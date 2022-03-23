 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Patch)   Guy breaks into gas station, takes consolation prize of candy and energy shots when he can't reach the cash   (patch.com) divider line
6
    More: Fail, Cash, Glass, Light, Energy drinks, Rocket, half-hour, large garbage bin, 5-Hour Energy drinks  
•       •       •

163 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2022 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, candy bars are expensive AF nowadays.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
sweet
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But not a case of Turtle Wax?
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I work security detail on my off days, and this wouldn't have happened if I was on the clock, that's for sure. I would of just blasted them and apologize later. Criminal dirt bags.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mark Ratner: I work security detail on my off days, and this wouldn't have happened if I was on the clock, that's for sure. I would of just blasted them and apologize later. Criminal dirt bags.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Go get 'em, buddy!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He still made off with a couple 100 grand.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.