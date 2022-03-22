 Skip to content
(BBC)   We investigated ourselves, and... ...found that our approach to tackling corruption is "fundamentally flawed". Huh. Well that's different   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The study about corruption is well, corrupt?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Results inconclusive, we'll need more funding to figure this one out."
 
Xai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It isn't the US, subby
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How about we form a Blue Ribbon committee to meet and discuss a way forward paradigm to review and merge concepts in a positive, fulfilling concept towards looking in to the issues, whatever they may be, and plot a course that challenges us to do better and exceed expectations?
 
sephjnr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Xai: It isn't the US, subby


The only difference is the colour of the flag.

/yes, it's that bad over here too
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But if you are corrupt and say you are corrupt than your corruption means you are not corrupt but if you are not corrupt than...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: But if you are corrupt and say you are corrupt than your corruption means you are not corrupt but if you are not corrupt than...

[Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
