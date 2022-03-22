 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Pizza, the Shore, charging a toll to leave the state and not having to pump your own gas continue to be the things that make New Jersey special   (nj.com) divider line
60
    More: Followup, Vladimir Putin, New Jersey, New Jersey's 73-year-old ban, option of self-service gasoline, State Senate President Nicholas Scutari, own gas, State Sen. Declan O'Scanlon, bill's chances  
•       •       •

764 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 22 Mar 2022 at 10:05 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So this moran argues that a bill that would REQUIRE at least one full serve line at larger stations thinks that the self serve would not be cheaper?

I don't believe he is being honest.
I wonder what his angle really is?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: I wonder what his angle really is?


Top Contributors
UNITEMIZED DONATIONS$117,299.99

The Voter's Self Defense System - Vote Smart

State pol with $1.2 MILLION in donations.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: thinks that the self serve would not be cheaper?


average gas prices over time bear this out - until taxes went up, NJ was where you went for cheap gas if you're on the border of NY/NJ.  I think it's still a bit cheaper, but not as much as it was.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I prefer Pizza, the Hutt.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Won't someone think of the buggy whip factory?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EatHam: SpectroBoy: thinks that the self serve would not be cheaper?

average gas prices over time bear this out - until taxes went up, NJ was where you went for cheap gas if you're on the border of NY/NJ.  I think it's still a bit cheaper, but not as much as it was.


The other pull of full service is that you get to stay inside your car during inclement weather, rather than having to pump it yourself and wait for the gas to fill before you return to inside your car.

/Give the pump attendant tips if it's really bad outside
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You forgot a couple things:

Taylor pork roll sandwich
Hoagies
Music
Salt water taffy
Pineys
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The gas station attendant lobby strikes again. When will politics finally be free of their influence?!
 
A Screaming Man with Two-Toned Shoes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oblig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: EatHam: SpectroBoy: thinks that the self serve would not be cheaper?

average gas prices over time bear this out - until taxes went up, NJ was where you went for cheap gas if you're on the border of NY/NJ.  I think it's still a bit cheaper, but not as much as it was.

The other pull of full service is that you get to stay inside your car during inclement weather, rather than having to pump it yourself and wait for the gas to fill before you return to inside your car.

/Give the pump attendant tips if it's really bad outside


It's New Jersey. When is it not really bad outside?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's Jersey.  I'm just surprised they don't extend it to electric vehicles.  Wait until they require a special attendant just to plug in a charger.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: The gas station attendant lobby strikes again. When will politics finally be free of their influence?!


We'll be at the mercy of Big Gas Station Attendant until we go electric.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Tolls are a small price to pay to leave New Jersey.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Tolls are a small price to pay to leave New Jersey.


At least they reduced the number of Parkway tolls by half some years ago.  Used to be annoying driving the length of the state and repeatedly stopping to toss change out the window, and hoping you don't miss the bucket.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So they only analyzed the savings in employee costs?

Do New Jersey pumps already have pumps designed to let people pay at the pump, or would they have to upgrade?

What's the rate of fuel theft at full service vs. self service?

How much do insurance companies charge full service vs self service stations?

I haven't gotten gas in NJ for about a decade, but it seems to me that if fuel cost is less in NJ than PA, there might be some other fiscal benefit to full service that they're missing.

Because I would think that the inconvenience of self service would be more profitable, particularly if you didn't have pay at the pump so people came in and were enticed into buying a drink or snacks.

/not comparing to NY prices as I assume the city throws the averages out of whack
 
Saiga410
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They should keep mandatory full service.  NJers are not smrt enough to pump their own gas.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Imagine this but statewide.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Tolls are a small price to pay to leave New Jersey.


^^^This

I lived in NJ for 3 years. Never again, not for any amount of money.

I farking hate NJ.

How much do hate NJ you ask?

I have driven around NJ to get from Florida to Long Island.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EatHam: SpectroBoy: thinks that the self serve would not be cheaper?

average gas prices over time bear this out - until taxes went up, NJ was where you went for cheap gas if you're on the border of NY/NJ.  I think it's still a bit cheaper, but not as much as it was.


i live near the ny/nj border and jersey always used to be 20-30 cents cheaper and worth going for gas.  now it is 20-30 cents more expensive in jersey than getting it at costco in ny.

the trip and waiting for the putz to get around to me used to be worth it, now it's doubly not worth it.  was always fun though to freak them out by going and starting to pump it myself when they were being especially slow
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: ImpendingCynic: Tolls are a small price to pay to leave New Jersey.

^^^This

I lived in NJ for 3 years. Never again, not for any amount of money.

I farking hate NJ.

How much do hate NJ you ask?

I have driven around NJ to get from Florida to Long Island.


So you drove around the taint to get to the asshole?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Jersey Left.  I was not aware of these things the first time I went to NJ.

Fark user imageView Full Size

I only experienced Type C though.
 
indylaw
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Pizza"

I wasn't aware New Haven, CT had moved to New Jersey.

/although Newark was founded by settlers from the New Haven/Quinnipiac Colony.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: You forgot a couple things:

Taylor pork roll sandwich
Hoagies
Music
Salt water taffy
Pineys


Arcades
Water Parks
Second largest mall in the United States... (well, not everything is open in there and its still got areas closed off until they're occupied)
Largest indoor water park in North America
New Jersey branded pinball manufacturing company (that used to be based in New Jersey, until investors took over and moved the factory from Lakewood to Elk Grove Village, Illinois)
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: ImpendingCynic: Tolls are a small price to pay to leave New Jersey.

^^^This

I lived in NJ for 3 years. Never again, not for any amount of money.

I farking hate NJ.

How much do hate NJ you ask?

I have driven around NJ to get from Florida to Long Island.


long island and florida aren't any better than jersey.

crap, i just backhandedly defended jersey.  i feel dirty
 
Katwang
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
DIE GAS PUMPER!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Did I mention these cans are defective?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: So you drove around the taint to get to the asshole?


I feel personally assaulted by this. But it is 100% accurate.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: ImpendingCynic: Tolls are a small price to pay to leave New Jersey.

^^^This

I lived in NJ for 3 years. Never again, not for any amount of money.

I farking hate NJ.

How much do hate NJ you ask?

I have driven around NJ to get from Florida to Long Island.


I pretty much grew up in South Jersey (not just South Jersey, but Cape May area.  So actual South Jersey).  The area and the weather was actually pretty nice, but there was nothing there.  When I was growing up, if you wanted to go shopping for anything other than groceries or K-Mart, it was a 45-minute drive up the road.  If you wanted to go out to a restaurant to eat, tough shiat, it's winter and everything is closed.  Then when it is summer, it's too crowded to actually go anywhere.  Not to mention the inordinate number of people from Quebec who suddenly migrate down.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Saiga410: They should keep mandatory full service.  NJers are not smrt enough to pump their own gas.

[Fark user image 300x168]

Imagine this but statewide.


If Floridians can handle pumping their own gas, people from New Jersey will manage.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Someone Else's Alt: ImpendingCynic: Tolls are a small price to pay to leave New Jersey.

^^^This

I lived in NJ for 3 years. Never again, not for any amount of money.

I farking hate NJ.

How much do hate NJ you ask?

I have driven around NJ to get from Florida to Long Island.

So you drove around the taint to get to the asshole?


Yep, Long Island sucks, but nothing sucks worse than NJ.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: EatHam: SpectroBoy: thinks that the self serve would not be cheaper?

average gas prices over time bear this out - until taxes went up, NJ was where you went for cheap gas if you're on the border of NY/NJ.  I think it's still a bit cheaper, but not as much as it was.

The other pull of full service is that you get to stay inside your car during inclement weather, rather than having to pump it yourself and wait for the gas to fill before you return to inside your car.

/Give the pump attendant tips if it's really bad outside


I cannot remember the last time I pumped gas someplace that didn't have a giant ass roof over all the pumps
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You know why New Yorkers are so depressed?

Because the light at the end of their tunnel is New Jersey.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The Jersey Left.  I was not aware of these things the first time I went to NJ.

[Fark user image image 850x347]
I only experienced Type C though.


More prominent is the Jersey Slide.  Going from the far left lane to the far right lane to exit in one maneuver and without signaling
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The Jersey Left.  I was not aware of these things the first time I went to NJ.

[Fark user image 850x347]
I only experienced Type C though.


the best are the 'c' type ones that the only sign for the turn is in the grass triangle that is past the turn.  no sign 1/4 mile ahead of the turn, no big sign you can easily see, just a small 3'x5' sign with a town name and an arrow.  on a high traffic 50mph road
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
New Jersey Game Show - Saturday Night Live
Youtube B3L2xd5lNrw
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: I prefer Pizza, the Hutt.
[pbs.twimg.com image 500x271]


Came here to make that joke, leaving satisfied.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I will let NJ keep full service gas, if they support getting rid of DST.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I lived in south Jersey '76-'78..... I got better
I do miss a good stromboli though
 
WildDad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The Jersey Left.  I was not aware of these things the first time I went to NJ.

[Fark user image 850x347]
I only experienced Type C though.


New Jersey must be trying to kill its drivers. T-bone auto accidents are the most deadly form of auto accidents.  Jughandle Type A and Type B sets its drivers up to be t-boned by oncoming traffic.
 
bizzwire
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: johnny_vegas: Someone Else's Alt: ImpendingCynic: Tolls are a small price to pay to leave New Jersey.

^^^This

I lived in NJ for 3 years. Never again, not for any amount of money.

I farking hate NJ.

How much do hate NJ you ask?

I have driven around NJ to get from Florida to Long Island.

So you drove around the taint to get to the asshole?

Yep, Long Island sucks, but nothing sucks worse than NJ.


or, as I like to tell people, L.I. Is "a good place to be from."
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Someone Else's Alt: ImpendingCynic: Tolls are a small price to pay to leave New Jersey.

^^^This

I lived in NJ for 3 years. Never again, not for any amount of money.

I farking hate NJ.

How much do hate NJ you ask?

I have driven around NJ to get from Florida to Long Island.

I pretty much grew up in South Jersey (not just South Jersey, but Cape May area.  So actual South Jersey).  The area and the weather was actually pretty nice, but there was nothing there.  When I was growing up, if you wanted to go shopping for anything other than groceries or K-Mart, it was a 45-minute drive up the road.  If you wanted to go out to a restaurant to eat, tough shiat, it's winter and everything is closed.  Then when it is summer, it's too crowded to actually go anywhere.  Not to mention the inordinate number of people from Quebec who suddenly migrate down.


Mrs Alt is from Philly. Her very large Irish/Italian family has owned a few homes in Ocean City NJ since the 60s so she spent her childhood living on the beach every summer with two dozen cousins to hang out with and has wonderful memories through her entire childhood. She likes NJ because she thinks Ocean City is representative of the entire state.

I lived in Linden/Rahway and can only assume that at some point the Nazis escaped Germany in 1945 and all moved to Central NJ to become local police and HOA board members.

NJ, never again.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The Jersey Left.  I was not aware of these things the first time I went to NJ.

[Fark user image 850x347]
I only experienced Type C though.


A & B makes me wonder why so many people in New Jersey forget where they were going and have to turn around.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Now I want pizza.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The Jersey Left.  I was not aware of these things the first time I went to NJ.

[Fark user image 850x347]
I only experienced Type C though.


Type A jughandles I try to avoid (unless it's required for a right turn; many intersections in NJ with a Type A probably have "NO TURNS" signs instead of just "NO LEFT TURN" signs, you'll see "ALL TURNS FROM LEFT LANE" signs before the intersection for the jughandle) and go to the next turn to a side street if possible, because what they don't show you on that diagram is traffic signals and you'll be waiting for other cars to go, which depending on traffic may be more than one light and you'll have people honking behind you.

Type B is usually two or even three lane per direction, designed to be a U-Turn that's controlled by a traffic signal. Sometimes it's only made for one direction and the other direction's Type-B is further down.

Type C seems to be the most common, derivative of the cloverleaf highway exits/entrances. It may or may not have that "turn right" lane above the circle, which keeps any right turning traffic away from the intersection.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WildDad: Rapmaster2000: The Jersey Left.  I was not aware of these things the first time I went to NJ.

[Fark user image 850x347]
I only experienced Type C though.

New Jersey must be trying to kill its drivers. T-bone auto accidents are the most deadly form of auto accidents.  Jughandle Type A and Type B sets its drivers up to be t-boned by oncoming traffic.


In Type A you're already setup for a T-bone with a left turn.  This just moves the T-bone opportunity to a side street where the speeds are likely lower.  It's an improvement, but the C is clearly better.

I don't understand what problem Type B is trying to solve.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WildDad: Rapmaster2000: The Jersey Left.  I was not aware of these things the first time I went to NJ.

[Fark user image 850x347]
I only experienced Type C though.

New Jersey must be trying to kill its drivers. T-bone auto accidents are the most deadly form of auto accidents.  Jughandle Type A and Type B sets its drivers up to be t-boned by oncoming traffic.



those intersections are red light governed.  There's less risk.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I lived in union, nj for 8 months and loved it. Then again, I grew up in the suburban Midwest. Good old missouri, making everywhere else seem awesome.

/Everything was great except the driving. That is a rough place to be a young driver. I witnessed and nearly participated in the worst collision of my life on I-78 in my first week there
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She said kiss me where it smells so I took her to New Jersey.

/have absolutely nothing
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: DarkSoulNoHope: EatHam: SpectroBoy: thinks that the self serve would not be cheaper?

average gas prices over time bear this out - until taxes went up, NJ was where you went for cheap gas if you're on the border of NY/NJ.  I think it's still a bit cheaper, but not as much as it was.

The other pull of full service is that you get to stay inside your car during inclement weather, rather than having to pump it yourself and wait for the gas to fill before you return to inside your car.

/Give the pump attendant tips if it's really bad outside

I cannot remember the last time I pumped gas someplace that didn't have a giant ass roof over all the pumps


Giant ass roof still won't protect you from cold winds and rain/snow that's being blown into you sideways.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Rapmaster2000: The Jersey Left.  I was not aware of these things the first time I went to NJ.

[Fark user image 850x347]
I only experienced Type C though.

Type A jughandles I try to avoid (unless it's required for a right turn; many intersections in NJ with a Type A probably have "NO TURNS" signs instead of just "NO LEFT TURN" signs, you'll see "ALL TURNS FROM LEFT LANE" signs before the intersection for the jughandle) and go to the next turn to a side street if possible, because what they don't show you on that diagram is traffic signals and you'll be waiting for other cars to go, which depending on traffic may be more than one light and you'll have people honking behind you.

Type B is usually two or even three lane per direction, designed to be a U-Turn that's controlled by a traffic signal. Sometimes it's only made for one direction and the other direction's Type-B is further down.

Type C seems to be the most common, derivative of the cloverleaf highway exits/entrances. It may or may not have that "turn right" lane above the circle, which keeps any right turning traffic away from the intersection.


Type B is for entrances and edits out of shopping plazas and strip malls where there isn't really  roadway other than traversing the intersection .
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.