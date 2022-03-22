 Skip to content
(CNN) 1/3 of US workers make under $15/hr. Tell us how you would or do live on $15/hr
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Exhaustingly
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I did my time having a full time job plus a part time side gig in order to keep my bills paid and afford a reasonable amount of beer. Never again.
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is it really "living" at $15/hour?
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
All anyone would have to do is move to 1990.
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I used to know a guy who worked as a butcher during the day, pizza delivery driver in the evenings and a shelf packer after midnight.  He made a bit less than $15 per hour.  He had a wife and two kids.  He was trying to make enough money to get them out of the slums.

He got shot doing a pizza delivery to a wacked out drug user.

Saddest day of my life.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A lot of sitting at home, using unlimited data on the phone for entertainment.  Beans and rice at least once a week.  Sleeping in shifts to cover working in shifts at various places.  Sharing one car to split expenses, while trying to save for another.  Sleeping on the floor because the new bed won't fit in the shared car and the delivery truck is three days away.  Using poverty tips and tricks gleaned from the net and parental memories of the Depression.

It's a balancing act.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when I was single, there was a lot of choices I had to make when I was making 15. If I was still at that, I would have to decide if living in a house or apartment would be worth it anymore.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had an additional part time job.

Also, ate dinner at my parents' house most nights.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was living just fine on $15/hr.

In Florida, and I didn't get to actually DO anything besides go to work and go home. In Florida, $15/hr paid my rent and food and my power and cable and student loans, my car was paid for, and I lived 10 minutes from work so no gas to speak of.

And that was it. I watched a lot of TV and played video games. But you absolutely CAN live on $15/hr if you are single and want nothing out of life.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size


"Sure, they are not the kind of chicks who double up on a dude with a million dollars, but it's still two chicks an' I always want'd to do that."
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$15/hour would be a step up on what I currently receive * shrugs *

/ Growing up, my household's disposal income at the end of a week was 50p, so the poverty line has always been aspirational
 
Back2Good
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked my ass off to pay the bills. And did without that which I could not afford.
It took time and eventually I made more and more out of opportunities that came my way until I was out of that shiat..
I also made a promise to myself to never work 2 jobs.
I like to eat and take a hot shower...kept me mostly off the street.
Pride was also a helluva motivator too.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends on where. In Seattle I'd barely pay rent, but somewhere an apartment costs $600 a month, I'd get by until I had a medical emergency.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you put a US hourly worker in the same room with a career politician from the US senate and asked them to discuss the best way to spend fifteen dollars, you or the worker or the senator would suffer a stroke.
 
Hooferatheart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but the price for items they pay compared to blue states comes out to like 21$/hr realistically,
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I managed for 10 years doing awful IT contract jobs. They always had pay rates in that $15/HR with zero benefits range. I also drank a lot during those years because life sucked. Then 4.5 years ago I stopped drinking and really buckled down. Got a contract job where I started at $12.50/HR. Level 1 Help desk. Was quickly converted to FTE and kept getting promoted with pay raises. In February I was promoted to an Infrastructure Engineer and got bumped to salary, $60K/YR with bonus.

I feel like I was lucky but I also really busted my ass getting to my spot.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember pondering for a week whether I should spend $5 for a shovel because I was bored and wanted to dig up the front yard. I was living in the lowest rent house I could find and I had discovered that there was a nice brick walkway from the house to the street that been completely overgrown over the years.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hardest part of living under $15/hr was not choking the boss who swore up and down that he could provide for his family of four on $7.55/hr.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't unless it's in a box out under a bridge somewhere thanks to a multitude of factors including but not limited to using housing as investment vehicles.
 
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't.   I do not have that skill set.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: I was living just fine on $15/hr.

In Florida, and I didn't get to actually DO anything besides go to work and go home. In Florida, $15/hr paid my rent and food and my power and cable and student loans, my car was paid for, and I lived 10 minutes from work so no gas to speak of.

And that was it. I watched a lot of TV and played video games. But you absolutely CAN live on $15/hr if you are single and want nothing out of life.


I think that's one of the things that people miss about trying to get a federal minimum of $15/hr

It doesn't cost the same to live in all places.

And some place with low property costs, where you're not commuting an hour each way, and you have garden space (and the time to actually garden) might not be less bad to live at $12/hr than NYC or San Francisco at $16/hr.

Now, real estate, food and gas prices have gotten stupid everywhere over the last 2 years, so it's probably time for states and counties to raise minimums, but treating the whole country as if it's homogeneous is a mistake

And we need to do something about housing costs... because all that's going to happen once people have more money is landlords are going to raise rents, so they capture as much as they can in areas without rent stabilization
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Long ago, I lived in a basement in Minneapolis with 2 friends, we got all of our furniture from the dumpster, and I ate one big meal a day at work... Could probably do that on $15/hr, but at my age, I would probably just die instead.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I was living just fine on $15/hr.

In Florida, and I didn't get to actually DO anything besides go to work and go home. In Florida, $15/hr paid my rent and food and my power and cable and student loans, my car was paid for, and I lived 10 minutes from work so no gas to speak of.

And that was it. I watched a lot of TV and played video games. But you absolutely CAN live on $15/hr if you are single and want nothing out of life.


How long ago?
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's getting near impossible to live on that. I'm currently budgeted for $75 per month for groceries. This last month I've been relying on my stored food because the sale prices haven't been what they should be. $2.49 for 5 lbs of potatoes - WTF? Milk is over $4 per gallon & I live in Wisconsin.

I think many of us will need to reduce our food consumption by eating smaller portions, skipping a meal (I can't, I'm down to one per day) &/or fasting.

Maybe Congress could raise the minimum wage, but I'm not holding my breath.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'd live a lot better, I wouldn't be facing homelessness as soon as someone's tired of letting me stay in an empty house that's a mess.  I get $813 a month in disability, I'm a mess, and there's nowhere I can live on that.  Homelessness services don't do too well with someone that can't sleep with others I don't know around, that has to use weed edibles for pain meds, and has a raft of other issues that make contacting them a literal screaming nightmare that keeps me from sleeping much at all.  $15 an hour?  Bring it on, please.  Maybe I'd survive that way.  Because I don't see that happening the way thing are right now.  Just waiting for the axe to fall - because there's now way out of it I can see
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'd enjoy a box of Helper -- adding Hamburger is for Christmas -- and sleep soundly knowing the Walton kids must work so much harder than me and deserve to have that wacky Faberge egg fight and enjoy Yacht Jousting.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
God I hate being alive.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't think I could do it today.  Not where I live.

Sure, I bought my house 22 years ago when I was only making $18/hr, but my house was a former HUD house for roughly 1/3 what they ask for today.  And it's oil heat, so the fuel bill is almost 5x what it was (fuel oil was less than $1/gal when I bought it)

Gas prices have more than doubled, as have food prices.

And within a year, I was renting out two bedrooms, so that helped to subsidize things.

About the only thing that's gotten cheaper is TVs. And consumer electronics.

Even some of my techniques for saving money back then don't help as much now, as I'd drive further to cheaper grocery stores  and spend some time on weekends looking at thrift stores and yard sales to slowly furnish the place.

I can only give a few bits of advice:

1. Be comfortable with what you have.  Don't buy into the consumerist bullshiat that buying something expensive is going to make you happy.  It's not.
2. Maintain what you have.  Painting that fence might be a pain in the ass, but it's cheaper in the long run that replacing it if it rots out.
3. Buy things second hand.  Used cars (well, maybe not that one anymore), thrift stores, yard sales, estate auctions, etc.  Something 10 years older that was well made is going to last another 20+ years, whereas that pressboard dresser won't last 5.
4.. Learn to cook.  If you shop wisely (stocking up when things are on sale), you can eat way cheaper than most restaurants. But not necessarily all restaurants, as you don't have bulk buying power.

/also have a ton of advice on cheap cooking, but I should try to get some more sleep before morning
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wolfling: I used to know a guy who worked as a butcher during the day, pizza delivery driver in the evenings and a shelf packer after midnight.  He made a bit less than $15 per hour.  He had a wife and two kids.  He was trying to make enough money to get them out of the slums.

He got shot doing a pizza delivery to a wacked out drug user.

Saddest day of my life.


I don't trust the govt to hand out the death penalty because they f*ck up so much... but I hope that guy met his end in a bad way in prison.

Hope that guy's family made out ok. That's really f*cking sad.
 
August11
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

theguyyousaw: God I hate being alive.


Well, apparently one of the first things to evaporate at death is the ego, so at that point, all we'll have is...

God being alive.
 
neaorin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'd move out to an area with cheaper rent.
I'd get a roommate.
I'd learn to cook (I had fun doing this actually).
I'd get a cheap, used compact car (already have that). Try to use it only when absolutely necessary.
I'd get a bike and commute on it. Perfectly possible in Europe, easier said than done in most of the US. Could be replaced by a cheap, used motorcycle instead.
Any weekend getaways would involve hostels or camping. And lots of hiking.
No more skiing trips. No more flying to Florida (unless I'd live in Florida) or Mexico.

It would suck for sure, but I wouldn't be in any danger of ending up on the street... unless serious medical problems arise.
 
jimjays
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At the psych. hospital a lot of CNAs ate the kitchen meals same as the patients. I think they usually had some sort homes to go to that they didn't have to, but some of the overnight staff slept there too.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A couple, each employed full time, making $15/hr would each earn $31,200. ($15 x 40 hrs x 52 weeks).  That's a household income of 62,400/year.  That's a miserable existence.

Some farkers will insist that because that's close to the arithmetic median Household income, they should be considered a middle class household.  Some economists, bizarrely do the same, attempting to strap the class system to a mathematical Procrustes' bed, insisting on starting "middle class" at the 20th or 25th percentile of household income (for reference, $27,012 or $33,003)
Fark user imageView Full Size

Funny though... I'd never noticed that "miserable" is etymologically related to "miser"
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Buy low sell high.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Living with my parents like the last time I made less than $15 an hour.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've been poor for, oh, about 47 years, you learn.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I work at a big law firm, and my hourly rate breaks down to $15 for 48 seconds of advice.  I don't keep more than a fraction of that, though, and I work far more hours in a day than I bill.

Still, wealth inequality is a thing, and I'm waiting for the day I get dragged out of my ivory tower and into the street.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wild9: I managed for 10 years doing awful IT contract jobs. They always had pay rates in that $15/HR with zero benefits range. I also drank a lot during those years because life sucked. Then 4.5 years ago I stopped drinking and really buckled down. Got a contract job where I started at $12.50/HR. Level 1 Help desk. Was quickly converted to FTE and kept getting promoted with pay raises. In February I was promoted to an Infrastructure Engineer and got bumped to salary, $60K/YR with bonus.

I feel like I was lucky but I also really busted my ass getting to my spot.


IT for $15/hour???  I feel like there were always better jobs than that out there.  15 years ago, we were paying college interns $15/hour.

Around that same time, a friend got a job working as level 1 support for Verizon and she started at $45K salaried.

(This is in a medium-sized city in the South where salaries are very depressed relative to the national average.)
 
