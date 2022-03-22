 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   The fact that we escaped 'Ambassador to North Korea Kid Rock' is a miracle   (theguardian.com) divider line
98
    More: Asinine, United States presidential election, 2008, Joe Biden, Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent, WWE Raw, Rock music, Vice President of the United States, Donald Trump  
•       •       •

2231 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 22 Mar 2022 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



98 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TFG's hiring criteria:
1) Are you on the teevee?
2) Do you say nice things about me?

You're hired!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tucker and that guy in the same room at the same time?

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My thoughts were short my hair was long
Sweet Home Pyong Yang all summer long
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These tags just piss red, white and blue...

More: Asinine, United States presidential election, 2008, Joe Biden, Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent, WWE Raw, Rock music, Vice President of the United States, Donald Trump
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be honest it's an awesome idea you, would just need to make it permanent and then "forget" to let him come back
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the latter, referring to Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, he said: "fark Fauci."
"You speak for many when you say that," Carlson answered.

fark you and your Mike-Pillow looking mustache, you goddamn hilljack.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid Rock says Donald Trump sought his advice on North Korea and Islamic State

herefish.comView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Leader,
You need to understand
I am the bullgod
Illegitimate son of man

You've never a MFer quite like me
So don't mess around
Otherwise we'll bomb-wit-dah-bomb
Bang da bang diggy diggy

Sincerely,
Ambassador Rock
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's no Dennis Rodman.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ted "Pants Shiatter" Nugent got passed over?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say what you want about "hipsters" aka music snobs, but we tried to prevent people from listening to garbage like Kid Rock, Staind, and Smash Mouth back in the day.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: TFG's hiring criteria:
1) Are you on the teevee?
2) Do you say nice things about me?

You're hired!


And later, Failigula stabs the new hire in the back.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"'What do you think we should do about North Korea?' I'm like, 'What? I don't think I'm qualified to answer this.'"

Kid Rock is more self aware than Trump.
 
We're beginning to see some signs of progress
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All he needs is a cigarette and he becomes father Guido Sarducci.
 
TotalFarsa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm like, 'What? I don't think I'm qualified to answer this."

Hey, neither was Trump.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Because of his role in the federal response to a pandemic which has killed more than 972,000 in the US, Fauci, 81, has faced threats to his security and that of his family. "

That Fauci sure is a real monster. Killing all those Americans by telling them to wear masks, socially distance, and get vaccinated.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would spend any amount of money to let that happen.  Somewhere along the DMZ in a non-descript conference room, representatives from the North and South are just glaring at each other across a table.  Then Kid farking Rock busts in like President Camacho.  What's up biatches?  Ready to make some peace?  No?  Then I am gonna slice a piece off yo arse!

In the distance missiles lift of the launch pads.
 
TotalFarsa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: "'What do you think we should do about North Korea?' I'm like, 'What? I don't think I'm qualified to answer this.'"

Kid Rock is more self aware than Trump.


/tiny fist
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Kid Rock says Donald Trump sought his advice on North Korea and Islamic State

[herefish.com image 532x229]


When people say they want a president who "isn't a politician," this is what they are asking for. A president who eschews all that nonsense jibber jabber from "foreign policy experts" with "decades of experience" in favor of the semi-articulate grunting of a rap-rocker who will point to Middletown, Delaware when asked to point out North Korea on a map.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Kid Rock says Donald Trump sought his advice on North Korea and Islamic State

[herefish.com image 532x229]


Here, you'll feel better when you realize that claim is bullsh*t: TFG never asks for advice about anything as he already believes himself the smartest man in the room in any and all situations.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that is a stupid, stupid "man".
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: He's no Dennis Rodman.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I would spend any amount of money to let that happen.  Somewhere along the DMZ in a non-descript conference room, representatives from the North and South are just glaring at each other across a table.  Then Kid farking Rock busts in like President Camacho.  What's up biatches?  Ready to make some peace?  No?  Then I am gonna slice a piece off yo arse!

In the distance missiles lift of the launch pads.


"Off"
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We're beginning to see some signs of progress: All he needs is a cigarette and he becomes father Guido Sarducci.


Damn, this Farker^^^ is as old as I am!
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: Walker: Kid Rock says Donald Trump sought his advice on North Korea and Islamic State

[herefish.com image 532x229]

When people say they want a president who "isn't a politician," this is what they are asking for. A president who eschews all that nonsense jibber jabber from "foreign policy experts" with "decades of experience" in favor of the semi-articulate grunting of a rap-rocker who will point to Middletown, Delaware when asked to point out North Korea on a map.


Lol nice DE reference.

Not even Seaford! Maybe the LSD aka Lower Slower Delaware/Sussex.
 
Jumbled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Kid Rock was already Ambassador to Waffle House?
 
whtriced
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I definitely need more advice from entitled rich kids.
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy would trust any idiot before listening an actual expert on an issue. It must be debilitating to be so insecure you can't stand anyone smarter than yourself.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I defy 45 or Kid Rock to find North Korea on a map.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TotalFarsa: "I'm like, 'What? I don't think I'm qualified to answer this."

Hey, neither was Trump.


There you go. Kid Freaking Rock understood the requirements of the presidency, his own limitations, and the need to rely on experts better than the guy who was actually elected to the job.

And who will probably get elected again.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we know his LSAT scores?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: Say what you want about "hipsters" aka music snobs, but we tried to prevent people from listening to garbage like Kid Rock, Staind, and Smash Mouth back in the day.


diversity.lbl.govView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: That Fauci sure is a real monster. Killing all those Americans by telling them to wear masks, socially distance, and get vaccinated.


imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: gilgigamesh: Walker: Kid Rock says Donald Trump sought his advice on North Korea and Islamic State

[herefish.com image 532x229]

When people say they want a president who "isn't a politician," this is what they are asking for. A president who eschews all that nonsense jibber jabber from "foreign policy experts" with "decades of experience" in favor of the semi-articulate grunting of a rap-rocker who will point to Middletown, Delaware when asked to point out North Korea on a map.

Lol nice DE reference.

Not even Seaford! Maybe the LSD aka Lower Slower Delaware/Sussex.


I was being fair and assuming he knows the difference between North and South.

I figure if you extrapolate the Korean peninsula to the Delmarva, Middletown probably would approximate the location of Pyongyang.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.dailykos.comView Full Size
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: that is a stupid, stupid "man".


And at the same time, he is among the most brilliant Trump supporters out there. So he has that going for him. Which is nice.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this happened, we would be past Idiocracy.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Ted "Pants Shiatter" Nugent got passed over?


Even the North Koreans have hygiene standards.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never forget - Kid Rock is neither.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why is anyone still referring to this person as 'kid' anything?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: White_Scarf_Syndrome: gilgigamesh: Walker: Kid Rock says Donald Trump sought his advice on North Korea and Islamic State

[herefish.com image 532x229]

When people say they want a president who "isn't a politician," this is what they are asking for. A president who eschews all that nonsense jibber jabber from "foreign policy experts" with "decades of experience" in favor of the semi-articulate grunting of a rap-rocker who will point to Middletown, Delaware when asked to point out North Korea on a map.

Lol nice DE reference.

Not even Seaford! Maybe the LSD aka Lower Slower Delaware/Sussex.

I was being fair and assuming he knows the difference between North and South.

I figure if you extrapolate the Korean peninsula to the Delmarva, Middletown probably would approximate the location of Pyongyang.


Just for reference, if there were no border, you could drive from Seoul to Pyongyang in about 3 hours, like driving from DC to Trenton, NJ.

Driving to the North Korean border from Seoul takes a little over an hour, the same distance from DC to Frederick, MD.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, did Dennis Rodman retire from the position?
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: "'What do you think we should do about North Korea?' I'm like, 'What? I don't think I'm qualified to answer this.'"

Kid Rock is more self aware than Trump.


And, yet, he still supports Trump. Talk about digging your heels in. Wow!
 
whtriced
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whtriced: I definitely need more advice from entitled rich kids.


sorry, ....., white, .........
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: "'What do you think we should do about North Korea?' I'm like, 'What? I don't think I'm qualified to answer this.'"

Kid Rock is more self aware than Trump.


Yup.  Mr. Rock (lol) gets a few points here, IMHO.
 
whtriced
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Bob, please define epidemiology and the role that statistics and probability play in its analysis.
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How Ukraine swaps living soldiers for dead Russians
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PiperArrow: How Ukraine swaps living soldiers for dead Russians


Oops. Wrong thread. Sorry.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: gilgigamesh: White_Scarf_Syndrome: gilgigamesh: Walker: Kid Rock says Donald Trump sought his advice on North Korea and Islamic State

[herefish.com image 532x229]

When people say they want a president who "isn't a politician," this is what they are asking for. A president who eschews all that nonsense jibber jabber from "foreign policy experts" with "decades of experience" in favor of the semi-articulate grunting of a rap-rocker who will point to Middletown, Delaware when asked to point out North Korea on a map.

Lol nice DE reference.

Not even Seaford! Maybe the LSD aka Lower Slower Delaware/Sussex.

I was being fair and assuming he knows the difference between North and South.

I figure if you extrapolate the Korean peninsula to the Delmarva, Middletown probably would approximate the location of Pyongyang.

Just for reference, if there were no border, you could drive from Seoul to Pyongyang in about 3 hours, like driving from DC to Trenton, NJ.

Driving to the North Korean border from Seoul takes a little over an hour, the same distance from DC to Frederick, MD.


Remember, in the Koreas, such like, Frederick has artillery that can reach D C
 
Displayed 50 of 98 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.