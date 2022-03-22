 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Colorado Man soils self   (nbcnews.com) divider line
ctighe2353
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
7k to stick a body in dirt.   Wow
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: 7k to stick a body in dirt.   Wow


Should have added the mafia can do it for far less
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Were thorough murderers consulted in this technique? They seem to be early adopters.

According to "Forensic Files," anyway.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"One body makes about a pickup truck bed's worth of soil, NBC affiliate KUSA of Denver "

But from the company's website: "Once the reduction process is complete, about a cubic yard of soil remains. "

Am I mis-remembering the size of a pickup truck bed?  The cubic yard seems more in line with the size of a person, unless they're adding a lot of extra 'starter' material to help the decomposition.

Anyhow, a second point FTA:

"Before Sunday's ceremony, non-embalmed remains were often laid to rest in hand-dug graves set in a natural prairie landscape. "

Is that still an option? Because $7500+ to convert to dirt is pretty steep, and I was surprised cremation is also several thousands of dollars.  So Colorado just has some random open prairies full of human skeletons?  Seems like a great place to deposit a murder victim or three.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And?
 
invictus2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Subby


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: 7k to stick a body in dirt.   Wow


I'll be a much cheaper disposal after my pets eat me. They start with fingers and toes and work their way to the organs and eyes next. They rot the quickest, you know.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "One body makes about a pickup truck bed's worth of soil, NBC affiliate KUSA of Denver "

But from the company's website: "Once the reduction process is complete, about a cubic yard of soil remains. "

Am I mis-remembering the size of a pickup truck bed?  The cubic yard seems more in line with the size of a person, unless they're adding a lot of extra 'starter' material to help the decomposition.

Anyhow, a second point FTA:

"Before Sunday's ceremony, non-embalmed remains were often laid to rest in hand-dug graves set in a natural prairie landscape. "

Is that still an option? Because $7500+ to convert to dirt is pretty steep, and I was surprised cremation is also several thousands of dollars.  So Colorado just has some random open prairies full of human skeletons?  Seems like a great place to deposit a murder victim or three.


It's expensive because it's a racket. It's illegal to just dump a body out in the desert or your own backyard. They charge what they charge because they can and there's not a damn thing you can do about it.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Subtonic: ctighe2353: 7k to stick a body in dirt.   Wow

I'll be a much cheaper disposal after my pets eat me. They start with fingers and toes and work their way to the organs and eyes next. They rot the quickest, you know.


Are we supposed to be bothered by the idea of becoming part of our pets after we pass?
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I like you, Stuart
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, probably not the first person naturally decayed in Colorado.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
$800 for basic cremation around here.

$4.50 for a couple of cinder blocks, 20 feet of rope, and a lake 100 feet deep.

Or so I've, um, heard...
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Ed Earl, get that wood chipper out of here! You're making the clients nervous."
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We're all made of star dust, folks, including some that has probably seen some less formal versions of human composting already.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Human Compost is the name of my Ted Nugent cover band.
 
Plissken
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "One body makes about a pickup truck bed's worth of soil, NBC affiliate KUSA of Denver "

But from the company's website: "Once the reduction process is complete, about a cubic yard of soil remains. "

Am I mis-remembering the size of a pickup truck bed?  The cubic yard seems more in line with the size of a person, unless they're adding a lot of extra 'starter' material to help the decomposition.

Anyhow, a second point FTA:

"Before Sunday's ceremony, non-embalmed remains were often laid to rest in hand-dug graves set in a natural prairie landscape. "

Is that still an option? Because $7500+ to convert to dirt is pretty steep, and I was surprised cremation is also several thousands of dollars.  So Colorado just has some random open prairies full of human skeletons?  Seems like a great place to deposit a murder victim or three.


A cubic yard of wet compost is about what a typical half ton pickup bed can haul. Pretty accurate.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The unnamed person elected to have their body transformed into soil.

Was it Phil?
Clay?
Sandy?
Pete?
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "One body makes about a pickup truck bed's worth of soil, NBC affiliate KUSA of Denver "

But from the company's website: "Once the reduction process is complete, about a cubic yard of soil remains. "

Am I mis-remembering the size of a pickup truck bed?  The cubic yard seems more in line with the size of a person, unless they're adding a lot of extra 'starter' material to help the decomposition.

Anyhow, a second point FTA:

"Before Sunday's ceremony, non-embalmed remains were often laid to rest in hand-dug graves set in a natural prairie landscape. "

Is that still an option? Because $7500+ to convert to dirt is pretty steep, and I was surprised cremation is also several thousands of dollars.  So Colorado just has some random open prairies full of human skeletons?  Seems like a great place to deposit a murder victim or three.


I think the price comes from the filler added to balance decomposition, government regulations, and 6 months storage. There might be some other non-mentioned expenses.  Does someone have to rotate the bins every few days (imagine some giant butt flopping on the sides)? Do we get run through a wood chipper to break down the bones?  Does some sucker have to wash said wood chipper to prevent cross contamination of, um, whatever molecules we are that we still somehow care deeply about?

Either way, death sucks, hard pass on all options.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bslim: Human Compost is what the name of my I call Ted Nugent cover band.
 
anuran
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The USDA has instructions on how to compost animal carcasses. It costs a lot less than seven thousand
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Subtonic: ctighe2353: 7k to stick a body in dirt.   Wow

I'll be a much cheaper disposal after my pets eat me. They start with fingers and toes and work their way to the organs and eyes next. They rot the quickest, you know.

Are we supposed to be bothered by the idea of becoming part of our pets after we pass?


I'm not. I'm dead. The hell do I care. Just throw me in the garbage.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RunawayCanuck: New Rising Sun: "One body makes about a pickup truck bed's worth of soil, NBC affiliate KUSA of Denver "

But from the company's website: "Once the reduction process is complete, about a cubic yard of soil remains. "

Am I mis-remembering the size of a pickup truck bed?  The cubic yard seems more in line with the size of a person, unless they're adding a lot of extra 'starter' material to help the decomposition.

Anyhow, a second point FTA:

"Before Sunday's ceremony, non-embalmed remains were often laid to rest in hand-dug graves set in a natural prairie landscape. "

Is that still an option? Because $7500+ to convert to dirt is pretty steep, and I was surprised cremation is also several thousands of dollars.  So Colorado just has some random open prairies full of human skeletons?  Seems like a great place to deposit a murder victim or three.

I think the price comes from the filler added to balance decomposition, government regulations, and 6 months storage. There might be some other non-mentioned expenses.  Does someone have to rotate the bins every few days (imagine some giant butt flopping on the sides)? Do we get run through a wood chipper to break down the bones?  Does some sucker have to wash said wood chipper to prevent cross contamination of, um, whatever molecules we are that we still somehow care deeply about?

Either way, death sucks, hard pass on all options.


It sucks for sure but dealing with the leftovers shouldn't be a burden or take up space and cause an impact on the environment.

Areas of the ocean are miles deep.  A few rocks and some rope, mass dumps from a barge would save time, space, $ and the environment.

Or we can do as nature intended and let animals eat the bodies but we have to many people and the animals would not be able to keep up... I like the ocean idea.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Humans are animals too
 
WTP 2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
a cubic yard is 3ft X 3ft X 3ft...
i am not that fat.

also rotting people stink..
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Subtonic: ctighe2353: 7k to stick a body in dirt.   Wow

I'll be a much cheaper disposal after my pets eat me. They start with fingers and toes and work their way to the organs and eyes next. They rot the quickest, you know.


That's my plan. I figure the dog will have been feasting on my carcass for a week or so before anybody notices my absence (assuming I snuff it at the house, of course).
 
