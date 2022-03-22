 Skip to content
(CNBC)   China crash is 'unprecedented' given Boeing 737′s stellar safety record, says aviation analyst at not The Onion   (cnbc.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because the 737-800 isn't the same plane as the 737-MAX?

There's a lot of different versions of that plane out there, subby.  Kind of like the Ford F-150 of airliners. Been around a long time with a lot of different types.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No bodies or survivors have yet been found

In before "aliens abducted all the passengers and then crashed the plane to cover it up", but probably not by much.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Because the 737-800 isn't the same plane as the 737-MAX?

There's a lot of different versions of that plane out there, subby.  Kind of like the Ford F-150 of airliners. Been around a long time with a lot of different types.


This. Statistically, the 737-800 is literally the safest aircraft ever designed.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Because the 737-800 isn't the same plane as the 737-MAX?

There's a lot of different versions of that plane out there, subby.  Kind of like the Ford F-150 of airliners. Been around a long time with a lot of different types.


Is there a Boeing 737 Harley Davidson Edition?  Cause if there is, I'm walking.
Flew on the Eddie Bauer edition.  Seemed like a Boeing 737 with Eddie Bauer stickers on it.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ftfa: "But as we say, the black box is what's going to contain the most impact."

Archer_phrasing.png
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

b2theory: Statistically, the 737-800 is literally the safest aircraft ever designed.



That's like being the first person a dog bites.  Are you really comforted by the fact that he never bit anyone before?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Because the 737-800 isn't the same plane as the 737-MAX?

There's a lot of different versions of that plane out there, subby.  Kind of like the Ford F-150 of airliners. Been around a long time with a lot of different types.


Exactly.

A friend of mine flew back home to Alaska yesterday on a Max.  In a group text, we teased him about it, and I asked if I could have some of his stuff.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MrBallou: No bodies or survivors have yet been found

In before "aliens abducted all the passengers and then crashed the plane to cover it up", but probably not by much.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drwiki [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is this ever NOT due to an autopilot glitch and someone fighting the yoke until the plane hits the dirt? I feel like that's every episode of "Mayday" I've ever seen.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MrBallou: No bodies or survivors have yet been found

In before "aliens abducted all the passengers and then crashed the plane to cover it up", but probably not by much.


They're not aliens, they're time travelers from the future.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, lots about this doesn't make sense. There is no MCAS in the NG series, but looks a lot like those accidents. Knowing the position of the stabilizer trim would shed a lot of light. Hopefully they can get the FDR, although it might be possible to extract enough of the jackscrew to ascertain the final position.

To maintain full-nose down like that throughout the descent requires active control of the tailplane. The question is who/what was controlling it and why it was controlled that way.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

talkertopc: MrBallou: No bodies or survivors have yet been found

In before "aliens abducted all the passengers and then crashed the plane to cover it up", but probably not by much.

[Fark user image 252x395]


*shakes tiny fist*

/the book was better
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Aviation is so safe these days that people assume it has always been that way. It hasn't. Airplanes do "just fall out of the sky." They always have. But pilots are still to blame for most aircraft accidents.

That won't change until aircraft are fully automated, at which point I believe they'll crash more often and Boeing and Airbus will be sued out of business.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

drwiki: Is this ever NOT due to an autopilot glitch and someone fighting the yoke until the plane hits the dirt? I feel like that's every episode of "Mayday" I've ever seen.


The elevator trim can run away to either end of the limits, but there are overrides for those motors. And the trim wheels are visible and noisy.

Either way, it's not a surprise like it was with the MCAS system on the MAX series, where it decided to continuously make those trim inputs based on false data.
 
tothekor
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: Aviation is so safe these days that people assume it has always been that way. It hasn't. Airplanes do "just fall out of the sky." They always have. But pilots are still to blame for most aircraft accidents.

That won't change until aircraft are fully automated, at which point I believe they'll crash more often and Boeing and Airbus will be sued out of business.


Then Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg will replace them. <shudder>
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm suspicious of the pilot. Maybe someone with more applied aerondynamic knowledge than I have (which is zero) can comment. My uninformed question is:

In the video that plane was going 100% vertical as if it were on purpose. So let's say the thing just conks out at 29000 feet or whatever. Wouldn't there be at least some horizontal component to its trajectory left over? Wasn't that plane going like 500 mph to begin with? Couldn't it glide to some kind of landing, or would 29000 ft of descent turn it into a falling rock as was shown?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

b2theory: TommyDeuce: Because the 737-800 isn't the same plane as the 737-MAX?

There's a lot of different versions of that plane out there, subby.  Kind of like the Ford F-150 of airliners. Been around a long time with a lot of different types.

This. Statistically, the 737-800 is literally the safest aircraft ever designed.


Well, except if you were flying on this one. Then you had a 100% chance of not getting to your destination on time.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: Yeah, lots about this doesn't make sense. There is no MCAS in the NG series, but looks a lot like those accidents. Knowing the position of the stabilizer trim would shed a lot of light. Hopefully they can get the FDR, although it might be possible to extract enough of the jackscrew to ascertain the final position.

To maintain full-nose down like that throughout the descent requires active control of the tailplane. The question is who/what was controlling it and why it was controlled that way.


If something broke, maybe no one was in control: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alaska_Airlines_Flight_261
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: talkertopc: MrBallou: No bodies or survivors have yet been found

In before "aliens abducted all the passengers and then crashed the plane to cover it up", but probably not by much.

[Fark user image 252x395]

*shakes tiny fist*

/the book was better


Fark user imageView Full Size


Counterpoint: Cheryl Ladd with Flock of Seagulls hair
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Because the 737-800 isn't the same plane as the 737-MAX?

There's a lot of different versions of that plane out there, subby.  Kind of like the Ford F-150 of airliners. Been around a long time with a lot of different types.


F.O.R.D.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rej1138 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Holy crap - that thing did a total "lawn dart".
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Charlie Freak: Yeah, lots about this doesn't make sense. There is no MCAS in the NG series, but looks a lot like those accidents. Knowing the position of the stabilizer trim would shed a lot of light. Hopefully they can get the FDR, although it might be possible to extract enough of the jackscrew to ascertain the final position.

To maintain full-nose down like that throughout the descent requires active control of the tailplane. The question is who/what was controlling it and why it was controlled that way.

If something broke, maybe no one was in control: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alaska_Airlines_Flight_261


I definitely remember that one.  A memorial service was held at the chapel on my college campus.
 
quintas
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Charlie Freak:

To maintain full-nose down like that throughout the descent requires active control of the tailplane. The question is who/what was controlling it and why it was controlled that way.

My early bet is on another Andreas Lubitz / Pilot suicide.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Chinese government is going to increase internet connectivity in the crash site area to assist in the crash recovery/investigation?

Did I hear that right?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: b2theory: Statistically, the 737-800 is literally the safest aircraft ever designed.


That's like being the first person a dog bites.  Are you really comforted by the fact that he never bit anyone before?


They have been flying for 25 years and they have made over 5,000 of them.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: b2theory: Statistically, the 737-800 is literally the safest aircraft ever designed.


That's like being the first person a dog bites.  Are you really comforted by the fact that he never bit anyone before?


Why are people instantly claiming this is an aircraft design problem? It could be pilot error, maintenance farkup, engine design problem, engine maintenance farkup, bird strikes, etc.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wait a minute.....   THIS WAS NO BOATING ACCIDENT!!
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: I'm suspicious of the pilot. Maybe someone with more applied aerondynamic knowledge than I have (which is zero) can comment. My uninformed question is:

In the video that plane was going 100% vertical as if it were on purpose. So let's say the thing just conks out at 29000 feet or whatever. Wouldn't there be at least some horizontal component to its trajectory left over? Wasn't that plane going like 500 mph to begin with? Couldn't it glide to some kind of landing, or would 29000 ft of descent turn it into a falling rock as was shown?


Correct.  Everybody's saying suicide-homicide nudge nudge wink wink without actually saying it.  At least publicly.

China Eastern has grounded all of its 737-800s.  This is more politics than engineering.  If it was engineering you can bet that Boeing would have grounded all 737-800s worldwide.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Wait a minute.....   THIS WAS NO BOATING ACCIDENT!!


An air boat accident like this requires Florida-Man.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Kind of like the Ford F-150 of airlinersSubby's mom. Been around a long time with a lot of different types.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: If something broke, maybe no one was in control: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alaska_Airlines_Flight_261


I definitely remember that one.  A memorial service was held at the chapel on my college campus.


The 737, all of them, uses a completely different stabilizer mechanism. The DC-9/MD-80/MD-88/MD-90 style (revised after this incident) used a long screw running from the fuselage to the high-mounted stabilizer. 737's have the stabilizer on the same plane as the wings. There is no long screw for the control to run off of.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

zgrizz: The_Sponge: If something broke, maybe no one was in control: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alaska_Airlines_Flight_261


I definitely remember that one.  A memorial service was held at the chapel on my college campus.

The 737, all of them, uses a completely different stabilizer mechanism. The DC-9/MD-80/MD-88/MD-90 style (revised after this incident) used a long screw running from the fuselage to the high-mounted stabilizer. 737's have the stabilizer on the same plane as the wings. There is no long screw for the control to run off of.


The entire horizontal stabilizer moves to trim the aircraft, which does require a jackscrew. But yes it is a different design than that of the MD.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MrBallou: No bodies or survivors have yet been found

In before "aliens abducted all the passengers and then crashed the plane to cover it up", but probably not by much.


Hunter Biden's laptop was on that plane, and the Chinese government shot it down in order to destroy the evidence.
 
Xai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"No bodies or survivors have yet been found from the crash as of Tuesday morning"

Not to sound crazy - and I'm no expert, but I'm going to go out on a limb and say for certain that they aren't going to find any survivors. and yes, that is all that's left.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: b2theory: Statistically, the 737-800 is literally the safest aircraft ever designed.


That's like being the first person a dog bites.  Are you really comforted by the fact that he never bit anyone before?


I am if I've had him for more than 25 years and he hasn't bit anyone to date.

Subby is an idiot.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: b2theory: Statistically, the 737-800 is literally the safest aircraft ever designed.


That's like being the first person a dog bites.  Are you really comforted by the fact that he never bit anyone before?


as long as it bites you, yes
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: MrBallou: No bodies or survivors have yet been found

In before "aliens abducted all the passengers and then crashed the plane to cover it up", but probably not by much.

Hunter Biden's laptop was on that plane, and the Chinese government shot it down in order to destroy the evidence.


Didn't you hear? It's now an iPad, and it's locked in the Vatican's vaults along with the videos of Jesus's second coming at a Tijuana Donkey Show.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Sin_City_Superhero: b2theory: Statistically, the 737-800 is literally the safest aircraft ever designed.


That's like being the first person a dog bites.  Are you really comforted by the fact that he never bit anyone before?

Why are people instantly claiming this is an aircraft design problem? It could be pilot error, maintenance farkup, engine design problem, engine maintenance farkup, bird strikes, etc.


Though the information is limited, there are lots of tells in what we do have. Mostly, knowledge of aerodynamics and systems allows for elimination of some notions and speculation on others. An airplane in a dive will gain speed, which will nominally bring the nose back up

The only reason it wouldn't is if the horizontal stabilizer is locked nose-down. Even then, it would likely involve a series of phugoid oscillations. Unless, that is, something was actively changing the control pressure necessary to maintain a constant angle of dive/descent.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Sin_City_Superhero: b2theory: Statistically, the 737-800 is literally the safest aircraft ever designed.


That's like being the first person a dog bites.  Are you really comforted by the fact that he never bit anyone before?

Why are people instantly claiming this is an aircraft design problem? It could be pilot error, maintenance farkup, engine design problem, engine maintenance farkup, bird strikes, etc.


Big businesses flood the comments to badmouth their competitors to gain an edge in the market. Always have.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sum Ting Wong - Wi Tu Lo - Ho Lee Fuk - Bang Ding Ow
Youtube CaOkTKfxu44
 
bigdanc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Stephen_Falken: I'm suspicious of the pilot. Maybe someone with more applied aerondynamic knowledge than I have (which is zero) can comment. My uninformed question is:

In the video that plane was going 100% vertical as if it were on purpose. So let's say the thing just conks out at 29000 feet or whatever. Wouldn't there be at least some horizontal component to its trajectory left over? Wasn't that plane going like 500 mph to begin with? Couldn't it glide to some kind of landing, or would 29000 ft of descent turn it into a falling rock as was shown?

Correct.  Everybody's saying suicide-homicide nudge nudge wink wink without actually saying it.  At least publicly.

China Eastern has grounded all of its 737-800s.  This is more politics than engineering.  If it was engineering you can bet that Boeing would have grounded all 737-800s worldwide.


If you'll recall, boeing only grounded the maxxes after the chinese forced their hand, last time.  If the chinese had not acted there probably would have been another crash.

this looks like suicide, though
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Charlie Freak: Even then, it would likely involve a series of phugoid oscillations.

So that's the term for what I see happening to the plain in that Microsoft flight simulator stream I've been watching on twitch. Let's see if I remember it.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: Russ1642: Sin_City_Superhero: b2theory: Statistically, the 737-800 is literally the safest aircraft ever designed.


That's like being the first person a dog bites.  Are you really comforted by the fact that he never bit anyone before?

Why are people instantly claiming this is an aircraft design problem? It could be pilot error, maintenance farkup, engine design problem, engine maintenance farkup, bird strikes, etc.

Though the information is limited, there are lots of tells in what we do have. Mostly, knowledge of aerodynamics and systems allows for elimination of some notions and speculation on others. An airplane in a dive will gain speed, which will nominally bring the nose back up

The only reason it wouldn't is if the horizontal stabilizer is locked nose-down. Even then, it would likely involve a series of phugoid oscillations. Unless, that is, something was actively changing the control pressure necessary to maintain a constant angle of dive/descent.


Yeah, a plane completely out of control would still bob up and down as the lift changed with speed. Straight down for 22,000 feet? Maybe if the wings fell off.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

zgrizz: The_Sponge: If something broke, maybe no one was in control: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alaska_Airlines_Flight_261


I definitely remember that one.  A memorial service was held at the chapel on my college campus.

The 737, all of them, uses a completely different stabilizer mechanism. The DC-9/MD-80/MD-88/MD-90 style (revised after this incident) used a long screw running from the fuselage to the high-mounted stabilizer. 737's have the stabilizer on the same plane as the wings. There is no long screw for the control to run off of.


They still use a jackscrew for stabilizer trim.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Charlie Freak: Russ1642: Sin_City_Superhero: b2theory: Statistically, the 737-800 is literally the safest aircraft ever designed.


That's like being the first person a dog bites.  Are you really comforted by the fact that he never bit anyone before?

Why are people instantly claiming this is an aircraft design problem? It could be pilot error, maintenance farkup, engine design problem, engine maintenance farkup, bird strikes, etc.

Though the information is limited, there are lots of tells in what we do have. Mostly, knowledge of aerodynamics and systems allows for elimination of some notions and speculation on others. An airplane in a dive will gain speed, which will nominally bring the nose back up

The only reason it wouldn't is if the horizontal stabilizer is locked nose-down. Even then, it would likely involve a series of phugoid oscillations. Unless, that is, something was actively changing the control pressure necessary to maintain a constant angle of dive/descent.

Yeah, a plane completely out of control would still bob up and down as the lift changed with speed. Straight down for 22,000 feet? Maybe if the wings fell off.


Except people don't even know that it didn't do that. They know that it hit nose down but that's literally all we know at this point. It could have been any number of things, one of them being a design issue.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: b2theory: TommyDeuce: Because the 737-800 isn't the same plane as the 737-MAX?

There's a lot of different versions of that plane out there, subby.  Kind of like the Ford F-150 of airliners. Been around a long time with a lot of different types.

This. Statistically, the 737-800 is literally the safest aircraft ever designed.

Well, except if you were flying on this one. Then you had a 100% chance of not getting to your destination on time.


Not true, there was one guy sitting in 21A who looked out the window and said, "Hey that's my house down there, I'll give you an extra $100 if you can get me there in 5 minutes.". And the pilot needing to buy a present for his niece's birthday shrugged and thought, "Hey, free money!".
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Charlie Freak: Yeah, lots about this doesn't make sense. There is no MCAS in the NG series, but looks a lot like those accidents. Knowing the position of the stabilizer trim would shed a lot of light. Hopefully they can get the FDR, although it might be possible to extract enough of the jackscrew to ascertain the final position.

To maintain full-nose down like that throughout the descent requires active control of the tailplane. The question is who/what was controlling it and why it was controlled that way.

If something broke, maybe no one was in control: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alaska_Airlines_Flight_261


That was something that broke that should not have broken. A mechanic wanted to lubricate and inspect it, per schedule, but was shut down by his supervisors at Alaskan.  He wore a wire and caught management overriding required maintenance in the name of cost cutting. No criminal charges were ever filed. Murder 88 people in the name of King Revenue and you get a pass.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

drwiki: Is this ever NOT due to an autopilot glitch and someone fighting the yoke until the plane hits the dirt? I feel like that's every episode of "Mayday" I've ever seen.


You make it sound like autopilots are going berserk and driving airplanes into the ground left and right.

In 95% of aviation accidents where automation is a contributing factor, the automation is found to be functioning as designed, and the biggest causal factor in the crash is the pilot(s) reaction to same.
 
