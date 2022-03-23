 Skip to content
(Sydney Morning Herald)   Someday, evidence will be found of a leader of a charismatic megachurch who has never engaged in sexual misconduct. Today is not that day   (smh.com.au) divider line
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh yeah?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh FFS, Australia.  This is the worst you can do?  A text that to a parishioner that reads, "If I was with you, I'd like to give you a kiss and a cuddle, or a hug,"

In the U.S. we don't bat an eye when an anti-gay, anti-drug, anti-prostitution preacher snorts crank off a rent-boy's dong so you just need to try harder, Australia, if you're going to shock.  Maybe one of your preachers molests a koala or kangaroo or something or he uses a digeridoo to take bong rips while preaching.  You aren't going to beat the U.S. in terms of shear depravity but you can make your peccadillos uniquely Australian.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Australia...we love that y'all think that this is a church scandal. There were no dead hookers, no live boys, and absolutely no mention of millions embezzled. We thought you were the British Empire's Texas, but y'all need to up yo' game if you want to get even considered for Top Church Scandals. Even the Canadians got that sh*t beat.

To be fair, you don't want the Top Church Scandals. None of 'em. You go on being y'all, and keep the faith, and maybe keep a light on for expatriate Americans who maybe want to hop ship from this sh*tshow.
 
suburbanguerilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Australia...we love that y'all think that this is a church scandal. There were no dead hookers, no live boys, and absolutely no mention of millions embezzled. We thought you were the British Empire's Texas, but y'all need to up yo' game if you want to get even considered for Top Church Scandals. Even the Canadians got that sh*t beat.

To be fair, you don't want the Top Church Scandals. None of 'em. You go on being y'all, and keep the faith, and maybe keep a light on for expatriate Americans who maybe want to hop ship from this sh*tshow.


I'd love to move to there but they really don't like  seppos in Oz.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the megachurch is charismatic huh?

/Now roll for Int.
 
princhester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: Oh FFS, Australia.  This is the worst you can do?  A text that to a parishioner that reads, "If I was with you, I'd like to give you a kiss and a cuddle, or a hug,"


Don't be so naive.  This is what the article actually says:

"The first incident involved Pastor Brian text messaging with a female member of staff, which ended in an inappropriate text message along the lines of, 'If I was with you, I'd like to give you a kiss and a cuddle, or a hug,' words of that nature," Pastor Dooley told the meeting."

Why do you think Pastor Dooley didn't read out the actual text message?  Because the above is the most innocent conceivable spin they could put on it, knowing full well that if they revealed the actual text everyone would know that what it really meant was "I wanna fark".

Plus you kinda forgot to mention the 40 minute romp in a hotel room.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Compared to an American Megachurch pastor, this guy is positively angelic.

If this guy wants to hit the big leagues, he's going to have to do at least two of the following:

1) Develop an illicit drug addiction, like meth or cocaine
2) Impregnate a couple parishioners
3) Get caught embezzling from the church
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

suburbanguerilla: hubiestubert: Australia...we love that y'all think that this is a church scandal. There were no dead hookers, no live boys, and absolutely no mention of millions embezzled. We thought you were the British Empire's Texas, but y'all need to up yo' game if you want to get even considered for Top Church Scandals. Even the Canadians got that sh*t beat.

To be fair, you don't want the Top Church Scandals. None of 'em. You go on being y'all, and keep the faith, and maybe keep a light on for expatriate Americans who maybe want to hop ship from this sh*tshow.

I'd love to move to there but they really don't like  seppos in Oz.


My daughter is seriously considering heading to New Zealand, and with her nursing degree, she's a strong candidate. I gotta read up on what the sitch is for family members immigrating...
 
princhester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

suburbanguerilla: I'd love to move to there but they really don't like  seppos in Oz.


The only people who use "seppo" to mean "Yank" are Americans talking about what Australians call Yanks, and Australians teasing Americans about what Australians call Yanks.

No one actually uses the term in normal conversation.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> Brian ... served God faithfully

[x] doubt
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the point of being a religious leader if you can't sexually exploit your followers?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joel Olsteen?
Nope? Damn. I guess he is gonna keep being in tv
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

princhester: LordBeavis: Oh FFS, Australia.  This is the worst you can do?  A text that to a parishioner that reads, "If I was with you, I'd like to give you a kiss and a cuddle, or a hug,"

Don't be so naive.  This is what the article actually says:

"The first incident involved Pastor Brian text messaging with a female member of staff, which ended in an inappropriate text message along the lines of, 'If I was with you, I'd like to give you a kiss and a cuddle, or a hug,' words of that nature," Pastor Dooley told the meeting."

Why do you think Pastor Dooley didn't read out the actual text message?  Because the above is the most innocent conceivable spin they could put on it, knowing full well that if they revealed the actual text everyone would know that what it really meant was "I wanna fark".

Plus you kinda forgot to mention the 40 minute romp in a hotel room.


Ok, but unless you're then snorting meth off a rent boy's junk, it's still... not the same.
 
princhester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gamergirl23: Ok, but unless you're then snorting meth off a rent boy's junk, it's still... not the same.


Meh, Swaggart and Bakker resigned or got defrocked over mere sex.  You guys are talking things up.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much like pidgins or the homeless, if you people would stop feeding these preachers money, they'd go away.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

princhester: gamergirl23: Ok, but unless you're then snorting meth off a rent boy's junk, it's still... not the same.

Meh, Swaggart and Bakker resigned or got defrocked over mere sex.  You guys are talking things up.


I didn't come up with that hobby. Ted Haggard did.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

I thought the whole point of starting a mega church, or cult, etc. was to manipulate women for sexy time.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
First you get the Word of God
Then you get the money
Then you get the women or boys if that's your thing.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I just wish these people would take responsibility for their actions. In TFA he blames the first incident on sleeping meds, and the second incident on alcohol+anxiety meds. And if he got caught twice, how many times did he not get caught? Look I'm not trying to act holier-than-thou, I've farked up in my life at times too. We all have. But when I've farked up I've come out and said it, and moved on. This pastor is still manipulating his flock. By blaming it on external factors and not owning it, his whole flock will be like, "poor guy, God bless him." Megachurches need to crumble to the ground. They are built on corruption and fleece thousands of people. If you want to get 50 or so people together every week and talk about god at your little schoolhouse church, fine. Have at it. But when you build freaking stadiums to house your people, you really need to examine your ego and probably seek therapy. This has been my TED Talk.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i don't know what it is about breaking a covenant with god that gets the panties flying off, but boy howdy it's something
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

suburbanguerilla: hubiestubert: Australia...we love that y'all think that this is a church scandal. There were no dead hookers, no live boys, and absolutely no mention of millions embezzled. We thought you were the British Empire's Texas, but y'all need to up yo' game if you want to get even considered for Top Church Scandals. Even the Canadians got that sh*t beat.

To be fair, you don't want the Top Church Scandals. None of 'em. You go on being y'all, and keep the faith, and maybe keep a light on for expatriate Americans who maybe want to hop ship from this sh*tshow.

I'd love to move to there but they really don't like  seppos in Oz.


Australia is not an open welcome nation like the USA. Their government makes damn sure jobs and housing go to their own first and foremost. They don't play games,
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

suburbanguerilla: hubiestubert: Australia...we love that y'all think that this is a church scandal. There were no dead hookers, no live boys, and absolutely no mention of millions embezzled. We thought you were the British Empire's Texas, but y'all need to up yo' game if you want to get even considered for Top Church Scandals. Even the Canadians got that sh*t beat.

To be fair, you don't want the Top Church Scandals. None of 'em. You go on being y'all, and keep the faith, and maybe keep a light on for expatriate Americans who maybe want to hop ship from this sh*tshow.

I'd love to move to there but they really don't like  seppos in Oz.


It depends on the type of person. Ted Cruz, Mitch McConnel can fark right off. If you're a decent sort, aren't too racist (By that I mean tell an off colour joke) and just keep your business with politics you'll be welcomed just fine.

But if you're a gun toting bible thumping (ie far right Christian) transphobic asshole then stay in the USA.

Yeah I'm asshole too, least I know it.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: What's the point of being a religious leader if you can't sexually exploit your followers?


That's what I'm screaming. Leaders get paid and laid as the natural order of things, and the ethical view is to not take advantage. Ha. Ethics won't give you a bj. Ethics is POWERLESS against that temptation. Laws, however ...

First comes the power, then comes the money, then comes THE WOMEN, then comes the downfall, then comes the crying and asking for forgiveness.

Then it starts all over again.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: i don't know what it is about breaking a covenant with god that gets the panties flying off, but boy howdy it's something


Username and all that....
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

princhester: gamergirl23: Ok, but unless you're then snorting meth off a rent boy's junk, it's still... not the same.

Meh, Swaggart and Bakker resigned or got defrocked over mere sex.  You guys are talking things up.


Those two guys happened over 35 years ago.  I'm not sure if your point is that U.S. preachers aren't that bad or that Australians preachers are just as bad as Americans.  It's a strange point to make considering my own was tongue in cheek.
 
FarkerinCheif
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At the same time?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sentient
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Irrespective of the circumstances around this, we can all agree that Brian and [wife] Bobbie have served God faithfully over many decades..."

Yes, clearly this single instance was the one and only time he "strayed", and not that this is simply the one he got caught with & you're now desperately pushing him off stage to keep the rest from surfacing.
 
Forbidden Doughnut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Oh FFS, Australia.  This is the worst you can do?  A text that to a parishioner that reads, "If I was with you, I'd like to give you a kiss and a cuddle, or a hug,"

In the U.S. we don't bat an eye when an anti-gay, anti-drug, anti-prostitution preacher snorts crank off a rent-boy's dong so you just need to try harder, Australia, if you're going to shock.  Maybe one of your preachers molests a koala or kangaroo or something or he uses a digeridoo to take bong rips while preaching.  You aren't going to beat the U.S. in terms of shear depravity but you can make your peccadillos uniquely Australian.


Tep. I'm American.  We OWN Evangelical Christian Christian shenanigans.  No other country even comes close!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
To be honest,
That's the most respectful inappropriate contact we've seen in years publicly...
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Two times in all those years? How about you cherry picked two times and forced his resignation to put a lid on it. This dude was probably having four-ways hanging from a chandelier and, let me guess, he took part in youth ministry from time to time.
 
Forbidden Doughnut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ethertap: Compared to an American Megachurch pastor, this guy is positively angelic.

If this guy wants to hit the big leagues, he's going to have to do at least two of the following:

1) Develop an illicit drug addiction, like meth or cocaine
2) Impregnate a couple parishioners
3) Get caught embezzling from the church


Also: insert a sobbing, Jimmy Swaggart -style apology speech on TV..
 
princhester
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sentient: "Irrespective of the circumstances around this, we can all agree that Brian and [wife] Bobbie have served God faithfully over many decades..."

Yes, clearly this single instance was the one and only time he "strayed", and not that this is simply the one he got caught with & you're now desperately pushing him off stage to keep the rest from surfacing.


They are acutely conscious that Brian's father Frank Houston was the same - although he didn't wait till the boys he had sex with hit puberty - and that at this point the name Houston has become a severe liability.
 
zetar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
For 20+ years I was the 'go to Gospel piano player' in town (even though I'm Buddhist, just didn't advertise that). I always hated showing up for a church gig and finding a Hillsong chart on the music stand. Awful, dreadful, boring stuff. They're what we in the biz call "seven-eleven songs."*

A gig's a gig.

Fark user imageView Full Size


*) "Over the past several years in churches all across America, we have seen a steady rise in the use of "Seven-Eleven" songs. A Seven-Eleven song is one that contains seven words that are repeated 11 times. This trend has resulted in many churches today singing what has come to be known as praise songs, with the aid of a band and with no members in a choir."
 
elvindeath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Oh yeah?

[Fark user image 425x239]


Always nice when your work is done in the Boobies.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was married into "church royalty" for a decade or so. Father brothers uncles...basically everyone born with a penis in the family was a preacher. My father in law was way up the chain of command in the hierarchy of this particular brand. And it is a brand as its all about the money.

He was mid 60s. Overweight. Not attractive. In fact probably a bit unattractive more than average. I would be roped into helping on occasion and it was a damned shock to me the way women threw themselves at this man. I was private personal security for 2 different country stars with several number one hits back when I first got out of the military. I think he had more vag slung at him than both of those guys combined. The old saying is you cant buy your way into heaven. Im here to tell you 18 to 80s are out there trying to earn their way differently.

And it was like that for all the really good high ranking charismatic guys regardless of age or looks etc.

And out of this huge family of 7 or 8 preachers....every single one of the women either suffered mental illness or prescription med abuse issues or both. Theyd take "girls vacay" and go to pill mills in Florida and come back with bags of drugs.

My own father asked me just how in the hell was I allowed to marry into this family. And I truly think it was because the father had at first intended to run me off but he found I was great at managing a business as I was district manager over 10 auto parts stores. And he saw a chance to get someone that could count better than his educated at home children to manage his cash flow. Besides he had caught one daughter and a son imbezzling enough to buy a house each etc. He didnt trust them. And I did it for 2 yrs.

His claim to fame as a "prophet" he accepted no paycheck. He did it "because the Lord guides me to serve"

And this was true...technically. He had a 6400 sq ft home. He had a 200k RV. He had multiple high dollar SUVs. The church paid for his groceries electric etc. And anything else? Well just use the church checkbook and or credit cards. So while he could technically say he didnt receive a paycheck...well the church was out around 270k a year in "expenses for the ministry"  His sons daughters brothers father and mother all held positions and they all made 65 to 100k and this was in the early 2000s in an area where 50k is considered damned near upper class.

I bowed out of the whole church business and it wasnt a year before I left the family altogether. I would see all these old or disabled and working poor throwing money at these people and I just couldnt deal with the guilt.

The women were totally subservient. No matter what a man asked of them they did it no questions. And I do mean anything. Im assuming this is cause number one for the drug abuse and mental health issues. Some women love that. Most dont.
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Me: "Please please please be Joel Osteen" *clicks link* "DAMNIT when that smug piece of shiat fall??!!"
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Like any broken clock, the Bible occasionally gets it right:

"For the love of money is the root of all evil" 1 Timothy 6:10
"And again I say unto you, It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God" Matthew 19:24

Nothing wrong with Christians having money BUT human nature is such that if you take money and add in power, the mixture produces a creep 99.9% of the time.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Oh FFS, Australia.  This is the worst you can do?  A text that to a parishioner that reads, "If I was with you, I'd like to give you a kiss and a cuddle, or a hug,"

In the U.S. we don't bat an eye when an anti-gay, anti-drug, anti-prostitution preacher snorts crank off a rent-boy's dong so you just need to try harder, Australia, if you're going to shock.  Maybe one of your preachers molests a koala or kangaroo or something or he uses a digeridoo to take bong rips while preaching.  You aren't going to beat the U.S. in terms of shear depravity but you can make your peccadillos uniquely Australian.


I was thinking the same thing, this is pretty weak sauce
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Some of these women trying to fark their way into Heaven

Look Margaret...just because you spend most of your time in the missionary position...well that dont make you a missionary.
 
