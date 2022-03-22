 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera) Hero Russian Nobel Peace Prize winner donates his medal to Ukrainian refugees, making the ultimate sacrifice of never being able to pick up chicks in a bar by flashing it around any more
20
    More: Hero, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Nobel Prize, editor of the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper, Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, Nobel Peace Prize, Mikhail Gorbachev, winner of last year  
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also you got a 10% discount at Red Lobster
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome, dude. Really. Thank you for being a good person.

Going to need a lot of money and a lot of volunteers to help take care of these people until the end of the war and then an Army more to rebuild.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when does Putin plan to have him fall on some bullets?
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He needs to stay away from windows and elevator shafts now
 
Ktonos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since Nobel Prize medals are made out of gold, plus they tend to go for a lot of money when the rare one does show up at auction, that's a hell of a personal gift.

Путин: Уезжайте из Украины и иди нахуй, сука блять!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excuse me.  Have you seen a Nobel Prize around here?  Oh, that's okay.  I have two more back home.  It was for, uh, you know, uh, war.  Well, if they have a prize for peace, then they gotta have a prize for war.  It's called a level playing field!  It was for a war between North and South Dakotas.  Only Dakotans were killed so it was a good war, see?  So let's get those panties on the floor, baby.
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ktonos: Since Nobel Prize medals are made out of gold, plus they tend to go for a lot of money when the rare one does show up at auction, that's a hell of a personal gift.

Путин: Уезжайте из Украины и иди нахуй, сука блять!


Thanks for clearing that up, because I was about to ask where that lies on the symbolic <-> actually helpful scale this is.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ktonos: Since Nobel Prize medals are made out of gold, plus they tend to go for a lot of money when the rare one does show up at auction, that's a hell of a personal gift.

Путин: Уезжайте из Украины и иди нахуй, сука блять!


Some rich guy is going to pay $10 million for it and then hand it right back to Muratov.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: Ktonos: Since Nobel Prize medals are made out of gold, plus they tend to go for a lot of money when the rare one does show up at auction, that's a hell of a personal gift.

Путин: Уезжайте из Украины и иди нахуй, сука блять!

Some rich guy is going to pay $10 million for it and then hand it right back to Muratov.


Probably a Koch brother.
 
Ktonos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Greil: Ktonos: Since Nobel Prize medals are made out of gold, plus they tend to go for a lot of money when the rare one does show up at auction, that's a hell of a personal gift.

Путин: Уезжайте из Украины и иди нахуй, сука блять!

Thanks for clearing that up, because I was about to ask where that lies on the symbolic <-> actually helpful scale this is.


The few I have seen sell usually fetch six-figure to low seven-figure prices, so, yeah, he is definitely making a big personal and positive statement opposing this invasion.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cokezeroinacan: Probably a Koch brother.


Charles would keep it, but Bill might give it back.
 
grchunt [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we lived in a better world, some plutocrat would run up the bid to a wild number to buy the things, then give it back to the guy.
 
Bedistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's better than keeping it in a vat of aqua regia for the duration.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ktonos: Since Nobel Prize medals are made out of gold, plus they tend to go for a lot of money when the rare one does show up at auction, that's a hell of a personal gift.

Путин: Уезжайте из Украины и иди нахуй, сука блять!


Per the IRS, the medal is valued at ~$20k just in gold for tax purposes. And the thing doesn't even come with a neck strap to wear, just a stupid clamshell case that does nothing to impress the bar folks at Applebees.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iamos: Ktonos: Since Nobel Prize medals are made out of gold, plus they tend to go for a lot of money when the rare one does show up at auction, that's a hell of a personal gift.

Путин: Уезжайте из Украины и иди нахуй, сука блять!

Per the IRS, the medal is valued at ~$20k just in gold for tax purposes. And the thing doesn't even come with a neck strap to wear, just a stupid clamshell case that does nothing to impress the bar folks at Applebees.


Oh, come on, if you're going to be so spendy that you're drinking it up in Applebees you dang well can afford a lanyard or a shoelace or something to hang it around your neck with.
 
profdc9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin has got a Sakharov on his hands.  It's not looking good for Putin.  What's he going to do, put Muratov in a mental hospital?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

madgonad: Ktonos: Since Nobel Prize medals are made out of gold, plus they tend to go for a lot of money when the rare one does show up at auction, that's a hell of a personal gift.

Путин: Уезжайте из Украины и иди нахуй, сука блять!

Some rich guy is going to pay $10 million for it and then hand it right back to Muratov.


Shh.
I'm bidding
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Subby:

Flashing your Nobel Peace Prize around in a bar  DOES NOT attract women.

In fact the opposite.
 
PunGent
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Muratov's a stand-up guy, always has been.

One of the reasons I don't support the "nuke Russia right now, until they glow" crowd...there's good folks over there TRYING to get rid of Putin.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

PunGent: Muratov's a stand-up guy, always has been.

One of the reasons I don't support the "nuke Russia right now, until they glow" crowd...there's good folks over there TRYING to get rid of Putin.


Give them guns
 
