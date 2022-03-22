 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Run Auntie Em, RUN   (nypost.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Storm, Wind, Severe weather, Tornado, volatile weather pattern, Walmart parking lot, Round Rock, types of storm systems  
•       •       •

1290 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2022 at 8:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And remember - the official position of the Republican party is that climate change isn't happening.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already saw that episode of SuperStore.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a Walmart vs Tornado fight, is it wrong to root for the tornado?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: And remember - the official position of the Republican party is that climate change isn't happening.


a) pssh.  Tornados have always happened there
b) not a single car got lifted into the air.  Super Easy.  Barely an Inconvenience.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Weaver95: And remember - the official position of the Republican party is that climate change isn't happening.

a) pssh.  Tornados have always happened there
b) not a single car got lifted into the air.  Super Easy.  Barely an Inconvenience.


I'm sure that's just what the insurance companies will say when refusing to pay damages.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Weaver95: And remember - the official position of the Republican party is that climate change isn't happening.

a) pssh.  Tornados have always happened there
b) not a single car got lifted into the air.  Super Easy.  Barely an Inconvenience.


Yeah. This could've happened with or without climate change.

Just probably not in March.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
God hates Texas.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I mean yeah ok that could be scary to some but that was more like a decent sized dust devil for that neck of the woods. I guess you could call  it a tornado but if it was it was barely an F1 if that. looking at the article it looks like that was a weak offshoot of one of the bigger ones. Still nothing to ignore but some of the quotes look like it was dropped lines from Twister. 
I've lived on the east coast pretty much all my life except for when I was in the military and had to deal with hurricanes. Seriously we dont start seeing the pucker factor til at a minimum cat 2. Granted with the climate change those are pretty rare now it seems like everything comes at you cat 4 or 5 now days until the eye wall hits shallow water and it starts weakening. The bad ones are the fast movers that dont have a change to weaken before they come in and lay the smack down on you.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They weren't fleeing the tornado; they were trying to beat it to the snack aisles...
 
darkeyes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Am I the only one that gets annoyed at people that shout 'run run run run run'?  Like those people that say 'go go go go go'.  I heard you the first time.

/grumpy morning
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fleeing...Walmart...Texas. All good ideas.
 
cheap_thoughts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wrong state. You're not in Kansas.
 
docgrog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: [Fark user image 425x325]


As a former Texas Guard member, love the picture!
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: BafflerMeal: Weaver95: And remember - the official position of the Republican party is that climate change isn't happening.

a) pssh.  Tornados have always happened there
b) not a single car got lifted into the air.  Super Easy.  Barely an Inconvenience.

Yeah. This could've happened with or without climate change.

Just probably not in March.


https://www.weather.gov/oun/tornadodata-tx-monthlyannual

Every month of the year.

Even up nort where I live.

https://www.weather.gov/grb/WI_tornado_stats
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Communist Middleschool Student: BafflerMeal: Weaver95: And remember - the official position of the Republican party is that climate change isn't happening.

a) pssh.  Tornados have always happened there
b) not a single car got lifted into the air.  Super Easy.  Barely an Inconvenience.

Yeah. This could've happened with or without climate change.

Just probably not in March.

https://www.weather.gov/oun/tornadodata-tx-monthlyannual

Every month of the year.

Even up nort where I live.

https://www.weather.gov/grb/WI_tornado_stats


It's weather, not climate. Unless it's bad weather, then it's climate.

/Unless it's bad because it's cold, then it's weather.
//Climate change is real.  It's proponents often have issues though.
 
buster_v
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do they not have weather forecas
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.