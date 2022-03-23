 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Ducking hell   (bbc.com) divider line
12
    More: Sad, Animal, Bird, Sasha Watson, direct evidence, Organism, English-language films, Evolution, Trading Standards  
•       •       •

748 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2022 at 12:04 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Duck...
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Between that and the 20 million chickens culled in Iowa, birds might not be real for much longer.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At last, I have my revenge!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
82,400 ducks to be culled after outbreak

Wait'll they get the bill.

/ I'll be here all week
// try the balut
 
Summoner101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What a bunch of quack.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
82, 400...

In a row?
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gressingham duck is a really tasty cross between mallard & domestic white Pekin duck. Really wish we could buy them here in the states.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Duck trifecta in play!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The company's Redgrave site was affected earlier this month, and 35,000 ducks had to be culled there.

Company location checks out?
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Noooooo!  😢
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Klom Dark: 20 million chickens culled in Iowa


They're ground alive by the thousands in industrial shredders, but is it not better to have had a fleeting existence, than to never have existed at all?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.