 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   Spring Breakers in Miami party* so hard the city starts a curfew. *: do gun violence   (vice.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, Police, Miami, Constable, Miami Beach, Miami Beach Police, Firearm, Fraternal Order of Police, Miami Beach Police Department  
•       •       •

278 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2022 at 9:20 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Early 90's. Atlanta's "Freaknik" got so bad with bangers and traffic jams;  you had gay people fleeing ATL's gayborhood to go to farken Birmingham.
So, that weekend BHM and some of the 'Krews" here would have a big party at the mostly dead "Birmingham Race Course" and bars would have specials and hotels where full up, it was very popular.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

optikeye: Early 90's. Atlanta's "Freaknik" got so bad with bangers and traffic jams;  you had gay people fleeing ATL's gayborhood to go to farken Birmingham.
So, that weekend BHM and some of the 'Krews" here would have a big party at the mostly dead "Birmingham Race Course" and bars would have specials and hotels where full up, it was very popular.


I can understand violence causing someone to flee an area.  Not understanding how more traffic jams would be even be noticeable in the Atlanta metro area though
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
People are packing the Miami heat
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Almost feels like the rumored final days of Rome.

Corrupt politicians, a plague, wild partying, random violence, dogs and cats living together, extreme egocentrism, and selfish choices becoming the norm.
 
Cheron
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I thought Florida was a god given free fire zone as A2and Jesus guarantee
 
phedex
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: optikeye: Early 90's. Atlanta's "Freaknik" got so bad with bangers and traffic jams;  you had gay people fleeing ATL's gayborhood to go to farken Birmingham.
So, that weekend BHM and some of the 'Krews" here would have a big party at the mostly dead "Birmingham Race Course" and bars would have specials and hotels where full up, it was very popular.

I can understand violence causing someone to flee an area.  Not understanding how more traffic jams would be even be noticeable in the Atlanta metro area though


I hate atlanta so much, that driving from the midwest to florida in a couple months, I'm cutting east and going tenn-south carolina-then south, as opposed to taking the interstate through atlanta.

Chances are it will add no time to my drive once you factor in the madness of the atlanta metro.

I can put up with damn near anything, but I can not fathom why anyone lives around and deals with that kind of congestion purposefully.
 
anuran
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In before "We have to protect their gun rights!!!!"
Even the "Wild" West had "Don't bring your guns to town" laws
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.