(Twitter)   Found: one Russian radar suppression system. Will trade for MIGs. Contact Ukrainian Armed Forces. Serious inquiries only   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Ukraine really has captured that thing, NATO would be more than willing to pay them for it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will trade you Very Nice Tractor for that piece of equipment, yes?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the balloons on the side mirror..

"Come on down to Crazy Vlad's where ouR prices are.... INSANE!"
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it get stuck in the mud?  Why leave it?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why?  Is it loaded with top secret stuff?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JESUS FUCK THAT'S LIKE WINNING THE FUCKING LOTTERY

Slava Ukrani!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah they got a golden ticket for lots of free things that go boom.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Did it get stuck in the mud?  Why leave it?


When people are shooting at you and your security forces are nowhere to be found... you run away very fast.
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how the tweet cut off at how massive the 3 letter org's boners are right now.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Did it get stuck in the mud?  Why leave it?


Generator to power it ran out of gas?
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch western intelligence dissect this thing and determine it's just a giant hunk of shiat like the MiG-25 was.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rurrian forces?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet a shiny nickel it has vacuum tubes somewhere in there.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Did it get stuck in the mud?  Why leave it?


Because Russians.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Did it get stuck in the mud?  Why leave it?


Crew probably had an opportunity to get some fresh food.
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

disaster bastard: Watch western intelligence dissect this thing and determine it's just a giant hunk of shiat like the MiG-25 was.


I dunno. Upgrade a MiG-25, strap on an Iskander, and you can blow up a dairy barn.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I love the balloons on the side mirror..

"Come on down to Crazy Vlad's where ouR prices are.... INSANE!"


"We have come here to pop balloons and kill civilians.  And we're all out of balloons."
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Why?  Is it loaded with top secret stuff?


Yes. Very much yes.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you telling me I can pick up some cheap real estate near an airport by picking one of these up and slapping it in my backyard?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Rurrian forces?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"NOW I HAVE A RADAR SUPPRESSION SYSTEM. HO HO HO!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine thanks Vlad for the donation.

/I bet a whole bunch of people are blowing a gasket right now.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Did it get stuck in the mud?  Why leave it?


Would you care if you were 19, cold hungry, in a foreign country, out of gas, and out of communication with some sort of CO that might have responsibility for the equipment?

Nope! Nope! Nope!

You'd get the hell out of there and leave those boat anchors behind, rather than being shot by their Fierce resistance of the people you'd been told would greet you as liberators.

Cold, hunger, frostbite are powerful demotivators and these men have no cause to fight for, just the lies of one arrogant old man who can't handle the changing world and wants to turn back the clock.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Why?  Is it loaded with top secret stuff?


A radar jammer?  I'm no expert, but I would assume so.  If military tech guys can get a look under the hood, they should be able to figure out ways to bypass the jamming (or bypass it more effectively).  That would provide a pretty significant advantage over the Russian military, along with anyone else who might be supplied with Russian tech.
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/we can use it against the Combine
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting that the Russians didn't destroy it first.

I used to work at a military contracting company and I know any vehicle that had sensitive equipment or information in it also had multiple destruct chutes and a stash of hi-temp incendiary grenades. One person could brick all the important stuff in like a minute. Pull pins, drop in chutes, get your ass outta there.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: stuhayes2010: Why?  Is it loaded with top secret stuff?

Yes. Very much yes.


Can you explain what the secret stuff is?

/I don't get it, either
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Looks like Pooty really stepped in a doody this time!

(Sad trombone)
 
twenty one characters
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: [memegenerator.net image 850x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously though, this is the best thing I've read all day
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Why?  Is it loaded with top secret stuff?


You mean "top not so secret anymore stuff".
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
... and to think in WW2 we had people literally drowning in a sinking u-boat to acquire this level of opposition hardware intelligence.   and the Russians just left it there.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: The Dog Ate My Homework: Rurrian forces?

[Fark user image 440x292] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If the system allows changes to identification of friend or foe on Russian planes and missile system it could lead to interesting results.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: toraque: stuhayes2010: Why?  Is it loaded with top secret stuff?

Yes. Very much yes.

Can you explain what the secret stuff is?

/I don't get it, either


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Can you explain what the secret stuff is?


No.

It's a secret.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
NATO and the US military are going to go through it with a fine tooth comb.

If they can use it in a future conflict against the Russians, they're not telling a soul.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Interesting that the Russians didn't destroy it first.

I used to work at a military contracting company and I know any vehicle that had sensitive equipment or information in it also had multiple destruct chutes and a stash of hi-temp incendiary grenades. One person could brick all the important stuff in like a minute. Pull pins, drop in chutes, get your ass outta there.


Out of gas to keep it powered... out of weapons to blow it up... out of food to remain standing... out of clean underwear...

Locals are not welcoming us as heroes or liberators. I'm not sure Nazi's even have any air capability. 1 star out of 5 -- do not recommend this as a vacation destination.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: west.la.lawyer: The Dog Ate My Homework: Rurrian forces?

[Fark user image 440x292] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image image 220x220]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Watch western intelligence dissect this thing and determine it's just a giant hunk of shiat like the MiG-25 was.


WH40k Ork tech?

This whole crazy Ukraine thing was a WAAAGH!?

Dang... now it makes more sense.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: MelGoesOnTour: Can you explain what the secret stuff is?

No.

It's a secret.


Which is how it should be, as it is.

I wish news like this wouldn't leak out to the masses. I mean, if it really IS an ultra important piece of equipment, why balre to the world you have it?!
 
wage0048
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Did it get stuck in the mud?  Why leave it?


Probably because the conscripts tasked with transporting it got it stuck in the mud and didn't give two shiats about whether or not the technology is captured or kept secure.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: toraque: stuhayes2010: Why?  Is it loaded with top secret stuff?

Yes. Very much yes.

Can you explain what the secret stuff is?

/I don't get it, either


I'm sure other people can explain this better (and correct me if I'm wrong) but by analyzing this, we both find out what they know of our electronic warfare systems (by what and how they are attempting to attack them with this bit of kit) and we find out how to defend those systems against their attacks.

If we understand how they are trying to jam our radars, we can prevent those radars from being jammed.

Fark user imageView Full Size


There's probably a lot of ancillary things we can learn about the Russian military's EW capability all around as well.
 
TWX
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: raerae1980: Did it get stuck in the mud?  Why leave it?

When people are shooting at you and your security forces are nowhere to be found... you run away very fast.


Yeah, but normally there's self-destruct systems built into sufficiently advanced equipment, or worst case the operators are expected to take steps to destroy it.

This also shouldn't be the sort of thing operated by new conscripts either.  The crew should know better.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

foo monkey: NewportBarGuy: I love the balloons on the side mirror..

"Come on down to Crazy Vlad's where ouR prices are.... INSANE!"

"We have come here to pop balloons and kill civilians.  And we're all out of balloons."


The banner on the front refers to the 2013 defense procurement being met in full, so I'm guessing it's a delivery celebration.

Or, given that it's Russian equipment, the balloons are load-bearing.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

toraque: stuhayes2010: Why?  Is it loaded with top secret stuff?

Yes. Very much yes.


You don't think we already have access to one? Wiki says Russia sign exports agreements last year. Doesn't say with who.
 
