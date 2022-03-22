 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: What to do when the book your child is reading makes you uncomfortable. 1) Grow a pair. 2) Quit being such a whiny snowflake. 3) Educate your dumb ass self. 4) Admit you're a failure. Subby may be projecting   (slate.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Transgender, Public library, Library, LGBT, Coming out, Sexual orientation, Gender identity, Genderqueer  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
1. Read it yourself
 
Subtonic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
1. Confiscate book
2. Administer physical punishment to child
3. Burn said book
4. Record for campaign video to run for school board
5. Enjoy victimizing the powerless

I'm subtonic and I approve this message.
 
gar1013
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Subby, thanks for admitting that you suffer from 1-4.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The people raising hell probably can't read anyway so making an article about it is a waste.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The only time my parents censored my reading was when I was about 9 or 10 years old and started reading "Exodus" by Leon Uris. They caught me before I got to the really good parts. And they asked me questions and now I realize that I didn't really understand some of what I was reading. I still haven't read it.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Subby does not sound like a failure but you know best.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well first, you're going to want to decide if you want to go painlessly, or if you're okay with a little last minute suffering...

But I think they key thing is 100% stopping that line of thinking and the idiocy of not wanting a child to read. That literally is how you get something like idiocracy - and a disaster for human intelligence.
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
1. Read it yourself.
2. Talk to your kid about it, or better yet listen to your kid about it. Because if it makes you uncomfortable they probably understand it better than you do.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
1) there is only one book, the Holy Bible, in plain English the way Jesus talked.
2) 2nd Amendment
Potato)
 
macadamnut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If my kid decided to start reading something like Mein Kampf, The Anarchist Cookbook, or The Turner Diaries outside of a classroom setting, there would need to be a heck of a lot of discussion and contextualization that would need to be had.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Read books! Especially books that get you out of your comfort zone. You might learn something, you might find something out about yourself and you might learn that we are all equally human.

/ if anyone wants any science fiction or fantasy recommendations, I have some
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If your kid is reading a book that makes you uncomfortable, get therapy.

If your therapist turns pale and says "I need a moment to process this".  THEN you consider taking the book away.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm not even at that age level yet but I think this book is pretty cool and would love it if my kid read it.

The most uncomfortable book I've read to my son is called "Switch Witches" and it's about leaving out Halloween candy for "witches" (i.e. parents in the middle of the night) to switch out for toys and clothing.

I had to explain to him that it's bullsh*t designed to cheat him out of his hard-earned candy and getting him to act against his own self-interests. We're working on identifying the manipulative language and concepts it's hiding.  He's only three, so he doesn't full understand it yet, but I feel like he's making good progress.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gar1013: Subby, thanks for admitting that you suffer from 1-4.


Then why are you guys banning books by black authors and holocaust survivors, then?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This wonderful book came out in 1969 and my folks bought it immediately, but I was already 12 and my sister was 17 and we really didn't need it by then.   It still holds up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lithven
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Go to your local school board meeting and make a fool of yourself?
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
5. Put a hood over the kid's head and drop it off at their real parent's house.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mumble mumble gay agenda mumble, or something
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yes, read the book w/ your child!

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size


Nevermind, ban that book! Boooo!
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gar1013: Subby, thanks for admitting that you suffer from 1-4.


You lost.
Get over it.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
1. Go ask Alice.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Klom Dark: Mumble mumble gay agenda mumble, or something


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: If my kid decided to start reading something like Mein Kampf, The Anarchist Cookbook, or The Turner Diaries outside of a classroom setting, there would need to be a heck of a lot of discussion and contextualization that would need to be had.


recently saw a documentary on the aged author of the Cookbook. while well spoken it seemed he lived in regret of having the book published.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Reading?  When I was your age, I would have prayed to every god in the sky for free porn and free video games.  How dare you waste your time reading? Now, get on the neighbor's wifi and get your kink on.
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Outshined_One: If my kid decided to start reading something like Mein Kampf, The Anarchist Cookbook, or The Turner Diaries outside of a classroom setting, there would need to be a heck of a lot of discussion and contextualization that would need to be had.

recently saw a documentary on the aged author of the Cookbook. while well spoken it seemed he lived in regret of having the book published.


So what?
 
pacmanner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In the wise words of Thornton Mellon...."The best part about kids, is making them."
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Klom Dark: Mumble mumble gay agenda mumble, or something

[Fark user image 425x637]


What kind of rent do the tenants of traditional family values pay?

/Hopefully it includes utilities and a security deposit
//Because if not, give my landlord the gay agenda any day!
 
whtriced
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
plasq.comView Full Size
 
