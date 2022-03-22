 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Scary, up-close video of a tornado that just tore through the New Orleans area   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How big could it be? OH DEAR GOD!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Video of it hitting the Lower 9th Ward, becuase not enough bad stuff has happened there:
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://twitter.com/JayGalle/status/1506428924196175874?s=20&t=jQ1IUlfIItel4V7vqAb3XQ
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn that's a pretty good twister.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can deal with hurricanes. You're going to get days of notice and a very accurate idea of where its gonna hit and at what strength.

A tornado just shows up, rips through you, and leaves. They scare me
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you need a bathroom that's not on an exterior wall.
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, yeah, not looking forward to tornado season when it picks up around here in late April and May.

/stay safe NOLA and southern farkers
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I can deal with hurricanes. You're going to get days of notice and a very accurate idea of where its gonna hit and at what strength.

A tornado just shows up, rips through you, and leaves. They scare me


Are tornadoes common in the Carribean?
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap that's huge.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a repeat of 2017.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tornado_outbreak_of_February_7,_2017
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did I hear the dude in the video correctly suggest going onto the roof to watch the tornado? I could be wrong.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

germ78: Um, yeah, not looking forward to tornado season when it picks up around here in late April and May.

/stay safe NOLA and southern farkers


Tornado season is here.

The trend has Tornado Alley slowly shifting eastward. We'll see more hit Illinois and Indiana, possibly fewer in Kansas and Iowa.

Hotter temperatures are going to make larger storms.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seen overhead afterward:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Gubbo: I can deal with hurricanes. You're going to get days of notice and a very accurate idea of where its gonna hit and at what strength.

A tornado just shows up, rips through you, and leaves. They scare me

Are tornadoes common in the Carribean?


No. Thank goodness.
 
LessO2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's why I live where the last natural disaster was in 1977
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: That's why I live where the last natural disaster was in 1977


That's if you don't count the Buffalo Bills.

/low-hanging fruit is low-hanging
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: cameroncrazy1984: That's why I live where the last natural disaster was in 1977

That's if you don't count the Buffalo Bills.

/low-hanging fruit is low-hanging


Well. There's always next year
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: cameroncrazy1984: That's why I live where the last natural disaster was in 1977

That's if you don't count the Buffalo Bills.

/low-hanging fruit is low-hanging


As an Okie from Moore, OK who lives outside buffalo now, allow me to say this..... You're underrating the Sabres.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's just....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We had a tornado scare last night here in Texas, but thankfully the tornado lifted just before before crossing over the town. I wasn't the photographer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
don't live where it's windy.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Mrtraveler01: Gubbo: I can deal with hurricanes. You're going to get days of notice and a very accurate idea of where its gonna hit and at what strength.

A tornado just shows up, rips through you, and leaves. They scare me

Are tornadoes common in the Carribean?

No. Thank goodness.


You can have a tornado anywhere. You just need cold air on the top, hot air on the bottom, and wind.

Luckily for the rest of us, flat wide-open spaces give them room to run. Mountains, water, etc., suck the life out of them. We had one once in L.A., one night, I was asleep and heard this storm go over and thought "Gee, that sounds just like a tornado is supposed to sound like" and found out the next morning a little F0 tornado ripped the roof off a store 10 miles up the road. But then it hit a hill.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That was close.   The phones both went crazy.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

germ78: Um, yeah, not looking forward to tornado season when it picks up around here in late April and May.

/stay safe NOLA and southern farkers


Go over to 108 north of Jeff, those hemlock trees just twisted and laying there. What a mess. Tore the Bedouin farm up bad.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When I was a little kid a tornado went down the other side of the street. There wasn't much of a storm and I only woke up because it pulled the screen out of the window beside my bed. We went out to view the damage and it was (from an adult's perspective) a little surreal. As I said, no real storm. People were out on the street with candles and flashlights and all the kids in their slippers, robes, and pajamas. What it looks like in memory is a Fellini movie. A couple of houses were pretty much flattened. A huge tree was uprooted and fell on a garage. (We played in the roots for weeks.) Our house was all but untouched except for the garbage cans. What a thing to remember. Across from us the house was gone except for the chimney which was almost intact.  My school sustained major damage and the last month (it was in April or May -- too long ago to be sure) we had to go to a strange new school. That was a Saturday night. The church right across the street from the school had strangely symmetrical holes in the stained glass windows. (My father talked about that through the summer. "It was just like someone had shot them out!" I don't know why he went. He ordinarily never went to church since he was a vague sort of Protestant or didn't believe or something.)

Whenever, I read of New Orleans and storms, it reminds me of a friend I haven't seen in over 40 years. She lived in Pass Christian, right down the Gulf from New Orleans. Camille and Katrina both came ashore there and wiped out her family's home.
 
Snort
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Quick!  Get to the basement!
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: That's why I live where the last natural disaster was in 1977


Hasn't there been a blizzard since '77 that qualifies as a natural disaster, or was that one so bad that they just seem 'meh' now?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That was a big one.  Tomorrow's sunrise is going to reveal a tragic scene.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mariner314
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just showed my partner this video (she's from LA) and I just learned that she determined the safest spot in our place for a tornado.

/we live in Seattle
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 500x365] [View Full Size image _x_]


The vibes coming off of the video in that tweet...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mariner314: Just showed my partner this video (she's from LA) and I just learned that she determined the safest spot in our place for a tornado.

/we live in Seattle


I suggest LA
 
noitsnot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: Damn that's a pretty good twister.


Keep your titties well away from that!
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 500x365] [View Full Size image _x_]

The vibes coming off of the video in that tweet...

[Fark user image 384x288]


I never understood that scene.   Dorothy and her friends walked all the way across OZ facing danger the whole time, and not one of them brought a rifle.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: Mrtraveler01: cameroncrazy1984: That's why I live where the last natural disaster was in 1977

That's if you don't count the Buffalo Bills.

/low-hanging fruit is low-hanging

As an Okie from Moore, OK who lives outside buffalo now, allow me to say this..... You're underrating the Sabres.


I was in Guthrie when the tornado ate Moore.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Guess I should specify which one. May 3rd 1999
 
DRTFA
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: That's why I live where the last natural disaster was in 1977


Was it this disaster?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spectrum
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: Zombies ate my neighbors: Mrtraveler01: cameroncrazy1984: That's why I live where the last natural disaster was in 1977

That's if you don't count the Buffalo Bills.

/low-hanging fruit is low-hanging

As an Okie from Moore, OK who lives outside buffalo now, allow me to say this..... You're underrating the Sabres.

I was in Guthrie when the tornado ate Moore.


I assume you mean '99. I was in Tulsa. Thought we were doomed. But we got very lucky.
 
12349876
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DRTFA: cameroncrazy1984: That's why I live where the last natural disaster was in 1977

Was it this disaster?
[Fark user image 425x646]


I was thinking more...

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Reading the comments somebody pointed something out.  At about 2 seconds in on the right side you see what looks like car lights flying up into the air.  Then at about 18 seconds you see what looks like car lights flying out the left side of the tornado.  It's easiest to see if you have the video full screen.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: How big could it be? OH DEAR GOD!
[Fark user image image 850x462]
[Fark user image image 850x584]
Video of it hitting the Lower 9th Ward, becuase not enough bad stuff has happened there:
[Fark user image image 850x784]

https://twitter.com/JayGalle/status/1506428924196175874?s=20&t=jQ1IUlfIItel4V7vqAb3XQ


That went pretty close to the East Bank Waste Water Treatment Plant. They narrowly escaped a Shiatando.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: don't live where it's windy.


or dry,

or shaky.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In a perverse way I sort of miss the frequent tornadoes of my childhood.  It was exciting and I suppose I am nostalgic.  Mind you the last thing that I want is a tornado blowing through my neighborhood as I have a serious respect for them.  Where I live now they are very rare.  Also I do not have a basement now.
 
palelizard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: That was close.   The phones both went crazy.


Yeah, ours were blowing up, and the house alarm system. Now I've got to drive to MSY to pick up my wife.
 
Trik
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Geez, do something about the lighting.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We were returning from Louisville one night around 20 years ago. My son and I in one car. My wife and daughter in the one in front of us. We were listening to the radio -- the way people did in the olden days -- and we could see the women talking animatedly and NOT listening the radio.  Basically the radio said that there were 3 tornadoes being tracked. A rough calculation showed that if we played our cards right, we could time our arrival right as they converged. I didn't see much point in timing it just right so we started flashing our lights and honking the horn. This was pre-ubiquity of cell phones. Eventually the women noticed and pulled up on the shoulder. We confabbed for a couple of minutes. I can't remember the discussion exactly but one of the options -- eventually discarded -- was that we'd better get home before the tornadoes hit. Not really sure of the point of my story. Maybe people's first impulses when faced with danger are not always best? My first impulse is to evaporate and hide in the mist.
 
