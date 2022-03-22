 Skip to content
(MSN)   How has the vastly outnumbered Ukrainian Air Force managed to keep Russia from achieving air superiority in the war? Let's just say Russia pilots are about as competent as their ground-based troops...and the same is true of the Ukrainian pilots   (msn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The wolf is running for his dinner, the rabbit is running for his life.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without looking into the politics, NATO etc, it would be nice if Biden could send Poland some new fighter planes and say to them do what you wish with old ones? Maybe throw a few drones with them.

Otherwise I'd say hack the Russian internet et al to let the real facts bleed through (unlikely) to the masses, but Russia's history has shown that non-authorians and their followers do not remain in power for long. Sad, so much potential especially as climate change makes more of their natural resources available. And as usual it will be the masses who suffer.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"You missed the target!"

"How could I? I'm having a turkey and provolone right now at noon time."

"I said LAUNCH, not LUNCH, you idiot!"
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Russian pilots keep trying to roll down the windows mid-flight to let out all the expired MRE farts.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just a reminder: Ukraine can't possibly win, they need to surrender now, stop fighting, etc. etc.

/sarcasm
 
Zenith
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That the Russian pilots are unfit fat farkers doesn't help one bit either.
And also that no touch systema bollocks, you really need to knock that shiat on the head.
 
goodncold
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

damageddude: Without looking into the politics, NATO etc, it would be nice if Biden could send Poland some new fighter planes and say to them do what you wish with old ones? Maybe throw a few drones with them.

Otherwise I'd say hack the Russian internet et al to let the real facts bleed through (unlikely) to the masses, but Russia's history has shown that non-authorians and their followers do not remain in power for long. Sad, so much potential especially as climate change makes more of their natural resources available. And as usual it will be the masses who suffer.


Not going to happen. The polish airforce just spent all that money on screen doors for their MIGs.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Without the professional opinion of FLYNAVY, I am not sure how any of us can make an intelligent comment.
 
PunGent
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They fly low...because it's hard to gain altitude weighed down by giant brass balls.
 
Pangit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They must not have a Top Gun school...
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Every aspect of Russia is an unmitigated failure which makes it all the more depressing they've been able to bamboozle America for like 80 years
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
One of those things you hear around the flightine:.
Ask 20 American pilots what they woersuld do in a certain situation and you'll get 20 different answers.
Ask 20 Russian pilots the same question and you'll get 20 identical answers.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: The Russian pilots keep trying to roll down the windows mid-flight to let out all the expired MRE farts.


I actually liked MRE's when I was in the Army. Of course, some were better than others. But I also seem to recall they had a very, very long shelf-life and I never experiened an expired one.

However, as an experienced fartist, had they given the farts it would have been fun times in the field!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

damageddude: Without looking into the politics, NATO etc, it would be nice if Biden could send Poland some new fighter planes and say to them do what you wish with old ones?


Biden is our Neville Chamberlain.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Without the professional opinion of FLYNAVY, I am not sure how any of us can make an intelligent comment.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Ghost of Kyiv isn't just real, he has a posse.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well I hope when one of the Russian pilots bombs one of their stalled armored convoys the people of Ukraine give him a medal.


The one thing this clusterfark has really shown is how Putin and the oligarchs that run Russia have just stolen so much from the people and the military in the last 20 years that they are not ready to fight a bar fight. They have a lack of training, leadership and logistics. This was supposed to be a 3 day cakewalk and being treated as heros but looks like more and more they are in for the long haul in Ukraine.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

damageddude: Without looking into the politics, NATO etc, it would be nice if Biden could send Poland some new fighter planes and say to them do what you wish with old ones? Maybe throw a few drones with them.

Otherwise I'd say hack the Russian internet et al to let the real facts bleed through (unlikely) to the masses, but Russia's history has shown that non-authorians and their followers do not remain in power for long. Sad, so much potential especially as climate change makes more of their natural resources available. And as usual it will be the masses who suffer.


They don't know how to fly F-22s or F-35s.

You can't just jump into any high performance jet and fly it competently at all, let alone fly combat missions in it.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pangit: They must not have a Top Gun school...


Didn't have enough MiG-28's.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: damageddude: Without looking into the politics, NATO etc, it would be nice if Biden could send Poland some new fighter planes and say to them do what you wish with old ones?

Biden is our Neville Chamberlain.


You are the Tucker Carlson of bad analogies.
 
Zenith
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: damageddude: Without looking into the politics, NATO etc, it would be nice if Biden could send Poland some new fighter planes and say to them do what you wish with old ones?

Biden is our Neville Chamberlain.


Longbottom you mean
 
dracos31
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: damageddude: Without looking into the politics, NATO etc, it would be nice if Biden could send Poland some new fighter planes and say to them do what you wish with old ones?

Biden is our Neville Chamberlain.


So then that makes you Tokyo Rose?
 
Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Every aspect of Russia is an unmitigated failure which makes it all the more depressing they've been able to bamboozle America for like 80 years


Every analysis puts this as a recent development.   Not the last 80 years.

https://youtu.be/ZAMz5kgb7V4  explains the economic issues quite well.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: The Russian pilots keep trying to roll down the windows mid-flight to let out all the expired MRE farts.

I actually liked MRE's when I was in the Army. Of course, some were better than others. But I also seem to recall they had a very, very long shelf-life and I never experiened an expired one.

However, as an experienced fartist, had they given the farts it would have been fun times in the field!


CSB time
In 1979, I was challenged to eat a c-ration can of ham and mf-ers.  The can expired in 75 or 77.

A 19 year old digestive system handled it well though there was some horrendous farts later.   Since we were outdoors cleaning machine guns, I was told to stay downwind.  Only slightly helped.
Lesson: don't challenge a Moran to do stupid things.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: damageddude: Without looking into the politics, NATO etc, it would be nice if Biden could send Poland some new fighter planes and say to them do what you wish with old ones?

Biden is our Neville Chamberlain.


Tell me you don't know history without telling me. Biden is not attempting to appease Putin, he's trying to orchestrate a defense that does not involve starting a new World War.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: damageddude: Without looking into the politics, NATO etc, it would be nice if Biden could send Poland some new fighter planes and say to them do what you wish with old ones? Maybe throw a few drones with them.

Otherwise I'd say hack the Russian internet et al to let the real facts bleed through (unlikely) to the masses, but Russia's history has shown that non-authorians and their followers do not remain in power for long. Sad, so much potential especially as climate change makes more of their natural resources available. And as usual it will be the masses who suffer.

They don't know how to fly F-22s or F-35s.

You can't just jump into any high performance jet and fly it competently at all, let alone fly combat missions in it.


All they have to do is think in English, and you're good. So send in the F-35s and a DuoLingo subscription.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"What do you mean it doesn't respawn?"
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Karma Chameleon: Every aspect of Russia is an unmitigated failure which makes it all the more depressing they've been able to bamboozle America for like 80 years


Part of their history.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: mrmopar5287: damageddude: Without looking into the politics, NATO etc, it would be nice if Biden could send Poland some new fighter planes and say to them do what you wish with old ones?

Biden is our Neville Chamberlain.

Tell me you don't know history without telling me. Biden is not attempting to appease Putin, he's trying to orchestrate a defense that does not involve starting a new World War.


Like the war isn't already at our doorstep?
 
