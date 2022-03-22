 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1983, the world saw the origins of the Hummer, which involved a $1 billion contract with the AM General Corporation and was quickly followed up by a much less expensive version by your mom behind the bar   (history.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hummer Ad with A Giant Woman
Youtube wPP6L8XR9sI
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The first gen Hummer was farking amazing.

Anything sold to soccer moms, not so much.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
contract worth more than $1 billion to AM General Corporation to develop 55,000 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV)

How much over 1 billion?  At 1 billion it's about $18.2k per vehicle.  That's one hell of a deal, honestly.
 
rfenster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I remember getting my first hummer, and in 1983...
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
lol, nice one subby.  well pitched, tidy, doesn't try too hard*

and if you're tired of a tidy mom joke you might as well be tired of life.

*unlike your mom... heyooohh!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ah, Hummer, the vehicle which lead to the civilian gas guzzler penis substitutes I still see around town, usually with a Trump sticker on them

Awful contraption, that
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rfenster: I remember getting my first hummer, and in 1983...


Who was the lucky guy?

/NTTAWTT
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There used to be a website called something to the effect of "F*ck you and your H2", and I tried to look for it. But it seems it's no longer available. Kind of like the H2.

It was just images of people flipping off H2's they saw in public.

Amusing, but why don't we have the same attitude toward shiatheads who buy an Escalade/Suburban who drive around by themselves? It's just as large. It's just as stupid.

The H2 was a stupid, comically large piece of shiat that couldn't even hack it off-road. Such a mistake.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was a crew chief at Glen View NAS in Chicago.  We flew VIPs all around the Midwest.  If we were in northern Indiana, we were supposed to stop at the Hummer factory.
As soon as we landed, two guys with humvees would roll up and let the passengers run the trucks around a test track.  Ever see a three star AF general grinning like a kid?
I think Motorola got some radio contracts just so some stars could splash mud in a humvee.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But the "Your Mom" misogynist "joke" dates from far, far earlier.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: contract worth more than $1 billion to AM General Corporation to develop 55,000 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV)

How much over 1 billion?  At 1 billion it's about $18.2k per vehicle.  That's one hell of a deal, honestly.


Assuming they made the full 55K vehicles.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That first one had like three or four horsepower. Was brilliant!
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
...$20, same as in town.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Porous Horace: But the "Your Mom" misogynist "joke" dates from far, far earlier.


Well thats because your mom is really old.
 
