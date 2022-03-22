 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   That "hypersonic missile" Russia claims to have fired at Ukraine is starting to look about as real as your Canadian girlfriend   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
51
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold up, you're telling me we can't trust the Ruskies?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it have "Hypersonic Missile" written on the side?

Well then, case closed.

I SAID CASE CLOSED! We need to give billions more to Raytheon to build our own version. Stop f*cking up the narrative everyone. Jesus Christ. we have stock options to think of! Have you no sense of decency?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHES REAL DAMMIT! Look I even have these postcards that in no way did I mail to my self.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


Can they launch them sideways from a Typhoon-class sub?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judging from the destruction, the regular missiles seem to be working just fine

/sadly
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe pootie poot said "launch the hypersonic missiles!", And the program head in charge was like, uh...... Yes comrade. And since they don't have those, they just strapped an islander onto a mig so they could let Putin know how great his non existent hypersonic missiles are.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Has this been "upgrayedd" to hypersonic?

pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"If it's true, why would you need a hypersonic missile fired from not that far away to hit a building?"


It may not be about 'need.' As the following sentence in TFA says, for "propaganda," and to show NATO/US that they have them and can use them.
 
vevolis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sure it wasn't a supersonic missile?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Hold up, you're telling me we can't trust the Ruskies?


Next you'll tell me that we can't trust FOX News!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But Subby... she sent me her picture and everything on Facebook...

Fark user imageView Full Size

.. with a unique take to the Star Trek fan dance even!
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Begoggle: SVC_conservative: Hold up, you're telling me we can't trust the Ruskies?

Next you'll tell me that we can't trust FOX News!


So COVID won't be over by Eastern 2020?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Hold up, you're telling me we can't trust the Ruskies?


There's a lot of clarity to be had by simply taking the opposite of whatever they say.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

valenumr: Maybe pootie poot said "launch the hypersonic missiles!", And the program head in charge was like, uh...... Yes comrade. And since they don't have those, they just strapped an islander onto a mig so they could let Putin know how great his non existent hypersonic missiles are.


No, the guy he gave the command to was probably all "But I'm le tired."
 
PunGent
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Heh...occurs to me NATO could be trolling Putin:

NATO "Well, WE didn't see any hypersonic missile. Just one old-fashioned one.  Kind of limp, tbh."

Putin:  "My missiles are fast and mighty! I'll show you!"

(proceeds to fire off the rest of the inventory at targets of questionable value)

(NATO observers just over the border get front-row seats to their performance specs, design countermeasures in case he builds more)
 
farknozzle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fireproof: valenumr: Maybe pootie poot said "launch the hypersonic missiles!", And the program head in charge was like, uh...... Yes comrade. And since they don't have those, they just strapped an islander onto a mig so they could let Putin know how great his non existent hypersonic missiles are.

No, the guy he gave the command to was probably all "But I'm le tired."


I thought he was like AAAAAAAAAAA MOTHERLAND
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: SVC_conservative: Hold up, you're telling me we can't trust the Ruskies?

There's a lot of clarity to be had by simply taking the opposite of whatever they say.


There's an old saying:  Don't believe anything until the Kremlin denies it.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: "If it's true, why would you need a hypersonic missile fired from not that far away to hit a building?"


It may not be about 'need.' As the following sentence in TFA says, for "propaganda," and to show NATO/US that they have them and can use them.


That was the point where I could see that the article is nonsense. It's a shame subby couldn't see that themselves. They say they used a missile that can quickly deliver a nuclear warhead, which is obviously for propaganda purposes, whether it's real or not.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
it takes my missile about 45 minutes to go off.   !.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: "If it's true, why would you need a hypersonic missile fired from not that far away to hit a building?"


It may not be about 'need.' As the following sentence in TFA says, for "propaganda," and to show NATO/US that they have them and can use them.


For real propaganda, you sneak a camera near a target on the western edge of Ukraine, then fly your MiG in Russian airspace long enough for *everyone* to get a solid radar lock.

Fire the missile, record the strike (and pick a target of more value than some farmer's outbuilding), and broadcast the video.

It's not propaganda if someone can use a commercial satellite imagery and match the "target" with previous sat photos that show the target to be nowhere near where you claimed it hit.

Well, it's propaganda for your supporters at home, but to everyone else, it's a joke. It's BAD propaganda if they intended the West to believe their bullshiat.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Listen subby, you leave my beloved Becky out of this.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If, and it's a big if, they used a hypersonic missile to hit a building, it makes me wonder why they wouldn't use a conventional missile. Aside from propaganda I mean.

Maybe they're running out of normal guided weapons. They've already sent and lost their only T-80 prototype tank in Ukraine. If they're breaking out their best weapons to hit immobile targets of dubious strategic importance, I have to assume their munitions situation is worse than initially predicted.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's a little touchy, Subby, 'cause she's in lock-up right now, eh

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
sandbar67
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
she's real to me, dammit
 
rfenster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [y.yarn.co image 400x170] [View Full Size image _x_]

Can they launch them sideways from a Typhoon-class sub?


Sure. Why would you want to?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Anything is a hypersonic missile when you're threatened with a polonium tea.

Putin:  Now, let's demonstrate the power of this fully operational hypersonic missile
Vader:  Yes m'lord.
Leia:  But Alderaan is a backwards planet.  They have no defenses.
Vader:  Launch hypersonic missile! Whooosh!  Ka-blowie! Planet destroyed.  Close the window.
Leia:  I thought I saw the planet.  It looked okay.
Vader:  Nope.  Destroyed.  Alderaan chunks everywhere!
Putin:  If Vader said Alderaan got destroyed by our hypersonic missile, I see no reason to doubt him.
Vader:  Set course for the t-shirt producing planet known as....  Earth!
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
XSV
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
For reference, the information in this article came from the briefing linked in this thread, which also has a lot of highlights:
https://twitter.com/Osinttechnical/status/1506078026567663620

and more context of the 1 line NBC pulled from it:
"On the hypersonic claim that the Russians made, we're not able to refute it, but we can't independently confirm it, either. It's not entirely clear. So what we would assess is it's certainly possible. But it's a bit of a head-scratcher, to be honest with you. it's not exactly clear why, if it's true, why would you need a hypersonic missile fired from not that far away to hit a building? It could be that they're running low on precision-guided munitions and feel like they need to tap into that resource.  t could be that they're trying to send a message to the west, but also to Ukraine, and trying to gain some leverage at the negotiating table. But it's a -- from a military perspective, if it was a hypersonic missile there's not a whole lot of practicality about it."
 
hammettman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If Trump were president we'd be launching our invisible missiles.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Has this been "upgrayedd" to hypersonic?

[pm1.narvii.com image 512x371]


Isn't that the basic principle, minus the doggy, for the mini-nuke launcher in the Fallout games?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No, it was 'hyposonic'. Common mistake.
 
bhetrick [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I thought I read OSINT found the "weapons bunker" in Northern Ukraine was in fact a farm in Eastern Ukraine, and the drone video of the strike was missing one frame immediately before the strike -- doubtless one that would have shown a normal Iskander missile. Can't find it now, though.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well I live near the border so it's a little more believable for folks like me.

Also my gf has a body like John Cena and a dong like a pr0n star. You wouldn't know her though
 
Rent Party
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
cdnb.artstation.comView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My imaginary girlfriend is Mexican. Her name is Consuela. Imaginary Canadian girlfriends are so yesterday.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Half the shiat they claim to have doesn't exist.  The other half doesn't work.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Her name is Alberta
She lives in Vancouver
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Hold up, you're telling me we can't trust the Ruskies?


Not since we bought Alaska from them. Or kicked them out of Ft. ROSS.
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
data.whicdn.comView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Persnickety: Her name is Alberta
She lives in Vancouver


and she has a beautiful Regina
 
Bazolar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My girlfriend is in Michigan, which admittedly is Canada adjacent.  But she puts out and everything, truly.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Persnickety: Her name is Alberta
She lives in Vancouver


You're lucky. Mine is a Newfie.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: That's a little touchy, Subby, 'cause she's in lock-up right now, eh

[th.bing.com image 850x645]


No wonder Bullwinkle doesn't give Natasha a second look.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Surrender NOW! Don't force us to use the hypersonic ox cart!"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Persnickety: Her name is Alberta
She lives in Vancouver

and she has a beautiful Regina


I'm more of a Banff man myself.
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: If, and it's a big if, they used a hypersonic missile to hit a building, it makes me wonder why they wouldn't use a conventional missile. Aside from propaganda I mean.

Maybe they're running out of normal guided weapons. They've already sent and lost their only T-80 prototype tank in Ukraine. If they're breaking out their best weapons to hit immobile targets of dubious strategic importance, I have to assume their munitions situation is worse than initially predicted.


It's looking like they are down to ransacking their R&D divisions to do some unscheduled field testing. It's a bit less scary knowing the potential for repeated trials is limited to what they've already constructed given that Russia's supply chain is broken as hell.

On the other hand, if and when they start taking stuff off their chemical weapons development shelf it will probably end up being a grabbag of half-baked horror hastily adapted to the battlefield. Even if the various nerve agents, blistering agents, aerosolized narcotics, etc. they have on hand don't exist in amounts to break a siege, their psychological impact shouldn't be underestimated.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Persnickety: Her name is Alberta
She lives in Vancouver

and she has a beautiful Regina


media.tenor.coView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Has this been "upgrayedd" to hypersonic?

[pm1.narvii.com image 512x371]


Early win of the day.
 
