(WCVB Boston)   Bedford man arrested for murder Salem woman. Says she weighed the same as a duck   (wcvb.com) divider line
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline: Bedford man arrested for murder Salem woman

Article: Bedford woman was found slain ... Arthur Massei, 76, of Salem was arrested Tuesday
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: Headline: Bedford man arrested for murder Salem woman

Article: Bedford woman was found slain ... Arthur Massei, 76, of Salem was arrested Tuesday


Switchcraft!
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's bed-lem!!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's sure eating crows now

/or did she eat crows?
//I'll come in again
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: Headline: Bedford man arrested for murder Salem woman

Article: Bedford woman was found slain ... Arthur Massei, 76, of Salem was arrested Tuesday


Also, "of".
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, from what the headline says, a man from Bedford was arrested on behalf of a woman that wanted to murder Salem?

/this thing needs some more punctuation or an -ing somewhere
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Headline: Bedford man arrested for murder Salem woman

Article: Bedford woman was found slain ... Arthur Massei, 76, of Salem was arrested Tuesday


Mind you, once corrected the headline "joke" no longer makes much sense.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This duck?

i2.cdn.turner.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Mind you, once corrected the headline "joke" no longer makes much sense.


So, Context HOTY?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
arrested for murder Salem woman

Murdering the English language is not a good way to seek justice. Subby
 
