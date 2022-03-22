 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1933, US President FDR legalized the sale of beer and wine, an act of legislation that led to the end of Prohibition and put him in the running for beatification as a Fark Saint   (history.com) divider line
23
    More: Vintage, Alcoholic beverage, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Prohibition in the United States, first addresses, President of the United States, United States Congress, Eighteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, new laws  
•       •       •

183 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2022 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There was a St Louis drinking softball team named the 21st Amendment as I recall. I think they had the right attitude.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A true Saint, not the religious BS kind.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll drink to that
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He put Eliot Ness out of work, the fiend.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luckyeddie: He put Eliot Ness out of work, the fiend.


Not to mention, bootleggers and rum runners.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FDR, back when being a progressive was considered a good and beneficial thing.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

approves.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark is very unique with regards to liking alcohol
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Fark is very unique with regards to liking alcohol


Also in thinking that Presidents make laws.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lefty248: luckyeddie: He put Eliot Ness out of work, the fiend.

Not to mention, bootleggers and rum runners.


They turned it into NASCAR instead
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If only we had a president who wants to be remembered as FDR-esque and had a substance that is universally recognized as deserving of being removed from schedule 1.

Oh, but that's just a gateway to six-figure energy company jobs.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Never again!!!!

// Too soon??
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EyeballKid: If only we had a president who wants to be remembered as FDR-esque and had a substance that is universally recognized as deserving of being removed from schedule 1.

Oh, but that's just a gateway to six-figure energy company jobs.


Oh my god yes just legalize it!
 
trvth [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Louis Jordan -- What's the Use of Getting Sober
Youtube j1kUGewkFpQ

Old Sam done somethin fine
when he brought back good whiskey, beer, and wine
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'll say it. He put George Takei's family in an internment camp.

/but, yeah, he gave us beer
 
Gonz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Who did more for American drinking culture: FDR or Carter? Because about 10 years after Jimmy lived the ban on home brewing, the commercial craft beer market in this Nation got a lot better.

Also it's funny- the Prohibitionists might have never caused the 21st to appear if they would have stuck to their word. If Americans could have had beer and wine, they might not have demanded the law be changed. It would be like an anti drug group saying they were only interested in keeping heroin off the streets, then making cannabis illegal as well.
 
snitramc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But due to a clerical error, home brewing of beer was still illegal. Jimmy Carter signed the law that changed that. Leading to the craft beer phenomena seen today across the USA. So kudos to the President that made store bought beer so. much. better.
 
kindms
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gonz: Who did more for American drinking culture: FDR or Carter? Because about 10 years after Jimmy lived the ban on home brewing, the commercial craft beer market in this Nation got a lot better.

Also it's funny- the Prohibitionists might have never caused the 21st to appear if they would have stuck to their word. If Americans could have had beer and wine, they might not have demanded the law be changed. It would be like an anti drug group saying they were only interested in keeping heroin off the streets, then making cannabis illegal as well.


im going with the President rocking an Allman Brothers t-shirt
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

snitramc: But due to a clerical error, home brewing of beer was still illegal. Jimmy Carter signed the law that changed that. Leading to the craft beer phenomena seen today across the USA. So kudos to the President that made store bought beer so. much. better.


And who is an actual Living Saint.
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The next time you're driving behind a car from that era be on the lookout for the period accurate Repeal The Volstead Act bumper stickers.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Volstead_Act

https://www.mnopedia.org/multimedia/people-bumper-stickers-advocating-repeal-18th-amendment-prohibition

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Fark is very unique with regards to liking alcohol drugs
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

edmo: There was a St Louis drinking softball team named the 21st Amendment as I recall. I think they had the right attitude.


Pfft, I can name way better than that:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tfresh: EyeballKid: If only we had a president who wants to be remembered as FDR-esque and had a substance that is universally recognized as deserving of being removed from schedule 1.

Oh, but that's just a gateway to six-figure energy company jobs.

Oh my god yes just legalize it!


I'm happy I live in Michigan.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.