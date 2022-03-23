 Skip to content
(Vice)   For no reason whatsoever, Romania is handing out iodine pills to its entire population. Thankfully not garlic pills   (vice.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Chernobyl disaster, iodine pills, Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă, production of radiation pills, dose of iodine, top of the lack of information, radioactive iodine, nuclear disaster  
19 Comments
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Iodine pill hording: coming soon to a pharmacy near you
 
neaorin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not handing them out though. They just built up their stocks. Taking these things as a preventive measure is not recommended.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neaorin: They're not handing them out though. They just built up their stocks. Taking these things as a preventive measure is not recommended.


They said the same thing about Ivermectin, so if I'm reading you right, you're saying Iodine is a cure for COVID they don't want you to knows about.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

American Decency Association: [Fark user image 850x543]

Iodine pill hording: coming soon to a pharmacy near you


If you have enough toilet paper stashed away you can just make a radiation suit out of that.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: American Decency Association: [Fark user image 850x543]

Iodine pill hording: coming soon to a pharmacy near you

If you have enough toilet paper stashed away you can just make a radiation suit out of that.


I got a new pair of UV sunglasses and a long sleeved rash guard
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: neaorin: They're not handing them out though. They just built up their stocks. Taking these things as a preventive measure is not recommended.

They said the same thing about Ivermectin, so if I'm reading you right, you're saying Iodine is a cure for COVID they don't want you to knows about.


It's funny because idiots were asking us (at Walgreens) which iodine to use in their nebulizer for Covid.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think the idea is you trade the iodine to survivors for guns, ammo, food, etc.
It's chemical currency.
I may have it wrong though.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They used to do this here when Indian Point was still running. I think you can still order them for free because of our proximity.
 
dryknife
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'll just stick to mercurochrome.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: American Decency Association: [Fark user image 850x543]

Iodine pill hording: coming soon to a pharmacy near you

If you have enough toilet paper stashed away you can just make a radiation suit out of that.


How about CVS receipts? You can protect yourself from radiation and get 20% off on Senior Multivitamins
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dryknife: I'll just stick to mercurochrome.


Saw that in a sort of pharmacy in a Jamaica airport.  Was amazed.  Had cheap bay rum though.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: born_yesterday: neaorin: They're not handing them out though. They just built up their stocks. Taking these things as a preventive measure is not recommended.

They said the same thing about Ivermectin, so if I'm reading you right, you're saying Iodine is a cure for COVID they don't want you to knows about.

It's funny because idiots were asking us (at Walgreens) which iodine to use in their nebulizer for Covid.


Idiots.

You're supposed to gargle and drink the Betadine.

Your nebulizer is to deliver the proven antibiotic mixture of bleach and drain cleaner, colloquially known as "The Green Dragon"

/anti biotic, as in anti-life
//don't do that, unless you are resistant to chlorine
 
Vern
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Great, so it'll be like when people started hoarding iodine pills like they did after Fukushima, 11 years ago. I wonder how many of those bottles ended up in the back of the cupboard and never used. And how many cases of probably expired pills are circulating right now.

But maybe now there's a glimmer of hope: "What if we can sell these things to desperate people and make twice the money! And then, we'll buy more pills!".

Cannibals.
 
indylaw
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Radiation is a hoax invented by Colonel Sanders to sell more chicken, fallout shelters.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I want to laugh, but my partner sent me to buy iodine pills the day before the invasion, but wouldn't tell me why. He is vaccinated, so at least there's that.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Could it be...Chernobyl?
 
Creoena
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

indylaw: Radiation is a hoax invented by Colonel Sanders to sell more chicken, fallout shelters.


I thought it was a hoax invented by Todd Howard to get people to play Fallout 76?
 
KStDrew
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTA: "By giving people a dose of iodine just before or just after a nuclear explosion [...]"

Oh, hi Mr. Putin, how are you? Can you do me a favor? Hold on to that nuke for a sec, I need to take my pill. Thanks!
 
