink
Vomit on me, baby, yeah yeah yeah

A blind man's penis is erect because he's blind
It's erect because he's blind, it's erect because he's blind
A blind man's penis is erect because he's blind
It's erect because he is blind
 
buntz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: [insert Clerks reference here]


I'm not even supposed to be here today?
 
Slypork
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How come no one at the cemetery noticed this being installed? I mean it's not like they just dropped in a tombstone. This had to have taken at least a couple days.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: [insert Clerks reference here]


Or a World According to Garp one.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It will never stand up in court.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Angel lust?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There'll be a stiff penalty for that.
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I met a traveller from an antique land,Who said-"Two vast and trunkless legs of stoneStand in the desert. . . . Near them, on the sand,Half sunk a shattered visage lies, whose frown,And wrinkled lip, and sneer of cold command,Tell that its sculptor well those passions readWhich yet survive, stamped on these lifeless things,The hand that mocked them, and the heart that fed;And on the pedestal, these words appear:My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings;Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!Nothing beside remains. Round the decayOf that colossal Wreck, boundless and bareThe lone and level sands stretch far away."
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Knowing how tightly graves all together, there is no way that thing isn't built atop at least twenty other people's graves, probably way more.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Death Boner is the name of my power ballad band.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Slypork: How come no one at the cemetery noticed this being installed? I mean it's not like they just dropped in a tombstone. This had to have taken at least a couple days.


Probably nobody really gave a shiat until somebody wrote an article (which was Greenlit here) about it in one of the UK tabloids about it a few days ago, and then Somebody Important read the article, and they asked their underlings to check and see if there was a law against it, and there was.

It's also worth noting that this guy was a Traveler and had a funeral apparently attended by hundreds if not thousands of people, and so maybe nobody wanted to piss them off.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm not gonna lie, that's fucking impressive!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
♫ ♫ ♫ ♫ ♫
Isn't it awfully nice to have a penis?
Isn't it frightfully good to have a dong?
It's swell to have a stiffy
It's divine to own a dick
From the tiniest little tadger
To the world's biggest prick
So, three cheers for your Willy or John Thomas
Hooray for your one-eyed trouser snake
Your piece of pork, your wife's best friend
Your Percy, or your cock
You can wrap it up in ribbons
You can slip it in your sock
But don't take it out in public
Or they will stick you in the dock
And you won't come back
♫ ♫ ♫ ♫ ♫
 
Pert
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Rules set out by Sheffield City Council's bereavement service state memorials must be under 3ins (75mm) thick and no taller than 4.4ft (1.35m)"

This may be just a smidge over.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"We understand memorials are deeply personal, however we must have rules in place to ensure fairness."
Because it is not fair for some people to be more dead than others.
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Knowing how tightly graves all together, there is no way that thing isn't built atop at least twenty other people's graves, probably way more.


From another article:
But Mr Collins' widow, Kathleen, told The Star: "We own the land and we do have planning permission.
It's not unusual for families to buy multiple plots for future inhabitance!


Also from the other article:
The dad of nine moved to Sheffield from Ireland in 1980 and became known as "Big Willy".

/Thatsapenis.gif
 
