 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Boo wakes up, immediately chases girl in giant ham costume   (calgary.ctvnews.ca) divider line
23
    More: Amusing, Vladimir Putin, B.C. ski resort, Pierre Trudeau, Tuesday morning, Russian court, World Health Organization, New Democratic Party, Piste  
•       •       •

1284 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2022 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Go for the eyes, Boo. GO FOR THE EYES! RrraaaAAGHGHH!
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

twonky: [Fark user image image 179x282]
Go for the eyes, Boo. GO FOR THE EYES! RrraaaAAGHGHH!


Done in one.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ranger's not gonna like this.

twonky: [Fark user image 179x282]
Go for the eyes, Boo. GO FOR THE EYES! RrraaaAAGHGHH!


Well, that ranger might.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A "beloved Grizzly bear?"
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, which one was in the giant ham costume? Reading unclear.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boo didn't chase her, he defended her from the bad guy.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

twonky: [Fark user image 179x282]
Go for the eyes, Boo. GO FOR THE EYES! RrraaaAAGHGHH!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bears do not hibernate
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: [Fark user image image 480x270]


I had to check the article because I know of a podcaster who runs marathons in costumes like that.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 ?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Age check.
 
Two16
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: [Fark user image 480x270]


themesong.infoView Full Size
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Boo Radleys - Wake Up Boo!
Youtube YJXPTnPmm78
 
Maladjusted Malcontent [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Rock-a-Bye Bear (1952) - 2021 restoration - Intro and Outro + 65-seconds clip
Youtube dwrm5QuzESQ
 
Dodo David
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why haven't we figured out hibernation with humans yet! I can't underestimate how useful that would be. Cool sci-fi sleeper ships being the first thing that comes to mind.
 
Maladjusted Malcontent [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Maladjusted Malcontent: [YouTube video: Rock-a-Bye Bear (1952) - 2021 restoration - Intro and Outro + 65-seconds clip]


There are better versions but can't post
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hamsters and rangers everywhere, rejoice!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: Why haven't we figured out hibernation with humans yet! I can't underestimate how useful that would be. Cool sci-fi sleeper ships being the first thing that comes to mind.


You expect elder men with enlarged prostates to be able to hold their bladders long enough to hibernate?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: bears do not hibernate


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Hamsters and rangers everywhere, rejoice!


forums.beamdog.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.