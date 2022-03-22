 Skip to content
(WRIC Richmond)   The Goochland County Sheriff's Office would like to remind everyone that its name is obviously fake and contains a made-up silly word, so clearly anyone who calls claiming to be a deputy and asking for money is a scammer   (wric.com) divider line
5
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't care. I will always step up and support Goochland.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gargfunkle and Oats.
Paging Gargfunkle and Oats.
Novelty song opportunity awaits.
Paging... Gargfunkle and Oats
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fasthorseinc.comView Full Size
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why would they have to ask for money when they can just roll up and seize property?

That whole 'cops asking permission' thing should be a tell.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Was the county named after the P. G. Wodehouse character?
 
