(KUCI)   Today's 4-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Icicle Works, Magazine and Theatre Of Hate. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No disco today?

On a serious note, I have more stickers again. If anyone wants one (or another one) email me your addy to djslowdive AT gmail DOT com
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

Playlist ready to post, but I think I'll wait for the first song - just in case.

/I've spent my life learning from mistakes - mine and others.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a warm up, Hatchie released a new single today
Hatchie - Lights On (Official Video)
Youtube azPYg7N9leo
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Churchill Garden track's not too shabby either
The Churchhill Garden - "Rearview Mirror"
Youtube D66caAR8QD0
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missed the shows last week due to being on a mini vacation. Hope I didn't miss anything.

And thanks to the fairy gothmother for the month of TF!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I took mine on a hike last week, but I couldn't find anything for him to hate.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good evening everybody!

Present, not entirely ready but I'm really trying.
Could you stop messing with time, please, my dear American Farkers?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weather's getting nicer here & my brother's coming to visit in a couple of weeks so I daresay Eric will be going for a few excursions pretty soon.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You missed an "oops" that turned into Italian disco. Hope you had a great mini-vacation!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm going sailing!! Woohoo!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

#EricHatesSharks
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My new slippers say otherwise!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy
Fark user imageView Full Size
,
everyone!!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here, but working. *sad face*
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Very goth
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I brought biscuits
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Language exchange tonight for 2 hours.
I'll be in later to weep over what I've missed
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hella Goth!!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Uranus: Language exchange tonight for 2 hours.
I'll be in later to weep over what I've missed


That sounds less than fun :(
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Any chocolate involved?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Okay, ready to crank it up. Need to drown out the barking dog upstairs.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They've gone to plaid!!!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Here we goooo
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Might be :o)
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pista, my dear BIRTHDAY BOY, have a great evening with the best music ever! And chocolate with marzipan, of course!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
weeee.. are off before I had a chance to load up a gif..
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Is today Pista's bday?!! I might have to send another sticker.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Quick. Everyone call now
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I should definitely call now.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Well, marzipan is def involved, I whipped up some in honor of your awesome day!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

That is such a farking awesome looking cake :o)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We're definitely getting Violator in it's entirety today :p
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LOL.
Still trying to work out what the bottom right one is
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
OMG *MOSH* *MOSH* *MOSH*
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
(from 2021-09-28)

My, that was a lot of music. Thanks!

Today's playlist

Amyl & The Sniffers - Hertz (amylandthesniffers.bandcamp.com)
Killing Joke - Love Like Blood
The Jesus & Mary Chain - Blues From A Gun
The Neon Judgement - Awful Day
Johnny Marr - Spirit Power And Soul
Johnny Marr - The Headmaster Ritual
The Icicle Works - Sweet Thursday
The Icicle Works - Understanding Jane
Pink Turns Blue - Not Even Trying
Gary Numan - Berserker
Gary Numan - War Songs
Siouxsie & The Banshees - The Sweetest Chill
Siouxsie & The Banshees - This Unrest
Josie Cotton - Calling All Girls - single - Jul 30, 2021 (josiecottonmusic.bandcamp.com)
King Hannah - A Well-Made Woman (kinghannah.bandcamp.com)
Abbie Barrett - I Will Let You Know (abbiebarrett.bandcamp.com)
Bow Wow Wow - Do You Wanna Hold Me?
Bow Wow Wow - Quiver (Arrows In My)
Alternative TV - Communicate
Alternative TV - The Ancient Rebels
Amber Run - Leader Countdown / Neon Circus
Cullen Omori - Borderline Friends
Japanese Breakfast - Driving Woman
Piroshka - Everlastingly Yours
The Blow Monkeys - More Than A Miracle (theblowmonkeys.bandcamp.com)
The Blow Monkeys - Dust At Her Feet (theblowmonkeys.bandcamp.com)
That Petrol Emotion - Groove Check
Colourbox - Tarantula [12" - version 1]
Magazine - Give Me Everything
Coco - One Time Villain
Lene Lovich - New Toy
Theatre Of Hate - Do You Believe In The West World?
Wall Of Voodoo - The Passenger
Wall Of Voodoo - Animal Day
ACTORS - Cold Eyes (actors.bandcamp.com)
ACTORS - Strangers (actors.bandcamp.com)
Beach House - Chariot
Berlin - When We Make Love
Berlin - Now It's My Turn
Kaja - The Lion's Mouth
Kaja - On A Plane
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tarty and awesome, just like this song.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Happy Birthday, Pista!
Fark user imageView Full Size


/yacht balloons tend not to be gothy, evidently
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
Oh yeah, this horrendous playlist. I feel spoiled :D
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Who cares as long as there are penguins?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I can work with that
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I need that for my cat.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

If without yacht rock tunes in the background, they're gothy enough actually.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Halo! Sorry I missed you all, been hanging with fam from out of town.

Great start!!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I do loves me some Neon Judgement. So underrated <3
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

and my dog (and cats)
 
