(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1765, the Stamp Act was imposed on the American Colonies, which levied a direct tax on newspapers, pamphlets, legal documents, and tramp stamps   (history.com) divider line
29 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Then it was ass antlers and coed muffs, tanned by the bale. That is what started the French kissing Indian wars.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this day in history trifecta, nice
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man it would suck to have to pay taxes. Oh wait, we're still paying taxes. Just to different people who wanted to set up an oligarchy where we "vote" for who we want to be president. I sure am glad we had that revolution! Could you imagine making slavery illegal earlier and having universal healthcare? The horror.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a tramp stamp may look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so glad they decided to give extremely outsized representation to plantation owners and were so cheap they wanted farmers to be the military. I foresee nothing bad happening with letting every yahoo have almost unrestricted access to firearms.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not dark, it's the history channel
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
apparently i've forgotten history.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had to pay for that French & Indian War, but damn uppity colonials was all the benefits without the bills.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Man it would suck to have to pay taxes. Oh wait, we're still paying taxes. Just to different people who wanted to set up an oligarchy where we "vote" for who we want to be president. I sure am glad we had that revolution! Could you imagine making slavery illegal earlier and having universal healthcare? The horror.


Counter point: British food and the king of England could walk right in your house and start pushing you around.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Man it would suck to have to pay taxes. Oh wait, we're still paying taxes. Just to different people who wanted to set up an oligarchy where we "vote" for who we want to be president. I sure am glad we had that revolution! Could you imagine making slavery illegal earlier and having universal healthcare? The horror.


Shows what you know.  You vote for a representative, who may or may not for for your choice of President, depending on how much of a moron they think you you are.

Legally, they could completely ignore your vote.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: apparently i've forgotten history.


F

now you'll have to repeat it next semester.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OTDIH trifecta complete.

Technically, since they were all in a row, it could be considered an OTDIH exacta.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

medius: johnny queso: apparently i've forgotten history.

F

now you'll have to repeat it next semester.


that's bunk
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks subby.

You made me chuckle in a meeting where the topic was a report from the task force on the policy for making policies.
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Man it would suck to have to pay taxes. Oh wait, we're still paying taxes. Just to different people who wanted to set up an oligarchy where we "vote" for who we want to be president. I sure am glad we had that revolution! Could you imagine making slavery illegal earlier and having universal healthcare? The horror.


As it relates to part of an earlier "This day in History" posts the Drys were instrumental in lobbying for the Federal Income Tax because the government wanted to make up the revenue they were missing from booze sales.

/Fark Wayne Weaver
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


WE'RE THE REBELS!!!!
YA, WE'RE REBELS!!!

Hardcore cats right there.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
England was robbing us with both hands, and the simmering resentment led to the tea going into the harbor later.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Taxation is theft
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mushroom stamps are still tax free though
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: England was robbing us with both hands, and the simmering resentment led to the tea going into the harbor later.


The Tea party occurred because most famously Hancock, and others, were smuggling tea and avoiding the tea tax stamps. Then tea started building up in the English warehouses until they were overflowing. Parliament then repealed the tax on tea to move the surplus, and that flooded the market, spoiling the smugglers game; that is what they were really mad about. Although the argument was presented as taxation without representation blah blah, they really wanted the tea tax back if the truth be told.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Jake Havechek: England was robbing us with both hands, and the simmering resentment led to the tea going into the harbor later.

The Tea party occurred because most famously Hancock, and others, were smuggling tea and avoiding the tea tax stamps. Then tea started building up in the English warehouses until they were overflowing. Parliament then repealed the tax on tea to move the surplus, and that flooded the market, spoiling the smugglers game; that is what they were really mad about. Although the argument was presented as taxation without representation blah blah, they really wanted the tea tax back if the truth be told.


You some kind of goddamn Royalist?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A famous monopoly and friend of the Crown and HM's government didn't need to pay that tax.  The oligarchs got away with it.  Nothing much has changed, except we don't spell a few words with too many "u"s now and Regina doesn't rhyme with Vagina in our neck of the woods.
 
dryknife
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The beginning of the end.
 
RankStranger
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ben Franklin owner of the colonies largest chain of tattoo parlors was decidedly Pi33ed Off
 
Shryke
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Man it would suck to have to pay taxes. Oh wait, we're still paying taxes. Just to different people who wanted to set up an oligarchy where we "vote" for who we want to be president. I sure am glad we had that revolution! Could you imagine making slavery illegal earlier and having universal healthcare? The horror.


Going to guess you pay negative taxes. Just a wild guess.
 
