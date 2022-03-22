 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   My husband's big penis is destroying our sex life. Darnit, now why did my wife have to go to a newspaper to air our dirty laundry?   (theguardian.com) divider line
73
    More: Fake, Sexual intercourse, Vagina, big penis, Human sexuality, Orgasm, husband's big penis, Penis, Human sexual behavior  
•       •       •

1460 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2022 at 12:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



73 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, there are plenty of reasons your wife refuses to have sex with you, but the one discussed in the article certainly is not your problem. Quite the contrary problem, actually.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess butt stuff is out of the question.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom?


/oblig
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My husband's big penis is destroying our sex life the town!"

The Penis That Destroyed a Town
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: "My husband's big penis is destroying our sex life the town!"

The Penis That Destroyed a Town


THE PENIS THAT LEVELED SCHENECTADY
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ We wish you a vaginismus ♫
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait till she leaves Canada and finds out it was small, eh
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm calling fake on this. I've seen some of the things that can be accommodated, and I don't care how big it is, it will fit.

Of course, you may have to do some stretching exercises first, like when someone gets their ear pierced then stretches it out to fit those ludicrous hoops and tubes into.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
apparently it can be a real problem.
You don't want a hotdog in a hallway situation but you don't want a 747 into a 1 car garage situation either.

know a guy who used to have trouble when dating because his partners would get scared or sometimes the brave ones had uhh eyes bigger than their stomachs as it were, and they'd end up hurting themselves.
turns out reduction surgery is a thing people can get and it helped him at least.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The key is preparation:

Put on Thunderstruck, crank it up
During the intro, carefully and playfully dab the tip of the penis about 1/4" in and out of the bagina.
Wait to ram it in until the first THUNDER!

That 30 seconds of foreplay makes all the difference in terms of comfort and enjoyment.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dready zim: I'm calling fake on this. I've seen some of the things that can be accommodated, and I don't care how big it is, it will fit.

Of course, you may have to do some stretching exercises first, like when someone gets their ear pierced then stretches it out to fit those ludicrous hoops and tubes into.


While this is true, and the average baby head diameter is around 4", there are steps that need to be taken to prepare for such things, and this theoretical lady doesn't seem to know what to do.
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: ♫ We wish you a vaginismus ♫


That is fantastic
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: Wait till she leaves Canada and finds out it was small, eh


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: Subby, there are plenty of reasons your wife refuses to have sex with you, but the one discussed in the article certainly is not your problem. Quite the contrary problem, actually.


That's both hurtful and wrong.  Shame on you for bringing the size of Subby's manhood into this.

I can tell you, based on a discussion I had with subby's wife just last night, that he isn't too small.  Or at least that's what I think she said.  It was hard to tell with her thighs covering my ears.
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: dready zim: I'm calling fake on this. I've seen some of the things that can be accommodated, and I don't care how big it is, it will fit.

Of course, you may have to do some stretching exercises first, like when someone gets their ear pierced then stretches it out to fit those ludicrous hoops and tubes into.

While this is true, and the average baby head diameter is around 4", there are steps that need to be taken to prepare for such things, and this theoretical lady doesn't seem to know what to do.


I think the key word in your reply is 'theoretical'
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She seems happy enough with him; maybe they can sub out the drilling operation.
 
dready zim
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Warthog: Cyberluddite: Subby, there are plenty of reasons your wife refuses to have sex with you, but the one discussed in the article certainly is not your problem. Quite the contrary problem, actually.

That's both hurtful and wrong.  Shame on you for bringing the size of Subby's manhood into this.

I can tell you, based on a discussion I had with subby's wife just last night, that he isn't too small.  Or at least that's what I think she said.  It was hard to tell with her thighs covering my ears.


When you are there next, say Hi to Subby's wife and my kids.
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I'm too embarrassed to talk to a doctor". Your fake husband will gladly let your Dr. know about his huge dick related problems.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mugato: I guess butt stuff is out of the question.


Not with that kind of attitude.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's not what she meant when she called you a big dick ..
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Babies come out of that. Just how big is that peen?
 
olrasputin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Da Vinci's Notebook - Enormous Penis
Youtube EchbzHN3lek
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: The key is preparation:

Put on Thunderstruck, crank it up
During the intro, carefully and playfully dab the tip of the penis about 1/4" in and out of the bagina.
Wait to ram it in until the first THUNDER!

That 30 seconds of foreplay makes all the difference in terms of comfort and enjoyment.


Then go to the four minutes of "Pose Down" activity
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Warthog: Cyberluddite: Subby, there are plenty of reasons your wife refuses to have sex with you, but the one discussed in the article certainly is not your problem. Quite the contrary problem, actually.

That's both hurtful and wrong.  Shame on you for bringing the size of Subby's manhood into this.

I can tell you, based on a discussion I had with subby's wife just last night, that he isn't too small.  Or at least that's what I think she said.  It was hard to tell with her thighs covering my ears.


For your sake, I hope she washed up after I left yesterday afternoon.
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: "My husband's big penis is destroying our sex life the town!"

The Penis That Destroyed a Town


Starring Peter North, Nina Hartley, Sharon Mitchell, and Ron Jeremy as The Monster.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hmm... I'm gonna need to 'take it on' myself a few times to make sure this is accurate. You know, for scientific research or whatever.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If I had a nickel for every time...
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lots of guys in here who've never had a woman yell fark out in pain, or I'll go out on a limb here, in pleasure either.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: If I had a nickel for every time...


So half a nickel it is
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mugato: I guess butt stuff is out of the question.


On the contrary. I think it's the only viable option left, unless the hubby is really into armpits...
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lexx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Seek pelvic floor therapy if this is happening to you.  Dyspareunia (pain with intercourse) is an unfortunately common condition, but fortunately quite treatable.

Like others have mentioned, the female pelvis can accommodate things far, far wider than the male member, (think childbirth), so it's entirely possible to fix her issue.  Length may be an issue, but it's entirely possible (and common) to have penetrative intercourse while controlling the depth of the thrusting.  There are sexual positions that reduce depth of penetration as well.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Get drunk and treat everyday like it's Shark Week.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I also have this problem with my wife...Morgan Fairchild.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I presume they dated and engaged in premarital sex, so she must have made the classic marriage blunder of thinking "I can change him."
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Seems to me that it's her hooha that is insufficient.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Squeeze out a couple big-headed crotchfruit, that'll take care of the problem.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I love how "Lexx" is the only one offering rational and helpful advice. Porn stars are so nice.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: "My husband's big penis is destroying our sex life the town!"

The Penis That Destroyed a Town


That was a fairly funny Oglaf.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Squeeze out a couple big-headed crotchfruit, that'll take care of the problem.


Like, they'll never have time, energy or privacy to have sex anyway? I suppose that's one approach.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mugato: I guess butt stuff is out of the question.


From what others tell me when they have watched porn, it seems butt stuff would work better.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've had that problem on a few women. Find another woman who can take it all.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: ♫ We wish you a vaginismus ♫


♫and a happy new tear♫
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does their insurance cover a penile ensmallment?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I am what a doctor once called "petite down there" as a result I have scar tissue from being torn by larger than average members, like scaring so bad my dr commented on it. Even with foreplay and lube there are some dicks I just cannot accommodate. Luckily I'm shameless and have no problem talking to my partner, or apparently the internet, about what is and isn't possible. Like no your dick won't fit in my anus, and no, I'm got gonna stretch out my asshole for anyone. This wife needs to stand up for her needs. Or "no stop, that doesn't feel right." They both need to realize penatrative sex isn't the end all and be all of sexual experience. Also she needs therapy because she "grinned and beared" it too many times and now she's traumatized. Her cooch isn't gonna want to let anything in until that trauma is delt with. Then she might be able to figure out how they can fark.
 
hammettman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dear Penilepain couple, why not try a cock swap?  Put out an advert or just seek out the richest dude you know.  Chances are his member is average or most likely smaller than average.  Rich guy pays for the operation plus an agreed upon "tip."   In the end, or elsewhere, it's a win win for everyone.  The couple makes some money, wifey can now enjoy non-painful sex, which probably means hubby will get more action and the rich guy, now without his penis envy driving him all day long, goes broke.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Babies come out of that. Just how big is that peen?


I've seen two children being borne. It's the least sexy thing on this Earth, besides maggots.
 
millerthyme
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, he warned her he was hung like a baby.
(18.5 inches, 7lb.,6oz.)
 
Displayed 50 of 73 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.