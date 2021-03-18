 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 27 of WW3: Russia can produce no more tanks and accidentally reveals casualty numbers, breaks off WW2 peace talks with Japan. Zelenskyy meets with the Pope and Ukraine counterattacks west of Kyiv. It's your Tuesday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
183
    More: Scary, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukraine, Russian Ground Forces, Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, World War II, Military of Russia, Ukraine's government  
•       •       •

1620 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2022 at 9:13 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



183 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't believe Zelenskyy is dead yet.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptimisticCynicism: I don't believe Zelenskyy is dead yet.


Alriiiight! Then let the speculations shiatshow commence! Fire away
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptimisticCynicism: I don't believe Zelenskyy is dead yet.


He met the Holy Father who sits in the Throne of St. Peter, not St. Peter himself.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: OptimisticCynicism: I don't believe Zelenskyy is dead yet.

He met the Holy Father who sits in the Throne of St. Peter, not St. Peter himself.


Maybe they can have their next meeting in St Petersburg
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 594x324]


Sanction their ass.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if Russia is unable to manufacture tanks, where will Ukraine get them from?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 594x324]


Always the French.
First mimes, now this.
 
Hooferatheart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's  time to transfer some Harpoon and Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image image 594x324]


Is it really a boycott if I wouldn't buy one anyway.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE


And Ukraine still stands.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nexta reports that the #Russian occupiers in #Bucha, #Irpen, and #Gostomel are cut off from supplies and surrounded. Ukrainian armed forces had previously recaptured Makariv, 30 miles west of Kyiv.
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE


There you go ruining my fun.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL. So why is Alpine still running in F1? They're owned by Renault.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 594x324]


Let's see how that's playing out on their Twitter page:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 594x324]

Sanction their ass.


Double sanctions for the POS I was forced to drive in high school & college.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image image 594x324]


With what materials?

I'm sure that these will be of even better quality than your typical Russian produced French car...better get my deposit in now.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hooferatheart: It's  time to transfer some Harpoon and Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine


Could just cut out the middleman and send them to the Russian army....only very much faster.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: But if Russia is unable to manufacture tanks, where will Ukraine get them from?


Well, they could always start learning the NATO ones...
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frankly I don't see how this war could possibly be going better for Putin.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nexta also reports that The Baltic countries plan to ban #Russian ships from entering their ports.

Cosmetics firm Oriflame stops investing in #Russia and selling its products online to unregistered customers.

A #Russian soldier did not want to die in a senseless massacre and surrendered his tank to the #Ukrainians. At the end of the war he will receive 10 thousand dollars and an opportunity to apply for citizenship.

CNN reports:
Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny "committed fraud," according to a judge in Moscow.
"Navalny committed fraud, i.e. the theft of someone else's property by deception," Judge Margarita Kotova read out in the verdict, the Russian state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday. While not directly connected to the invasion of Ukraine, the verdict coincides with Putin's broad crackdown on opposition voices and independent media over the past four weeks.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The report from the tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda originally read: "According to the Russian Defense Ministry, during the special operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces lost 9861 people killed and 16153 wounded."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zelenskyy should get an extra y for every day he hold back Russia so now he's Zelenskyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colonel General Mikhail #Mizintsev, who previously headed the #Russian military operation in #Syria, is personally in charge of the siege of #Mariupol. This was reported by Sergei #Bratchuk, the spokesman of the operative headquarters of the #Odesa administration.

Get on it, UFA.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: LOL. So why is Alpine still running in F1? They're owned by Renault.


It takes a day or so for news such as this to run through the F1 bureaucracy filter. Patience.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who grew up in the US in the 80's, I can't help but feel a little giddy about Russia sticking their dick in the pencil sharpener.  I feel bad for Ukraine though.  I certainly hope there is an outpouring to help them rebuild from the NATO countries for having them fight this war for us.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Nexta reports that the #Russian occupiers in #Bucha, #Irpen, and #Gostomel are cut off from supplies and surrounded. Ukrainian armed forces had previously recaptured Makariv, 30 miles west of Kyiv.


People laughed the other day when I said that they should retreat while they still had the means and the chance to do so.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image image 594x324]


Way to read the room!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#Japanese multinational corporation #NEC has suspended new orders for its products and services in #Russia. NEC is one of the world's largest #telecommunications companies.

In #Hostomel, #Russian occupiers burned down stables along with the horses. Most of the animals were burned alive.

#Congress proposed banning the #US government from doing business with companies that remain in #Russia.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: Frankly I don't see how this war could possibly be going better for Putin.


Well, you know.  Brutal Dictator's Digest says that mud is the best contractor out there.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything we know about this war is a lie. I was informed by a very informed person on twitter yesterday that Zelensky is hiding in Canada, and all the images we are seeing of him is green screened and that calling Zelensky a Nazi is hyperbole, but he is a Satanist. Putin is the only person fighting back against the deep state so we should all support him. This twitter user had to be legit, he had almost 100 followers!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: #Japanese multinational corporation #NEC has suspended new orders for its products and services in #Russia. NEC is one of the world's largest #telecommunications companies.

In #Hostomel, #Russian occupiers burned down stables along with the horses. Most of the animals were burned alive.


According to the Russians they were just de-nazifying the horses.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: The report from the tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda originally read: "According to the Russian Defense Ministry, during the special operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces lost 9861 people killed and 16153 wounded."


Does that wounded total seem low compared to the total of dead?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: A #Russian soldier did not want to die in a senseless massacre and surrendered his tank to the #Ukrainians. At the end of the war he will receive 10 thousand dollars and an opportunity to apply for citizenship.


He has nothing to go back to as his family and everyone who ever knew him is now dead.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's talk about Russian reinforcements, contracts, and conscripts....
Youtube Lfvm09_Dtyo
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DanInKansas: DOCTORD000M: The report from the tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda originally read: "According to the Russian Defense Ministry, during the special operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces lost 9861 people killed and 16153 wounded."

Does that wounded total seem low compared to the total of dead?


Maybe? They don't seem to have a lot of dismounted infantry, so most of the casualties are likely coming from being in vehicles while blowing up. Also I'm not sure how they are evacuating the wounded, so it's possible many survivable wounds aren't being treated sufficiently.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Russians can produce no more tanks"

True, but the Russian army never throws anything away.  They've got entire fields of tanks that have been sitting there since WWII.  I'm sure that can put together one good tank by cannibalizing parts from the three or four surrounding tanks, and still send them to Ukraine to be shot at.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheYeti: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Nexta reports that the #Russian occupiers in #Bucha, #Irpen, and #Gostomel are cut off from supplies and surrounded. Ukrainian armed forces had previously recaptured Makariv, 30 miles west of Kyiv.

People laughed the other day when I said that they should retreat while they still had the means and the chance to do so.


I mean, at the rate the Russians are losing trucks to breakdowns and combat, their ability to move in any direction is going to be farked in a little over a month.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: "Russians can produce no more tanks"

True, but the Russian army never throws anything away.  They've got entire fields of tanks that have been sitting there since WWII.  I'm sure that can put together one good tank by cannibalizing parts from the three or four surrounding tanks, and still send them to Ukraine to be shot at.


The Russians may have fields of tanks, but Ukraine has tractors.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 594x324]


well there's another war crime.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: #Japanese multinational corporation #NEC has suspended new orders for its products and services in #Russia. NEC is one of the world's largest #telecommunications companies.

In #Hostomel, #Russian occupiers burned down stables along with the horses. Most of the animals were burned alive.

#Congress proposed banning the #US government from doing business with companies that remain in #Russia.

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]


"uh boss, do we count the ice cream truck losses under 'vehicles' or 'special equipment'?"

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F15s with transponders on today over Poland.

Current NATO tracking list for FlightRadar24 is:

GRIT,PYTHON,FORTE,VIPER,LAGR,HOMER,NCHO,REDEYE,GAF,RAF,NATO,MMF,COOL,KAYAK,DUKE,HEIST,YANK,REACH,RRR,WINK,KK,RFR,RCH,HAF,CNV,ROPER,STGRY,BOMR,RNGR,SMILE,RAIDR,GRZLY,OCEAN,SAM,TONUS,OLIVE,DISCO,SPAR,HERKY,VALOR,CASTLE,HKY,JEDI,TUAF,PLF,REBEL,VMP,JAKE,BAF,BRK,LION,NAF,IAM,CFC,ADB,GORGON,BREUS,VV,ROF,EVAC,PR
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: "Russians can produce no more tanks"

True, but the Russian army never throws anything away.  They've got entire fields of tanks that have been sitting there since WWII.  I'm sure that can put together one good tank by cannibalizing parts from the three or four surrounding tanks, and still send them to Ukraine to be shot at.


Considering the normal QC of Russian armor, there is zero chance that those are combat effective. 

And in a war where every militia member carries some form of modern AT weapon, that would be a death sentence.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: "Russians can produce no more tanks"

True, but the Russian army never throws anything away.  They've got entire fields of tanks that have been sitting there since WWII.  I'm sure that can put together one good tank by cannibalizing parts from the three or four surrounding tanks, and still send them to Ukraine to be shot at.


How long does it take to get that one tank running and how far from Ukraine are they? I also am guessing a lot of tank crews have been blown up. My point is it takes time to get these tanks to Ukraine and the crew is likely inexperienced.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear god, watching UAV footage of strikes on Russian mechanized forces- 

How the fark do they not have clear skies at this point?
 
Displayed 50 of 183 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.