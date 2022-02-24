 Skip to content
(NPR)   While aid groups appreciate your donations of clothes, food, and other goods to help Ukraine, the most efficient and effective thing to send is money. Keep sending American pants though, each one can be used as a tent to shelter an entire family   (npr.org) divider line
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Americans should just send guns. 2 birds, one stone...
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
https://neweasterneurope.eu/2022/02/24/ukraine-under-attack-how-to-help/

