(NBC Washington)   There will be no Carolina Squats in Virginia. No word yet on Carolina Pulls, Presses, or Deadlifts   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
49
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'll take "Things White People Aren't Doing" for $1000.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt this will change much given this is the average truck front end height

Fark user imageView Full Size


//Yes i realize the squat makes this even worse.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that a Carolina squat is what one did in the woods when one can't get to a toilet.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'll take "Things White People Aren't Doing" for $1000.


I'll take that bet.
Drive around here in mid ga and you'll find that shiat everywhere. Usually, early 20's kid driving a relatively new truck their dad just got 'em. I've seen more white kids driving these things than black kids
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad idea.

Lets these retreads do it. Makes them easier to identify and stay away from.

Seriously: Does anyone see this thing driving down the road and say "Wow! That guy is so cool and responsible!"

Fark user imageView Full Size


\Bonus: The added job security for the employees at Delphi and Visteon who are making replacement suspension parts.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this even a thing.

People do incredibly stupid things to their vehicles.  :p
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  Those are farking stupid.
Now do something about this
cimg5.ibsrv.netView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We elected Youngkin to preserve and protect our freedoms.  Then he goes and does this.  There really is no difference between Democrats and Republicans.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unoriginal_Username: edmo: I'll take "Things White People Aren't Doing" for $1000.

I'll take that bet.
Drive around here in mid ga and you'll find that shiat everywhere. Usually, early 20's kid driving a relatively new truck their dad just got 'em. I've seen more white kids driving these things than black kids


It's exclusively latino and white people doing this.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'll take "Things White People Aren't Doing" for $1000.


This IS actually a white redneck truck thing, where you drop the rear of the truck to a low/normal height while raising the front so high you cant see over the hood. it was created by a guy who wanted to make his truck look like a dog taking a dump.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first thing I think of related to 'squat' doesn't have anything to do with weight lifting and makes the other three very disturbing
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: I doubt this will change much given this is the average truck front end height

Fark user imageView Full Size


//Yes i realize the squat makes this even worse.


Gee, do you think that the drivers of such vehicles are compensating for something?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If we're talking about Georgia, you might find the black kids under the front bumper.

I'll take that bet.
Drive around here in mid ga and you'll find that shiat everywhere. Usually, early 20's kid driving a relatively new truck their dad just got 'em. I've seen more white kids driving these things than black kids


If we're talking about Georgia, you might find the black kids under the front bumper.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rednecks aren't really white people

I'll take that bet.
Drive around here in mid ga and you'll find that shiat everywhere. Usually, early 20's kid driving a relatively new truck their dad just got 'em. I've seen more white kids driving these things than black kids


Rednecks aren't really white people
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still no cure for rolling coal.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North Carolina is just a bit ... off.  Like "ironed jeans and tucked in polo shirts" off.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...killed in a Feb. 16 crash [which] remains under investigation, including whether modifications to the truck ... were a contributing factor.

So a crash that happened a little over a month ago and hasn't been fully investigated is determining legislation?

Idiot.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thedrive.comView Full Size


thedrive.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: meat0918: I doubt this will change much given this is the average truck front end height

[Fark user image 850x550]

//Yes i realize the squat makes this even worse.

Gee, do you think that the drivers of such vehicles are compensating for something?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Provocative Squats?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

This IS actually a white redneck truck thing, where you drop the rear of the truck to a low/normal height while raising the front so high you cant see over the hood. it was created by a guy who wanted to make his truck look like a dog taking a dump.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm all for bawdy sounding exhausts, lowering your ride, doing what you want to it.  Fully aware that most of the things done arent going to adhere to DOT standards.    The idea of championing safety when you can go to a dealership and buy something from the factory that is jacked up 4,5 foot high and be road legal tells me that any regulation around people doing things on their own is more just "stop liking what I don't like".
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i mean you're right, but this isn't why.


i mean you're right, but this isn't why.
 
Whiskey Dharma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they're just normal Virginians!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i say, make it illegal and give them the attention they deserve.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
does the exhaust go WOO WOO?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the carolina squats was what you got after goddamn Frank from work served everyone under-done BBQ.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next do CrossFit pull-ups
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Whiskey Dharma: But they're just normal Virginians!

[Fark user image image 451x283]


Now they are all in the belly of the hive fleet.

No space dwarves for you.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phedex: I'm all for bawdy sounding exhausts, lowering your ride, doing what you want to it.  Fully aware that most of the things done arent going to adhere to DOT standards.    The idea of championing safety when you can go to a dealership and buy something from the factory that is jacked up 4,5 foot high and be road legal tells me that any regulation around people doing things on their own is more just "stop liking what I don't like".


You can't buy something that isn't street legal from a dealership.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mah freedumbs!!!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phedex: I'm all for bawdy sounding exhausts, lowering your ride, doing what you want to it.  Fully aware that most of the things done arent going to adhere to DOT standards.    The idea of championing safety when you can go to a dealership and buy something from the factory that is jacked up 4,5 foot high and be road legal tells me that any regulation around people doing things on their own is more just "stop liking what I don't like".


Just so we're clear, you are totally okay with this thing:
the-sun.comView Full Size


Rolling up behind you and your family at a high rate of speed.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'll take "Things White People Aren't Doing" for $1000.


Not since the '60s.  People thought that it would put more weight on the rear axle and improve traction. What it did was make steering difficult and the air jammed under the vehicle reduced traction.

Although I suspect the current fad is purely for 'style'.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hey man, you wanna go stump jumpin?"
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
blog.usamotorjobs.comView Full Size


Yeah, that really cuts down on your angle of viewing.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: [blog.usamotorjobs.com image 477x262]

Yeah, that really cuts down on your angle of viewing.


You get about as much viewing out of that thing as you do out of a vintage '60s/70s muscle car.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't help picturing this every time I see one of those ridiculous vehicles.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Same here in NC.

I'll take that bet.
Drive around here in mid ga and you'll find that shiat everywhere. Usually, early 20's kid driving a relatively new truck their dad just got 'em. I've seen more white kids driving these things than black kids

It's exclusively latino and white people doing this.


Same here in NC.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had the Carolina Squats from eating undercooked spareribs.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BS. You get a LOT less from that thing. Muscle cars were not angled upwards.

Yeah, that really cuts down on your angle of viewing.

You get about as much viewing out of that thing as you do out of a vintage '60s/70s muscle car.


BS. You get a LOT less from that thing. Muscle cars were not angled upwards.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AxL sANe: Can't help picturing this every time I see one of those ridiculous vehicles.
[Fark user image 280x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


every time i see an animal doing that i am reminded of a one i saw here on FARK some time ago.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
hunh
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Changeing the weight distribution, center of gravity, and any number of other factors, would in no way affect a vehicles stability.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Kit Fister: Trik: [blog.usamotorjobs.com image 477x262]

Yeah, that really cuts down on your angle of viewing.

You get about as much viewing out of that thing as you do out of a vintage '60s/70s muscle car.

BS. You get a LOT less from that thing. Muscle cars were not angled upwards.


Fair. I was judging by my uncle's '70 Barracuda with about 6" of verticle window space to look out of because of low seats, high dash, and looooong hood.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, what's the status on the Carolina Snatch, Carolina Clean, and Carolina Jerk?

/asking for a friend
 
Pangit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I love when all the Prius owners come to these threads and drop the common "Do you think they're compensating for something?" line. Ok, big dick swinger, tell us how you think it is.

That being said, this is a stupid trend that ranks right up there with painting/wrapping your car like a cereal box, slapping 28" rims on it and lifting it to make it all fit.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ReverendLoki: So, what's the status on the Carolina Snatch, Carolina Clean, and Carolina Jerk?

/asking for a friend


I saw her Carolina Snatch during warmups this morning, and it was remarkable.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Rockingham County.
Rebuilt 22re,
Old man emu 2.5" lift
33"s M/T's
4.88 gears
Eaton True track in the rear.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Since the first Model T rolled off the line young guys have wanted to customize their cars to make them, uh, customized.

And their parents' generation thought this was dumb, and complained about it, citing "safety."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BrerRobot: Meanwhile in Rockingham County.
Rebuilt 22re,
Old man emu 2.5" lift
33"s M/T's
4.88 gears
Eaton True track in the rear.
[Fark user image 850x637]


Yo. Cool!! I'd like to see a motorcycle try and fold that mirror splitting the fast lane at 90.
 
