(The Advocate)   Negligent owner abandons pet dog for being gay; didn't even try dog conversion therapy first   (advocate.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And now I need to go give my dog an extra treat.
People suck.
Here - have a picture of my rescue dog.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
images.viacbs.techView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: [images.viacbs.tech image 720x486]


This should have been the Boobies, but Weaver95 had to go and mess everything up.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What? How? That poor pupper.
 
dracos31
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Heard this on the way in to work. This is (sorta) local. Let's just say that the area these folks are from is not known for fully flourishing family trees.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My dog is dumb as a brick, but I don't get rid of her.  I just remind her the way to get out from under the house is the way you get in, sometimes by grabbing her by the collar and dragging her through the gap that is normally 4" wide and can be moved to be larger.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's a shame they still allow right wingers to own pets. They just buy them to give their reprobate evil children something to abuse and strangle so they won't rape their sister for a couple of extra years.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We don't deserve dogs, but THOSE assholes DEFINITELY don't deserve dogs.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
.WTF? Have they never heard of the (very) old jokes about dogs humping human's legs and whatnot. Have they even met many dogs?
SMH
This is normal behaviour.
Aholes don't deserve a dog.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have family who live in Stanly County.  It's exactly as you'd expect.

And like dogs hump for reasons other than procreation.  Pretty sure that 99% of a dogs humping is not for sex purposes.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Petit_Merdeux: [images.viacbs.tech image 720x486]

This should have been the Boobies, but Weaver95 had to go and mess everything up.


Yeah, but he did it with a pic of his cute pupper, so we forgive him.

As for the callous bastards who abandoned their dog, I hope someone gets in touch with them and trolls the assholes by suggesting that the dog learned it from watching them.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wouldn't want to risk a Sodom and Gomorrah situation happening just because your dog is a sinner, right? The Bible is very clear that pet owners are responsible for the mortal sins of their animals, and they need to ensure that their dogs accept Dog Jesus as their Lord and Savior.

I hope this asshole never has a child, though.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
dogs hump everything my female lab humps my neighbors male bulldog it's pretty funny.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When I read "negligent" and "abandoned" I assumed they had left it on the side of the road.  Read the article and it looks like they turned it into a shelter.  I disagree with their choice but this was probably one of the more responsible ways to rehome the dog.  Also, it could have been a lot more than "he's gay".

I assume if he said "the dog is aggressive towards my children and constantly humps and harasses the other dogs", everyone here would be more ok with it.
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
/ Watching my two male Aussiedoodles who are brothers/littermates alternate between humping and fighting each other before they cuddle up with each other for a nap in the sunshine that will resemble something like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size

// Getting a kick out of these replies.
/// Not getting a kick out of the stupid assholes in the article.  Dogs > Gods.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That is NOT a gay dog.

Fark user imageView Full Size

THAT'S a gay dog!

/Seriously, that's like the RuPaul of the dog world.
//NTTAWWT.
///I can say it; I'm gay!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hopefully this asshole contracts cancer of the dick soon.

/ dog is better off
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ha! My redneck neighbor's dog ran away one day, found a pack of dogs to run with. He tracked the pack to a ravine.

The pack was taking turns humping dog. He called and called, but his big beefy male black lab just let the dogs do their thing on him. He eventually made enough noise to scare the other dogs away. The lab sheepishly came home.

It happened twice.

He was pretty disappointed in his dog after that. Still loved him, cried when he died, but those episodes disappointed him.

I'd say to him "Hellfire! That thar is a gay dog, I'll tell you what. Don't that beat all?" lol.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's a lie. They're doing it because the dog identifies as a cat.
Still haters.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: [images.viacbs.tech image 720x486]


The dog was voiced by George Clooney in what was either the best or worst use of a celebrity cameo.
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image image 425x566]
That is NOT a gay dog.

[Fark user image image 232x320]
THAT'S a gay dog!

/Seriously, that's like the RuPaul of the dog world.
//NTTAWWT.
///I can say it; I'm gay!


Is that a dog or a topiary?  NTTAWWT(opiaries).
 
aagrajag
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image image 425x566]
That is NOT a gay dog.

[Fark user image image 232x320]
THAT'S a gay dog!

/Seriously, that's like the RuPaul of the dog world.
//NTTAWWT.
///I can say it; I'm gay!


No, that is likely a straight, very embarrassed and extremely angry dog with a gay haircut.

Poodles can be downright dangerous, however silly they might (be made to) look.
 
X-Geek
‘’ less than a minute ago  

monkeyboycjc: .WTF? Have they never heard of the (very) old jokes about dogs humping human's legs and whatnot. Have they even met many dogs?
SMH
This is normal behaviour.
Aholes don't deserve a dog.


Yeah, but this dog went way beyond that. He just wouldn't stop sucking the owners cock.
 
