(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida man says addiction caused him to steal. But there's a twist. A dumb twist   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Pasco County, Florida, Pasco County man, Video game, Video game addiction, Television addiction, Saturday Gary Rodriguez, Video game console, Pasco County Sheriff's office  
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A reason is not an excuse.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Video games cause violence. Is it the 1980s already?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Rodriguez faces a robbery by sudden snatching charge.

Sudden Snatching Charge is the name of my new porno.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Subby's mom has been charged with sudden snatching on multiple occasions.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mugato: Video games cause violence. Is it the 1980s already?


It goes back further than that. Legend has it that Robin Hood took up a life of crime after playing too much Grand Theft Equine:2
 
