(CNN)   You know, I was going to say something snarky concerning what this "article" implies about the state of CNN's journalism, but on second thought a report ranking bidets is probably right in their lane at this point   (cnn.com) divider line
    Bidet, have plenty of features, toilet seat, Best bidet attachment, water connections, Toto Washlet C2, Alpha JX, comfortable stream  
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Poop thread?
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Glad they're not ranking submitters, as this one seems to prefer OAN
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: Glad they're not ranking submitters, as this one seems to prefer OAN


That's the range in your worldview? You either hold CNN in high regard, or you get your news from OAN?

Consider the possibility that one can view CNN -- and other 24-hour cable news operations -- as utter garbage without also believing that right-wing propaganda sites are the alternative.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i need a bidet. i use the sink to splash water on my anus to make sure it's clean. there must be a better way.
 
bittermang
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The bidet's chance to take over America was during the Great Toilet Paper Panic of 2020. They missed their shot.
 
anfrind
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I got a bidet back in 2020 when toilet paper was scarce.  It didn't reduce my toilet paper usage to zero (there's still a need for drying and the occasional mild abrasive), but it did allow me to use significantly less, and it really does clean better.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i need a bidet. i use the sink to splash water on my anus to make sure it's clean. there must be a better way.


Well,  yes.  The "better way" would be to use a bidet.

They have them on Amazon for less than $20.

Please, for the sake of your sink and all that is decent, give it a try.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i need a bidet. i use the sink to splash water on my anus to make sure it's clean. there must be a better way.


Pics, or it doesn't happen...
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Been using one since before the pandemic. If you've never tried one yet make jokes about them, your loss.

The ultimate home court advantage.
 
Pangit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

anfrind: (there's still a need for drying and the occasional mild abrasive),


I, sir, appreciate how you phrased that instead of saying, "Occasional need to scratch my bungholio"
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And subby submitted it, because stealing trash and passing it on for your own greenlight is totally legit. But you only did it to show how lame CNN is.
Posted HERE, though, it shows how woke you are.  The only articles you read about bidets are those that tell you how to get rich selling them.  Priorities, people.

/Farkers already rushed out and bought their bidets in 2020.  And they still need to clean up more  shiat  than anyone.
//Maybe you consume too much trash.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Stephen_Falken: Glad they're not ranking submitters, as this one seems to prefer OAN

That's the range in your worldview? You either hold CNN in high regard, or you get your news from OAN?

Consider the possibility that one can view CNN -- and other 24-hour cable news operations -- as utter garbage without also believing that right-wing propaganda sites are the alternative.


Man, I am sick of you dudes going around saying 2 things can be true.

Pick a side dammit!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i need a bidet. i use the sink to splash water on my anus to make sure it's clean. there must be a better way.


There is a better way... it's called a bidet.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bittermang: The bidet's chance to take over America was during the Great Toilet Paper Panic of 2020. They missed their shot.


I know a lot of people who got a bidet in 2020. I've been using one for far longer (I have IBS-D, the bidet changed my life, seriously). The first time cold water hits the anus is a bit of a shocker, but once you get past that, you won't go back to dry wiping.
 
skyotter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Consider the possibility that one can view CNN -- and other 24-hour cable news operations -- as utter garbage without also believing that right-wing propaganda sites are the alternative.


Are you feeling okay today?  You're usually much funnier.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm pretty sure that Fark is the only social media place stupid enough to still confuse CNN and CNN Underscored.  CNN Underscored puts a warning up on every article that says:

"Content is created by CNN Underscored's team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more"

It's simply advertising not written by CNN's actual journalists that is designed to hook in idiots who don't have the reading comprehension to understand the warning.

As Fark submitters show, it must be a pretty successful approach.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And you know this "article" is a farking ad, right?  the same shiat that appears in our "news" about half the time, rather than real news.
But subby probably didn't notice.  They also believe in the American Dream, as long as it works for them.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anything to get the taste out of my mouth from the sandwiches the Republican party has been serving.

/Looking at a Woodbridge B0970S
 
chawco
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I thinknits a bit silly to pick on an article like this as showing the poor state of news. Is this the headline on their main page? The internet provide effectively infinite space for news sites to add stories, and people have a variety if interests outside politics and the big news of the day. I can only read about the horrors in the Ukraine so much before its nice to read something light about new ways to clean my ass.

It takes all kinds (of news articles).
 
