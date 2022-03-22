 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   A look at London's new $25 billion 'Super Tube.' Your Mom joke goes here   (cnn.com) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, London Underground, City of London, London's Heathrow Airport, New trains, new Elizabeth Line, London, Crossrail, Docklands Light Railway  
•       •       •

681 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2022 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, only 30+ years since the first office building opened there. How timely.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Wow, only 30+ years since the first office building opened there. How timely.


City of London airport and whatever the light rail system that they have there would like a word.

/part of flying somewhere is giving yourself enough time to get to the airport
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: part of flying somewhere is giving yourself enough time to get to the airport


Last time I was in London we had to leg it from St. Pancras to Heathrow and the tube train stopped to wait juuuuuuust before our station.

Fortunately, the Heathrow staff were great and accommodating and we made our flight.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Your flight takes off from London's Heathrow Airport in three hours, but you're still in a meeting on the other side of the city, in a Canary Wharf skyscraper. There's no way you'll make it by public transport and traffic makes the taxi option even less appealing. How are you going to make that plane?"

That is an oddly specific reason to spend $25B.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mind the gap.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your flight takes off from London's Heathrow Airport in three hours, but you're still in a meeting on the other side of the city, in a Canary Wharf skyscraper. There's no way you'll make it by public transport and traffic makes the taxi option even less appealing. How are you going to make that plane?

You don't and you learn to manage your time better.

Why are you in a skyscraper named after a Klingon?

"I am Wharf, House of Canary.  Your laughter does dishonor you."
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SUPER TUBE!!!

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
usahole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to live right by Farringdon and it's amazing to me to think of that sleepy tube station as the busiest station in London.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Your flight takes off from London's Heathrow Airport in three hours, but you're still in a meeting on the other side of the city, in a Canary Wharf skyscraper. There's no way you'll make it by public transport and traffic makes the taxi option even less appealing. How are you going to make that plane?"

Does it matter?  The Dalek / Cyberman battle will probably kill them before they even get down to street level.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New trains capable of carrying 1,500 passengers at up to 90mph -- 450 of whom will be lucky enough to get a seat --
1050 will be flung around as the train goes from 0 to 90 and then suddenly 90 to 0.

/CSB
When Metrolink started in St. Louis, the trains were limited to 45 mph.  When they opened the line in Illinois, there were some open stretches.   But when the train hit 45, there would be a beep beep beep and the train would stop.  Happened enough that when the train hit 45 and the beeping started, everyone in the cars would groan.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

usahole: I used to live right by Farringdon and it's amazing to me to think of that sleepy tube station as the busiest station in London.


I feel the same way about St Pancras, I remember when it was a lot quieter before the Eurostar.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: usahole: I used to live right by Farringdon and it's amazing to me to think of that sleepy tube station as the busiest station in London.

I feel the same way about St Pancras, I remember when it was a lot quieter before the Eurostar.


Whereas Bank has always been a portal to hell.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Wow, only 30+ years since the first office building opened there. How timely.


Meh, NYC has been building the 2nd Ave subway for 70 years. So far a bit over a mile has been opened.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Couldn't give us a map, CNN?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Zoomable:
https://www.crossrail.co.uk/route/maps/network-map
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Couldn't give us a map, CNN?

[Fark user image 850x268]

[Fark user image 850x619]

Zoomable:
https://www.crossrail.co.uk/route/maps/network-map


I do love the tube map.

I remember a London friend telling me a few of the stations that are right across the street from each other or a few hundred yards away, but  don't connect. So tourists take 2 connections to get to where they already were.

/and if my directions said get out at Station X, that's what I'd do as well
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mornington Crescent in two.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.