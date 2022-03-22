 Skip to content
(WMTW Portland)   Seek other roads for the poop truck hath overturned and the poop lay in the roadway   (wmtw.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I thought I had a shiatty drive.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Biff ok?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poop thread?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez. That's the Maine turnpike too. Not just some secondary turnpike.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Poop thread?


Repoop thread
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh, shiat!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There should be a comma after "roads."
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask not fo
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask not for who the poop tolls
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Maine, suprised they noticed
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frisco has an app for those occasions. No truck needed.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Jeez. That's the Maine turnpike too. Not just some secondary turnpike.


A secondary tpk is just a road
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ask not for whom the poop truck rolls, it rolls for thee.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, that driver is having a really crappy day.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
San Franciscans confused by what the issue is.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

MCFLY!
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
jotsandsots.comView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Manure" by George costanza
Youtube Pk6JoM3MIi4
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
