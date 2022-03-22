 Skip to content
(Newschannel 9)   Folks, quit watching "Red Dawn" it's not going to happen here   (newschannel9.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Cleveland gun shop owners, Firearm, Gun, Concealed carry in the United States, Handgun, sales  
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like an NRA ploy to increase gun sales. We're ready for you Ruskies!
 
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meal team locked and loaded.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
""There's a lot of Russian ammo that's made, I guess people feared that that was going to be banned," said Sneed. "

Pretty much this.
No more Wolf for you.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kyle Butler: Meal team locked and loaded.

[Fark user image 850x456]


With that first guy, it's the moose knuckle that fills my heart with fear.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: ""There's a lot of Russian ammo that's made, I guess people feared that that was going to be banned," said Sneed. "

Pretty much this.
No more Wolf for you.


I just remember having a lot of jamming/misfeeds with Wolf. Was a fairly new rifle too, so I'm blaming the ammo.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Buying tons of guns and ammo to protect themselves.

Have Password1! as their password on every account they have.

Threat identification is not a strong suit here.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Red Hat Dawn" is a definite maybe, however.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Republicans gathering weapons and ammo to help the Russians.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Buying tons of guns and ammo to protect themselves.

Have Password1! as their password on every account they have.

Threat identification is not a strong suit here.


With 123456, they have to try to remember if they've counted to 6.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
X happens... gun sales increase.

Repeat for all possible values of X.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*Puts the skid loader and chains away*

Darn... I was hoping to nab me a nice Russian tank and use it as a fancy bird bath.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good lord, what a bunch of pants-wetting snowflakes.

"A Democrat is President! Buy more guns!"

"War in Ukraine! Buy more guns!"

"A non-white person moved into the neighborhood! Buy more guns!"

But they're the "brave Patiriots", right? Jiminy Xmas...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As if North Korea would have a chance in Hell anyway.  Duh.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not a gun grabber, but i wouldn't mind having that 1911 in the foreground of the twitter pic.

\Just in case 30-50 feral Trump humpers start tearing up my land.
 
indylaw
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In the Red Dawn movies it's not even the Russians invading, even in the original when the Soviet Union was arguably a threat. It was the Cubans and other Spanish speaking Commies in the first, and the North Koreans (after the studio buckled under pressure from China) in the second.

Nowadays Russia has about the power of 1980s Nicaragua, so it's plausible.
 
fzyancey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wow. The American hate is seething here.
 
indylaw
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Man in a red trucker hat to his son as he's cuffed by the cops after he refuses to wear a mask at the buffet at Golden Corral:

"AVENGE ME!"
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gun shop owners see sales increase amid...

A) Ukraine Russia crisis
B) Teaching of CRT in elementary schools
C) Black McDonalds employee handing them their 6 Big Macs
D) Seeing someone wearing a mask
E) Confusion over co-worker Dan now going by Darlene
F) Noise from squirrel jumping on AC unit
G) All of the above
 
indylaw
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fzyancey: Wow. The American hate is seething here.


These red hats aren't Americans. They're traitors.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I mean really, Russia can't attack a country across it's border via LAND.  Imagine them invading via ocean or air.  shiat, at this point I'm convinced their boats would sink on the way to our coast.
 
hammettman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Because the Russian army has done so well, invading a country with close to 1/4 its population, directly on its border, well I think it's fair and proper that we all just start shiatting our pants and start buying up guns.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: X happens... gun sales increase.

Repeat for all possible values of X.


I stubbed my toe on the table this morning when sitting down to eat breakfast - a 1lb pile of bacon. So I dropped everything I was doing, fired up the ol' coal-roller, and I went out and bought another three guns.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fzyancey: Wow. The American hate is seething here.


Republicans aren't Americans. They have repeatedly told us they are christians first and Americans last.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fzyancey: Wow. The American hate is seething here.


You equate gun nuts overreacting to events 5,000 miles away with being American?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Sounds like an NRA ploy to increase gun sales. We're ready for you Ruskies!


You kidding? The MAGAHats plan to join up with the Commies to defeat liberals once and for all.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fzyancey: Wow. The American hate is seething here.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Things that  increase gun sales: everything
Things that decrease gun sales: ........
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fzyancey: Wow. The American hate is seething here.


We mock her because we love her.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fzyancey: Wow. The American hate is seething here.


You're confusing the mockery of idiots for hate. Idiots are everywhere and are fair game.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fzyancey: Wow. The American hate is seething here.


What "real Americans" look like
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: ""There's a lot of Russian ammo that's made, I guess people feared that that was going to be banned," said Sneed. "

Pretty much this.
No more Wolf for you.


Dammit! That is the absolute perfect ammo for my SKS. Cheap, and it doesn't matter with that gun if it's dirty ammo. This means that ammo isn't coming down in price any time soon...
 
Pinner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Red Dawn is code at my place that means, sorry, not this morning.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tfa throws a 403 forbidden at me. Can someone give me a rundown about what it's about, please?
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: Things that  increase gun sales: everything
Things that decrease gun sales: ........


For as long as the leading answer to our gun violence problem is "Add moar guns!!" ...
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I remember watching that movie back in the day and thinking "no way in hell a bunch of high school kids kick the Russians' asses."

Now I'm not so sure.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: I remember watching that movie back in the day and thinking "no way in hell a bunch of high school kids kick the Russians' asses."

Now I'm not so sure.


The last few weeks have been a real eye opener. The image of the cold, calculating Russian military ... was it always a farce? Or is this just how far things have fallen?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: RolandTGunner: ""There's a lot of Russian ammo that's made, I guess people feared that that was going to be banned," said Sneed. "

Pretty much this.
No more Wolf for you.

Dammit! That is the absolute perfect ammo for my SKS. Cheap, and it doesn't matter with that gun if it's dirty ammo. This means that ammo isn't coming down in price any time soon...



Yeah, the ammo looks pretty janky with the lacquered steel cases and all, but man they run through an SKS like shiat through a goose. If you want a long low-maintenance day of plinking and rapid fire it's a great combination.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: ""There's a lot of Russian ammo that's made, I guess people feared that that was going to be banned," said Sneed. "

Pretty much this.
No more Wolf for you.


That shiat is just trash. You might as well pop open a spam-can from the 70's.

/ I find it ridiculous that people spend so much money on a gun and then they run it with the cheapest ammo that they can find.
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Idiots. Speaking personally, I've gotten rid of all my nuclear weapons.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At this point, you can insert just about anything into the blank space in the following sentence:
"Gun sales increase after ______."

Crime goes up? People buy guns because they're scared. Crime goes down? People buy guns because prices drop. War in a distant land that will never affect us in a way that owning a gun will help? People buy guns because of course they do.
 
fzyancey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: fzyancey: Wow. The American hate is seething here.

You're confusing the mockery of idiots for hate. Idiots are everywhere and are fair game.


No, I'm pretty sure, with everything I read here, you hate white Americans in general. Especially white American Males.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Forget it, Subby. It's Cleveland.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The real red menace is that maple leaf right across lake Erie.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: Things that  increase gun sales: everything
Things that decrease gun sales: ........


Gun sales went way down after Trump was elected.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I read a book a couple of decades back, I think it was 'Red Storm Rising,' and in it, the protagonist comes to the realization that Russia is gearing up for armed conflict. He came to that assessment because of all the pro-Russian broadcasting, and the language used by many of the politically powerful in the country.

I have come to the same conclusions about the GOP in this country. They sure have not disappointed me as far as their use of violence is concerned.

/cowardice and fear are the best motivators, but both require ignorance.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If anything, this conflict should have increased tractor sales.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: whatisaidwas: Things that  increase gun sales: everything
Things that decrease gun sales: ........

Gun sales went way down after Trump was elected.


Citation needed
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ah, a brand new troll acc, only 4 weeks old. A refreshing change from the endless supply of lazarus goblins.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fzyancey: TwowheelinTim: fzyancey: Wow. The American hate is seething here.

You're confusing the mockery of idiots for hate. Idiots are everywhere and are fair game.

No, I'm pretty sure, with everything I read here, you hate white Americans in general. Especially white American Males.


White American males will get over it.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Meal team locked and loaded.

[Fark user image 850x456]


I have to wonder just how hard that first guy cried while he was getting those tattoos.
 
