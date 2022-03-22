 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(13 ABC Toledo)   Couple who tried to collect winnings from a lottery they never entered are outraged that they were scammed and can't believe people could be so dishonest   (13abc.com) divider line
11
    More: Facepalm, Copyright, Mega Millions, Debut albums, Lottery, All rights reserved, kind of lottery business, Need, English-language films  
•       •       •

444 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2022 at 10:38 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Desperation made them stupid, or they were already stupid and it made them an easy mark. Tell them to pay the fees out of the winnings.
 
HFK
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They fell for this for two years? For two years these fees seemed reasonable to them when they 'won' 2 million? That is just, well, I'll just let it be.
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I can't believe people still fall for this shiat.  If you win a cash prize, you don't have to pay to get the money.  That doesn't make any sense at all.  If there was prize money and there was some kind of "wealth transfer fee", they'd deduct it from the prize money.  It's like a job that expects you to pay for training or equipment.  Or a "company" that needs you to deposit checks for them then write them checks back.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
These are not well educated people.

Either book learning, street learning, or common sense learning.

These people were failed by their parents and whatever schools they attended for however long they attended them.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HFK: They fell for this for two years? For two years these fees seemed reasonable to them when they 'won' 2 million? That is just, well, I'll just let it be.


2 years of never calling a lawyer or mentioning it to your accountant?  If they did win 2m they would be even more broke than they are now.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lotto ticket vending machines are a great place to discretely leave one of those gag winning lotto tickets you can buy online.

Someone (not me) pulled that one my town and the woman who fell for it ended up on the local 5pm news saying she was going to sue the state lotto commission.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Screw this work thing, time to meet some people like this.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There are a lot of stupid people in the world. 

Dad knew a guy who got hit up but a email scammer saying he'd get millions if only he'd send some money. Something like a Nigerian Prince scam. 

Anyways, this idiot asked EVERYONE their opinion, and EVERYONE told him it's a scam. 

The moron went through with it anyways and lost thousands. 

Some people are THAT stupid.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"They were saying something like it was for delivery charges or some expense that sounded fairly reasonable,"

No. They did not sound reasonable.

I once got a letter like that. I won some contest in England. There was just one little problem. The foreign taxes must be paid before I can collect my winnings. Some nonsense like that. I have been to there but I was never entered in any contest.
Another time I got an actual check in the mail. From a real bank. From some contest. Just have to pay some transfer fee or some other nonsense before the check will clear.
Just because I look dumb does not mean that I am not stupid. At least I am not that stupid.
:)
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: HFK: They fell for this for two years? For two years these fees seemed reasonable to them when they 'won' 2 million? That is just, well, I'll just let it be.

2 years of never calling a lawyer or mentioning it to your accountant? If they did win 2m they would be even more broke than they are now.


How many people have one of those?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The family needed this money for practical things. They weren't trying to buy waterfront property or some exotic car. They were thinking practically, like paying for drainage outside their home."

Um, nope.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.