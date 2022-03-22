 Skip to content
"Don't say Disney Walkout"
22
    Florida, The Walt Disney Company, Walt Disney, American Broadcasting Company, Walt Disney Company, Education bill, LGBTQ workers, employee allies, Parental Rights  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand the whole "don't say g*y thing". For one thing, I can't memorize the number of letters they want us to use now.. And they keep adding them.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Some employees have been walking out for 15 minutes each day for the past week.

This is how we protest in America... other people would call that exercise at lunch.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Chapek needs to go. This goes a bit deeper than the support of ''don't say gay" politicians.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Some employees have been walking out for 15 minutes each day for the past week.

This is how we protest in America... other people would call that exercise at lunch.


Or a smoke pole break.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mugato: I don't understand the whole "don't say g*y thing". For one thing, I can't memorize the number of letters they want us to use now.. And they keep adding them.


I'm old enough to remember when it was just LGB. But good for them for being inclusive and understanding. Unlike American Konservatives who would rather do away with as many "letters" as possible in this country until only W is left
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah.  Walkout Wally was Walt Disney's creation back when he was breaking up the American Animation Unions.
Wasn't a popular character for the animators to draw
 
noitsnot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't say Balls Nasty...

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Screechy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What do we want?!?!

TO DISCUSS SEXUAL ORIENTATION WITH 3RD GRADERS!!!!

When do we want it?!?

AS SOON AS WE GET THEM AWAY FROM THEIR PARENTS!!!

No...GUYS, c'mon!  We practiced this!
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
GOOD.

the house of mouse MIGHT have enough economic impact on our damn state to catch Ronny DeDeath's ATTENTION.

i'm so sick and tired of that fat-faced fark.

ELECT NIKKI FRIED!

https://nikkifried.com/

she looks out for the farmers.
she looks out for the hungry school kids.
she's a life-long floridian, she cares about the glades and the beaches.
AND a democrat. ONLY one already elected to a statewide post (ag commissioner).

AND she'll definitely get us recreational cannabis down here, as a bonus.....

DeathSantis ONLY "lost" the last gubernatorial election by about 34,000 votes.

in a state with 14,284,346 registered voters.

in a contested recount. to a black democrat who was later caught in a miami beach hotel room with a methed-up gay hooker....

SO he IS beatable in november.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I expect cops in riot gear to beat the Disney princesses into submission.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: I expect cops in riot gear to beat the Disney princesses into submission.


Go on......
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mugato: I don't understand the whole "don't say g*y thing". For one thing, I can't memorize the number of letters they want us to use now.. And they keep adding them.


I don't get it either.  Especially since nothing in the bill says "don't say gay."

https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2022/1557/BillText/e1/PDF

What an odd bill.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mugato: NewportBarGuy: Some employees have been walking out for 15 minutes each day for the past week.

This is how we protest in America... other people would call that exercise at lunch.

Or a smoke pole break.


I don't think you can call it a walk out if it doesn't last long enough for you to reach the park exits.
 
philotech
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why are K-3 being taught about sexuality in the first place?
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Screechy: What do we want?!?!

TO DISCUSS SEXUAL ORIENTATION WITH 3RD GRADERS!!!!

When do we want it?!?

AS SOON AS WE GET THEM AWAY FROM THEIR PARENTS!!!

No...GUYS, c'mon!  We practiced this!


This is idiotic, Dave. Stop parroting stupid talking points. You're smarter than that, or at least you used to be.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've been saying this for a while now.

Corporations are becoming our voices as they get larger and larger.

Their money has always been talking but now there are so many of us Americans working for them, that we actually hold some of that power. They certainly don't want production to go way down all of a sudden so there is some need for appeasing us.

Staging a walk-out will decrease productivity and in this case, directly affecting the income.

Now Disney is governing it's staff and the will resolve on the best option. Which isn't necessarily tamping down on it too hard because they still need morale for productivity.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I think I know this tune...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

optikeye: Chapek needs to go. This goes a bit deeper than the support of ''don't say gay" politicians.


This.

Found this just the other day.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BunchaRubes: Mugato: I don't understand the whole "don't say g*y thing". For one thing, I can't memorize the number of letters they want us to use now.. And they keep adding them.

I don't get it either.  Especially since nothing in the bill says "don't say gay."

https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2022/1557/BillText/e1/PDF

What an odd bill.


Hmm... yet vague enough to mean not mentioning sexual orientation at any grade,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RoboZombie: Mugato: I don't understand the whole "don't say g*y thing". For one thing, I can't memorize the number of letters they want us to use now.. And they keep adding them.

I'm old enough to remember when it was just LGB. But good for them for being inclusive and understanding. Unlike American Konservatives who would rather do away with as many "letters" as possible in this country until only W is left


Hey, they can call themselves whatever they want but how many categories can they be? Not being homophobic, if I was, my love of lesbians would make me hypocritical.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

