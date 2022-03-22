 Skip to content
(Herald Tribune (SW Florida))   Florida woman discovers Florida tow truck companies   (heraldtribune.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"To ensure payment, these companies ticket, tow or immobilize vehicles, according to a city spokeswoman.
Mayor Erik Arroyo said he believes the city can't regulate these businesses, but the city is still looking into the matter. "


Awww, must be that "land of the free" folks keep talkin bout
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He alleged that Delvaille tried to "swing" at his employee, which she denied. He said that Delvaille was "real ridiculous."

Bullshiat. If she'd swung, you'd produce the video. Or are you saying your shady-as-hell towing operation isn't absolutely covered in cameras?
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicago's Lincoln Towing: "Pfft... amateurs."
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So is Florida trying to drive people out of the state? Because it seems like the entire place is filled with psychopathic libertarians looking to nickel and dime everything to death.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
These Tow-Joes exist only to get you hooked. You think you're in charge but who's getting dragged down the street?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bslim: "To ensure payment, these companies ticket, tow or immobilize vehicles, according to a city spokeswoman.
Mayor Erik Arroyo said he believes the city can't regulate these businesses, but the city is still looking into the matter. "


Awww, must be that "land of the free" folks keep talkin bout


How the fark does a tow company issue and enforce tickets? That's WTF, even for Florida
 
Dodo David
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, the vehicle's owner didn't see the signs that say "Private Parking" and "Pay Here". Whose fault is that?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dodo David: So, the vehicle's owner didn't see the signs that say "Private Parking" and "Pay Here". Whose fault is that?


Yup.  I'm definitely on the side of the property owner.  And I call BS that she didn't see the signs.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Weaver95: So is Florida trying to drive people out of the state? Because it seems like the entire place is filled with psychopathic libertarians looking to nickel and dime everything to death.


Give it some time ans the ocean will reclaim it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Weaver95: So is Florida trying to drive people out of the state? Because it seems like the entire place is filled with psychopathic libertarians looking to nickel and dime everything to death.

Give it some time and the ocean will reclaim it.

[Fark user image 400x386]


FTFM
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Chicago's Lincoln Towing: "Pfft... amateurs."


Lincoln Park Pirates
Youtube dF3q7o8Yjrg
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chitownmike: How the fark does a tow company issue and enforce tickets?


Enforce? They'll come tow your car away if you don't pay.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Vegan pizza is the real problem here.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Vegan pizza is the real problem here.


Always is
 
Pangit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTFA: Nichell Delvaille's evening in downtown Sarasota began with a vegan pizza dinner at Lucile Pizza & Wine Bar.

All I needed to know...I can pretty much guess the rest.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My parents live in Sarasota, its grown a lot since they moved there back in the early/mid 90's. Parking has always been an issue there, the city can't seem to make of their mind up on if and how they want to handle parking enforcement. My parents avoid the issue by rarely ever going downtown.
 
Maladjusted Malcontent [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chitownmike: aimtastic: Chicago's Lincoln Towing: "Pfft... amateurs."

[YouTube video: Lincoln Park Pirates]


Came here for this. Leaving Satisfied Steve Goodman FTW
 
wildlifer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Weaver95: So is Florida trying to drive people out of the state? Because it seems like the entire place is filled with psychopathic libertarians looking to nickel and dime everything to death.


You ought to see the way they treat you at the funeral. Grandfather died, and was to be buried at Florida National Cemetery, full military honors.

We had to pay for a sheriff escort, there was a fuel charge from the funeral home, and a charge for the flower van.

Its the reason I want that state flooded and turned into a corral reef.
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"The situation shows that motorists can receive parking tickets from private companies. The Florida attorney general has stated that companies that provide public parking may issue citations, according to the city of Sarasota. But they can't force customers to pay the citation."

"To ensure payment, these companies ticket, tow or immobilize vehicles, according to a city spokeswoman."

It seems pretty obvious to me that they can and do force customers to pay the citation.
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Huh, so that's what happened to the Centipedes lady.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm honestly surprised they don't try and tow you between the time you leave your car, and walk up to the pay station.
"Well you hadn't paid yet. If you don't want to get towed, download the app, and pay before you exit your vehicle."
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Dodo David: So, the vehicle's owner didn't see the signs that say "Private Parking" and "Pay Here". Whose fault is that?

Yup.  I'm definitely on the side of the property owner.  And I call BS that she didn't see the signs.


Those signs are for the little people, not our heroine, who is a "victim' and vegan all rolled into one. Being a vegan makes one into a superior being, if you haven't been following along. When giving her side of the story, she had to emphasize the "vegan pizza" aspect, but there was no mention of CrossFit, as she didn't want to overwhelm the reporter with her wonderfulness.
 
Snargi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Give it some time ans the ocean will reclaim it.

[Fark user image image 400x386]


All that means is that Floriduh people will become refugees and infect all the other states like an STD.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: Geotpf: Dodo David: So, the vehicle's owner didn't see the signs that say "Private Parking" and "Pay Here". Whose fault is that?

Yup.  I'm definitely on the side of the property owner.  And I call BS that she didn't see the signs.

Those signs are for the little people, not our heroine, who is a "victim' and vegan all rolled into one. Being a vegan makes one into a superior being, if you haven't been following along. When giving her side of the story, she had to emphasize the "vegan pizza" aspect, but there was no mention of CrossFit, as she didn't want to overwhelm the reporter with her wonderfulness.


So, you're fine with tow companies ticketing you and then taking your car for ransom. You are saying that's a good practice.
Got it.
 
algman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wildlifer: Weaver95: So is Florida trying to drive people out of the state? Because it seems like the entire place is filled with psychopathic libertarians looking to nickel and dime everything to death.

You ought to see the way they treat you at the funeral. Grandfather died, and was to be buried at Florida National Cemetery, full military honors.

We had to pay for a sheriff escort, there was a fuel charge from the funeral home, and a charge for the flower van.

Its the reason I want that state flooded and turned into a corral reef.


Is that like a giant, partially submerged Golden Corral? That should be there by 2050.
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My city has a bunch of businesses that turn their lots into paid public parking evenings and weekends.  Street parking is metered.  Parking garages are expensive.  So I just don't go downtown.  Ok, I fed a meter once a few months ago.  Time before that was pre-pandemic.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So there weren't enough streetlights in a state with famously low taxes?
 
