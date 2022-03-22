 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Goof Off Day, which is celebrated by stopping what you normally do on the clock and doing something else instead. Which around here means we might actually have to get some work done   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Been huffing it all afternoon.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dammit
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I worked harder today than normal. I'll make it up the rest of the year.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
bearded clamorer:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Been huffing it all afternoon.

Are you related to Steve McCroskey?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 400x400]

Been huffing it all afternoon.


I've been using it as lube.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Perfect link to post at like 5 pm, guys.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't need The Man to tell me to goof off.
Anyway, Friday is POETS Day.


/ Piss Off Early, Tomorrow's Saturday
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 400x400]

Been huffing it all afternoon.

I've been using it as lube.


How else would you remove the glue?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Perfect link to post at like 5 pm, guys.


Of course it was posted at 5 PM. FARK mods were goofing off until then.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Perfect link to post at like 5 pm, guys.


Good thing I already spent the day avoiding work.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Being a SME, I find that I get a lot of goof off time.
I just have to deal with engineers...."I need a temp probe, do you have a meter....hey where is that scope.." "This circuit board doesn't work, tell me why"
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 400x400]

Been huffing it all afternoon.

I've been using it as lube.

How else would you remove the glue?


As posted above, 5pm. You trying to keep us here to 10? We been here since 4am.
 
Eravior
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Today is National Goof Off Day, which is celebrated by stopping what you normally do on the clock and doing something else instead. Which around here means we might actually have to get some work done"

That would be Opposite Day, Subby. Goofing off around here would require getting even less done than normal. The link being added late in the day is a good start.
 
freidog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For me, it was Tuesday.
 
