(ABC7 Chicago)   Florida man in the wild. Don't try to cage him, man. He'll bop you one   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Dash cam video, man, search, trooper, scuffle, face  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Showing all the brains and judgement Florida Man is renowned for.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy those months in the county lock up. You sure showed him!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Was he wearing a blue lives matter shirt?
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Punched a cop and isnt dead?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That wasn't a punch.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bop, as opposed to

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nice that the "article" was literally a transcript of the video.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Nice that the "article" was literally a transcript of the video.


I appreciate not having to watch the talking heads on vid if I can read the transcript of the story.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
These are the clowns that vote for the Trumpers:  A reflection of their lack of intelligence and perception of fake masculinity.
 
Katwang
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can being stopped for being a pedestrian on the interstate be considered a traffic stop?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The trooper grabbed him. Was he under arrest. Were there some mysterious exigent circumstances that required this man to be grabbed? Can you just grab people with impunity?
 
