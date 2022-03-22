 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   The down side: Infamous playboy boss 'devastated' as Ukraine war traps him in sunny Cyprus. The upside is he's stuck with the 'Butt Squad' girls (not safe for work)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's good to be rich.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Those sympathy hugs must be really awkward when you have a raging boner
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Life can be rough.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's really tough you know, it's really tough. It's also tough being cut off from the businesses, banking, family, everything else in Ukraine.

Glad he's got his priorities straight.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've heard of adopting Nordic models...but this is ridiculous.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'll in my bunk if anybody calls
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Vitaliy Grechin, the bloke behind the risque snaps scandal in Dubai last summer, was celebrating a five-day 42nd birthday bash with Russianand Ukrainian girls, aged between 18 and 23, when war broke out in his home country.

That must be awful for the 23 year-old.  Pretty soon, the isolation will kick in and the other Butt Girls will start calling her 'Mom', asking for help with homework, advice on boys, and that responsibility is going to cause wrinkles.  That's the real horror of war:  wrinkled Butt Girls.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dude better watch his shiate...   there's a western spy among those girls..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's a lot of implications
 
The5thElement
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He's out partying with "The Butt Squad" while his wife and child are trying to escape from Ukraine? It must be awesome to be that wealthy.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LimpDickRicky: I'll in my bunk if anybody calls


Might want to change your Fark handle to  BedSores
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: It's really tough you know, it's really tough. It's also tough being cut off from the businesses, banking, family, everything else in Ukraine.

Glad he's got his priorities straight.


No, that's his penis.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Boat's name?

"Castle Anthrax"
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Butt Squad" is the name of my gay porn A-Team parody.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jim32rr: LimpDickRicky: I'll in my bunk if anybody calls

Might want to change your Fark handle to  BedSores


Bed Soros is the name of my grandfather's QAnon Barbershop Quartet at the old folk's home.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Life is hard. Very hard.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LimpDickRicky: I'll in my bunk if anybody calls


Username suggests you might be in for a frustrating afternoon, but I wish you all the best.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Those sympathy hugs must be really awkward when you have a raging boner


Why would he care, he's rich and they ARE the butt squad.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: "Butt Squad" is the name of my gay porn A-Team parody.


I've been meaning to talk to you about this.  Don't you think it's a bit derivative to have *every* scene end with John "Handleballs" Smith and BA Buttstuffus going to town on the other two?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Suh, I've arranged your schedule for today as follows:  A light breakfast on the veranda.  9 to 11 is the Butt Squad.  Lunch in the formal dining room.  From 1 to 3 pm.  Boob Squad.  The nurse will be by at 3 15 to give you your vitamin shots and viagra.  Then 4 to 6 pm, Team Top Shelf P****.  Dinner will be at 6 pm and then we tuck you in to your oxygen tent for the night.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

foo monkey: FrancoFile: "Butt Squad" is the name of my gay porn A-Team parody.

I've been meaning to talk to you about this.  Don't you think it's a bit derivative to have *every* scene end with John "Handleballs" Smith and BA Buttstuffus going to town on the other two?


"I pity the poo!"
 
Braggi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I feel his pain.  I can't even count the number of times I have been trapped on my yacht with attractive women.  We should send him money to make sure he is ok.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You think this bald-ass nebish is even remotely aware that if he didn't have money, not a single one of these women would have anything to do with him? Or do you think he looks in the mirror and is like "Awww yeah, manly man!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kraig57
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: You think this bald-ass nebish is even remotely aware that if he didn't have money, not a single one of these women would have anything to do with him? Or do you think he looks in the mirror and is like "Awww yeah, manly man!"

[Fark user image image 404x330]


I am sure that he is quite aware that the kind of women who get paid to have sex on yachts for a week as a birthday party would not hang out with him without getting paid.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: You think this bald-ass nebish is even remotely aware that if he didn't have money, not a single one of these women would have anything to do with him? Or do you think he looks in the mirror and is like "Awww yeah, manly man!"

[Fark user image 404x330]


I think he thinks, "Who cares! Not me!"
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: It's really tough you know, it's really tough. It's also tough being cut off from the businesses, banking, family, everything else in Ukraine.

Glad he's got his priorities straight.


Priorities, riiight!
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That sucks.  He has to be at gym in 26 minutes.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kraig57: [Fark user image 666x375]


You think he cares?  He probably spent his formative years being dismissed by every girl he went for so now he over indulges and treats them like crap and parades them around nude for what he considers pocket change.
The meek shall inherit the earth but the rich bald guy gets all the girls.. well they are technically prostitutes.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh look - now the models are crying! Is the no end to Putin's inhumanity?
 
Abox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: You think this bald-ass nebish is even remotely aware that if he didn't have money, not a single one of these women would have anything to do with him? Or do you think he looks in the mirror and is like "Awww yeah, manly man!"

[Fark user image 404x330]


I'm gonna guess he spends more time looking at hot women than the mirror.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FrancoFile: "Butt Squad" is the name of my gay porn A-Team parody.


jack_o_the_hills: foo monkey: FrancoFile: "Butt Squad" is the name of my gay porn A-Team parody.

I've been meaning to talk to you about this.  Don't you think it's a bit derivative to have *every* scene end with John "Handleballs" Smith and BA Buttstuffus going to town on the other two?

"I pity the poo!"


The actor who plays Faceman is a real trooper.
 
