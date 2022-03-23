 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   ♫ Despite Putin's rage I am still just a dead Russian in a cage ♫   (vice.com) divider line
19
    More: Fail, Russia, Ukraine, Ukrainians, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russian language, cope cages, World War II  
•       •       •

1243 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2022 at 7:31 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
ok the Uno one cost me a new cup of coffee:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Russians stole bed springs from German homes and attached them to the front of their tanks in WW II.  The panzerfaust anti tank weapon had a flat shaped charge and the bed springs provided some defense.

I think this was in Cornelius Ryan's book:  The Last Battle.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Cope cage"...

F*ck, I'm deader than a Russian general.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What I love is that missiles like the Javelin were lampooned in this movie:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Along with the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. While it made for good TV, the Bradley ended up destroying more tanks in Desert Storm than the Abrams. And I think we can all say agree that they have gotten over the teething issues with the Javelin
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I think I've seen those cope cages in aisle 9 at Home Depot.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is it weird that upon seeing just the headline and picture, my first thought was Russia was welding the cages on the tanks to keep the soldiers inside and from abandoning the vehicles .
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: What I love is that missiles like the Javelin were lampooned in this movie:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 265x377]

Along with the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. While it made for good TV, the Bradley ended up destroying more tanks in Desert Storm than the Abrams. And I think we can all say agree that they have gotten over the teething issues with the Javelin


We really love to shiat on the DoD, and don't get me wrong procurement is a disaster.  But, once we say a system is ready for battle it is going to be so easy to use and powerful that a 19 year old from Iowa will be decimating any opponent in the land, sea, Air, space or cyberspace.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Evil Twin Skippy: What I love is that missiles like the Javelin were lampooned in this movie:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 265x377]

Along with the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. While it made for good TV, the Bradley ended up destroying more tanks in Desert Storm than the Abrams. And I think we can all say agree that they have gotten over the teething issues with the Javelin

We really love to shiat on the DoD, and don't get me wrong procurement is a disaster.  But, once we say a system is ready for battle it is going to be so easy to use and powerful that a 19 year old from Iowa will be decimating any opponent in the land, sea, Air, space or cyberspace.


Alternatively, unarmored Humvees...
 
baorao
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Is it weird that upon seeing just the headline and picture, my first thought was Russia was welding the cages on the tanks to keep the soldiers inside and from abandoning the vehicles .


I'll be honest, I am not a military equipment guy and have no understanding of what they're actually intended to do aside from your suggestion.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Russia steals everything. That is why Russia sucks, they don't have a mind of their own, everything is stolen or ancient from a technology standpoint.
The whole apparatus is built off of lies, deception, greed, and thievery.
Anyone successful next to them magnifies how broken and inept they are, that is why Ukraine is such a problem for them.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

baorao: MythDragon: Is it weird that upon seeing just the headline and picture, my first thought was Russia was welding the cages on the tanks to keep the soldiers inside and from abandoning the vehicles .

I'll be honest, I am not a military equipment guy and have no understanding of what they're actually intended to do aside from your suggestion.


Looks like they are going for an ineffective version of this
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slat_armor
 
the_rhino
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gubbo: American-Irish eyes: Evil Twin Skippy: What I love is that missiles like the Javelin were lampooned in this movie:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 265x377]

Along with the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. While it made for good TV, the Bradley ended up destroying more tanks in Desert Storm than the Abrams. And I think we can all say agree that they have gotten over the teething issues with the Javelin

We really love to shiat on the DoD, and don't get me wrong procurement is a disaster.  But, once we say a system is ready for battle it is going to be so easy to use and powerful that a 19 year old from Iowa will be decimating any opponent in the land, sea, Air, space or cyberspace.

Alternatively, unarmored Humvees...


I was told that we go to war with the military we HAVE, not the military we WANT
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They're inspired by how successful Trump's border fence is at keeping out Mexican convoys.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gubbo: American-Irish eyes: Evil Twin Skippy: What I love is that missiles like the Javelin were lampooned in this movie:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 265x377]

Along with the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. While it made for good TV, the Bradley ended up destroying more tanks in Desert Storm than the Abrams. And I think we can all say agree that they have gotten over the teething issues with the Javelin

We really love to shiat on the DoD, and don't get me wrong procurement is a disaster.  But, once we say a system is ready for battle it is going to be so easy to use and powerful that a 19 year old from Iowa will be decimating any opponent in the land, sea, Air, space or cyberspace.

Alternatively, unarmored Humvees...


According to my brother in law, who actually served in the front lines in Iraq, the armored humvees were death traps. Speed was life. Humvees were built to maneuver. Well... maneuver and *not* flip over.

They are modern jeeps, not infantry fighting vehicles.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.