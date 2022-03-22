 Skip to content
(WRAL) No justice, no Peace
40
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's always refreshing to see an institution acting with integrity when confronting its oppressive history. Can't wait to hear about the fragile cry babies who are going to have a problem with this.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The university also found that past editions of the yearbook contained racial stereotypes and racial slurs.

mediamoves.comView Full Size


Good on these people for taking stock of who they do and do not want to honor, but the safest bet in America is that EVERY yearbook collection for every school in America going back to before the founding of the US includes racial stereotypes and racial slurs. It's like the sun rising - don't bet against it.

I wonder if they can go back and edit old yearbooks. I'd imagine it's the kind of thing you don't keep masters of.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You may want to hold off there, the way the Supreme Court has been ruling you never know what insanity is going to be the law of the land in the next few years.

they will call it People NFTs or something
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut the place down. It's the only way to be sure.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Woman, No Cry
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Peace, no university.  But whatever.  So hard to build something; so easy to tear it down.

                                                           
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Il Douchey: No Peace, no university.  But whatever.  So hard to build something; so easy to tear it down.

                                                         [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 189x161]


Someone needs a safe-space.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why stop there?  There were like 12 president who owned slaves. We as a country should remove them from the roles of the past presidents, and move the remaining ones all up those spots. Which would make John Adams the new 1st president since he never owned a slave. John Quincy Adams would be 2nd, and D2S would be 33rd instead of 45th.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: The university also found that past editions of the yearbook contained racial stereotypes and racial slurs.

[mediamoves.com image 195x261]

Good on these people for taking stock of who they do and do not want to honor, but the safest bet in America is that EVERY yearbook collection for every school in America going back to before the founding of the US includes racial stereotypes and racial slurs. It's like the sun rising - don't bet against it.

I wonder if they can go back and edit old yearbooks. I'd imagine it's the kind of thing you don't keep masters of.


I'm usually against that kind of backwards editing. You need to portray history as honestly as possible if we have any hope of learning from it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Why stop there? There were like 12 president who owned slaves. We as a country should remove them from the roles of the past presidents, and move the remaining ones all up those spots. Which would make John Adams the new 1st president since he never owned a slave. John Quincy Adams would be 2nd, and D2S would be 33rd instead of 45th.


They would have to update all of the photos in the museums in Obama, District of Chavez.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The university was only renamed in 2012. If it was still Peace College people think it was simply anti-war.

They've technically honored the school's founder for 150+ years by having "Peace" in the name. Why should anything named after anyone be obligated to keep that name forever?
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peace Out!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: MythDragon: Why stop there? There were like 12 president who owned slaves. We as a country should remove them from the roles of the past presidents, and move the remaining ones all up those spots. Which would make John Adams the new 1st president since he never owned a slave. John Quincy Adams would be 2nd, and D2S would be 33rd instead of 45th.

They would have to update all of the photos in the museums in Obama, District of Chavez.


Nope, Barry doesn't count he kept black people in the white house and paraded them around to show them off
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because I'm going to I'm a Racist University doesn't make me a racist.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Why stop there?  There were like 12 president who owned slaves. We as a country should remove them from the roles of the past presidents, and move the remaining ones all up those spots. Which would make John Adams the new 1st president since he never owned a slave. John Quincy Adams would be 2nd, and D2S would be 33rd instead of 45th.


They should rename Washington, both the state and the district.  Then the DC football team could be referred to as that team from that place.  Washington eventually freed his slaves but he was a real dick about it. He specified in his will they were to be emancipated after the death of his wife.  In other words when the family was done using them.  So we don't have to change the name of the Washington Monument since it also is pretty much a big dick.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read this as "No justice, no Pence," and I approved.
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hilary has Covid and searching the forums not a single refence anywhere.

Who's a guy gotta Fark to get a Grumpy Cat "Good" meme in the Forum?
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: The university was only renamed in 2012. If it was still Peace College people think it was simply anti-war.

They've technically honored the school's founder for 150+ years by having "Peace" in the name. Why should anything named after anyone be obligated to keep that name forever?


If universities followed the same pattern as sports arenas, they'd all have names like I Just Saved A Bunch of Money With Geico University that would change out about every five years or so.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GOSH BARN IT: Hilary has Covid and searching the forums not a single refence anywhere.

Who's a guy gotta Fark to get a Grumpy Cat "Good" meme in the Forum?


Submit your own headline?
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans just keep losing.
Good!
Another one of their heroes is tossed in the trash can.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Why stop there?  There were like 12 president who owned slaves. We as a country should remove them from the roles of the past presidents, and move the remaining ones all up those spots. Which would make John Adams the new 1st president since he never owned a slave. John Quincy Adams would be 2nd, and D2S would be 33rd instead of 45th.


When Trump dies and someone else buys Trump Tower do you think the new owner obligated to keep the name?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the obvious solution is to make it a predominantly black university.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
By all means racist should be stricken from....

Fark user imageView Full Size


oh...well we should probably look at it on a case by case basis.  I mean they might feel bad about being racist and then it's cool right?  I mean after they are caught and all...
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Find a way to name it after the enslaved humans who actually built it. That's right, enslaved human beings upon whose backs blood, and suffering the country was built on.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
cdn3.volusion.comView Full Size
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Destructor: Someone needs a safe-space.

Fark user imageView Full Size


NO!!! YOU CAN'T BE HERE!!! YOU NEED TO GO!!!

/Can I get some muscle?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: It's always refreshing to see an institution acting with integrity when confronting its oppressive history. Can't wait to hear about the fragile cry babies who are going to have a problem with this.


Normally I would agree.  We fight to teach history and the importance of it with black history month etc yet we take down anything with historically connected because the majority were slave owners.

In this case the place has only been named for 10 years so no big deal BUT if it had been named that since he founded it then it would be ridiculous to rename it.

You can learn from history by hiding it.  Use these things as an example of how far we have come and that change is possible even when there seems to be no hope because everyone is doing it.
 
nuffantuit
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: MythDragon: Why stop there?  There were like 12 president who owned slaves. We as a country should remove them from the roles of the past presidents, and move the remaining ones all up those spots. Which would make John Adams the new 1st president since he never owned a slave. John Quincy Adams would be 2nd, and D2S would be 33rd instead of 45th.

They should rename Washington, both the state and the district.  Then the DC football team could be referred to as that team from that place.  Washington eventually freed his slaves but he was a real dick about it. He specified in his will they were to be emancipated after the death of his wife.  In other words when the family was done using them.  So we don't have to change the name of the Washington Monument since it also is pretty much a big dick.


While I agree it would have actually meant something had he done it while alive...He did free them and 60 years before the civil war.

Now Robert E Lee inherited slaves, and he freed them right after he inherited them, well before the civil war...

Most people do not even realize that...

He served as a general in the confederacy because he did not want to raise his sword against his neighbor.

Slaves were owned in both the north and south at the time of the civil war.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: No Peace, no university.  But whatever.  So hard to build something; so easy to tear it down.


Critical thinking can bring about change.  Change can be difficult.  Especially if one is mush melon, water headed, hoopie.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Changing names is the least they can do.

Is there any US college, north or south, from before the US Civil War that doesn't have ties to racist founders, funders, or namesakes? Even after the war most took the position, "Because we can't enslave them doesn't mean we have to educate them," and were not shy about it.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: It's always refreshing to see an institution acting with integrity when confronting its oppressive history. Can't wait to hear about the fragile cry babies who are going to have a problem with this.


I think there should be a checklist of some sort, as I see this kind of thing more and more. People who've made significant contributions to society having their monuments removed because of their slave ownership during a time when slavery was legal, without balancing that with their contributions to society.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No need to get fancy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Changing names is the least they can do.

Is there any US college, north or south, from before the US Civil War that doesn't have ties to racist founders, funders, or namesakes? Even after the war most took the position, "Because we can't enslave them doesn't mean we have to educate them," and were not shy about it.


Prager University
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: giantmeteor: It's always refreshing to see an institution acting with integrity when confronting its oppressive history. Can't wait to hear about the fragile cry babies who are going to have a problem with this.

I think there should be a checklist of some sort, as I see this kind of thing more and more. People who've made significant contributions to society having their monuments removed because of their slave ownership during a time when slavery was legal, without balancing that with their contributions to society.


"Sure, they murdered, raped and tortured people, but they *contributed*."

Oh gfy.
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, at my alma mater...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: MythDragon: Why stop there?  There were like 12 president who owned slaves. We as a country should remove them from the roles of the past presidents, and move the remaining ones all up those spots. Which would make John Adams the new 1st president since he never owned a slave. John Quincy Adams would be 2nd, and D2S would be 33rd instead of 45th.

When Trump dies and someone else buys Trump Tower do you think the new owner obligated to keep the name?


Donnie doesn't own Trump tower
 
smokewon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I abhor monuments to crimes against humanity. In the words of George Carlin..."I leave symbols to the symbol-minded." However, to forget history is to repeat it. Mark all these monuments with a complete description of the oppression and subjugation they were part of.

/Washington Redskins fan since 1988
//Doug Williams...first black QB to both start and win a Superbowl
///Nothing more pathetic than walking around saying "I USED to be a 'Skins fan"
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: giantmeteor: It's always refreshing to see an institution acting with integrity when confronting its oppressive history. Can't wait to hear about the fragile cry babies who are going to have a problem with this.

I think there should be a checklist of some sort, as I see this kind of thing more and more. People who've made significant contributions to society having their monuments removed because of their slave ownership during a time when slavery was legal, without balancing that with their contributions to society.


Do you also praise Hitler's fiscal policy?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lsherm: The university also found that past editions of the yearbook contained racial stereotypes and racial slurs.

[mediamoves.com image 195x261]

Good on these people for taking stock of who they do and do not want to honor, but the safest bet in America is that EVERY yearbook collection for every school in America going back to before the founding of the US includes racial stereotypes and racial slurs. It's like the sun rising - don't bet against it.

I wonder if they can go back and edit old yearbooks. I'd imagine it's the kind of thing you don't keep masters of.


Almost Orwe...what was that word?
I forgot.
 
