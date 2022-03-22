 Skip to content
Drone video from Elgin, TX shows tornado tearing through houses like the Ukrainian army through a stuck Russian convoy
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At 0:55 a red pickup truck gets rolled, spun around, and finally set back on its wheels, and drives away.
 
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I didn't see any cows
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While the majority of the turbulence is in the vortex, how are those drones staying so still?  Video stabilization can only do so much.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God's wang. The thing looks like a weenie.

Texas is getting God's shaft.

Amen.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always remember: nature doesn't give a damn about humanity.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: While the majority of the turbulence is in the vortex, how are those drones staying so still?  Video stabilization can only do so much.


When they zoom out you can see they're nearly a mile away.
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: While the majority of the turbulence is in the vortex, how are those drones staying so still?  Video stabilization can only do so much.



If your altitude is "above" the tornado generating weather system, all possible, like how pilots can sometimes route around storm turbulence by going over the weather system itself. Those shots are from multiple different video sources, so this is but one plausible explanation.
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jokerscrowbar: sleze: While the majority of the turbulence is in the vortex, how are those drones staying so still?  Video stabilization can only do so much.

When they zoom out you can see they're nearly a mile away.


^ This. Digital optics are crazy powerful now, and not just for satellite imagery.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy how up close when you can't really see the funnel, it doesn't look so bad, then you see houses just getting rolled over and trees yanked out of the ground.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best of luck, not for broadcast. Ever heard of fair use?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: Crazy how up close when you can't really see the funnel, it doesn't look so bad, then you see houses just getting rolled over and trees yanked out of the ground.


Yeah, that was something I didn't expect. Amazing video.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From a distance: doesn't look so bad.

Zoomed in: That escalated quickly!
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sucked. My kid was at his mom's the next town over. The funnel split between the two, could have easily hit further west.

Major props to KXAN weather team. $5 rabbit ears kept us more informed than a direct NWS line. They were calling areas before NWS. We were all watching the south storm when all of a sudden another funnel crossed the interstate waaay north of where everyone was watching. "This is confirmed? That area hasn't been declared a warning yet!" That was too close to our house. When the weather guy says "Look, things are happening fast. If it's raining where you are, get to your shelter inside!" They should be winning national awards for their coverage and saved some lives, no doubt.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: Best of luck, not for broadcast. Ever heard of fair use?


Probably why he put it on there.  no reasonable tv station is going to want to put that watermark on their broadcast.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: Best of luck, not for broadcast. Ever heard of fair use?


Yeah, doesn't work that way.  Fair use has to balance a number of factors, and a for profit company taking the most spectacular chunks of video to broadcast on the 6pm news despite the express wishes of the creator is going to lose in court.

shiat, my college had to pay something like $1500 to a photographer when a student used a picture of an otter on an assignment for a class website, and that's a lot closer to fair use.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Proving once again that mobile homes have the structural integrity of a bag of wet potato chips.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I mean technically it was the mobile home/shed/structure that didn't have a solid foundation that was rolled, and the house had the roof fly off and other damage, but didn't lift off the ground.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Now THAT is a tornado. Not the WalMart parking lot dust devil.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Interestingly, Elgin ISD is only on a 2-hour delay. You'd think they'd cancel classes for the day.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Proving once again that mobile homes have the structural integrity of a bag of wet potato chips.


Do tornadoes just head straight for those things, or is the southern US just that full of white trash?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ok old dad joke time:
What the difference between a tornado and a divorce in Texas?
Doesn't matter, someone is losing a trailer.

/ I'll show myself out now.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Interestingly, Elgin ISD is only on a 2-hour delay. You'd think they'd cancel classes for the day.


Texas takes public education pretty seriously.

/almost typed that without laughing
 
cleek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
shiat. that house it sitting there, then its roof pops off and then a huge cloud of pink stuff(?) puffs out of it. oh yeah, fiberglass insulation... and now it's covering everything a mile downwind.

what a mess.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: Crazy how up close when you can't really see the funnel, it doesn't look so bad, then you see houses just getting rolled over and trees yanked out of the ground.


Yeah, that was a really good video. The tornado didn't have a strong condensation cone, so for a good chunk of time it was only visible by the presence of debris.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: studebaker hoch: Proving once again that mobile homes have the structural integrity of a bag of wet potato chips.

Do tornadoes just head straight for those things, or is the southern US just that full of white trash?


Why not both?
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Now THAT is a tornado. Not the WalMart parking lot dust devil.


That tornado destroyed homes. Didn't know dust devils could do that!
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: studebaker hoch: Proving once again that mobile homes have the structural integrity of a bag of wet potato chips.

Do tornadoes just head straight for those things, or is the southern US just that full of white trash?


I'll be honest, some of the properties out there already look like a tornado hit. I did catch myself asking "Is that a before or after shiat?"
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: towatchoverme: studebaker hoch: Proving once again that mobile homes have the structural integrity of a bag of wet potato chips.

Do tornadoes just head straight for those things, or is the southern US just that full of white trash?

I'll be honest, some of the properties out there already look like a tornado hit. I did catch myself asking "Is that a before or after shiat?"


Shot! After-shiats come later.
 
