(Twitter)   Not news: Red pickup truck speeds down the interstate. News: To get away from a tornado. Fark: That just flipped said truck over a couple times   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Scary, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Maladjusted Malcontent [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Built Chevy Tough
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody rolled a nat 20 on their save.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There's a GM / Chevrolet commercial right there.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When God wants to mess with you but ultimately decides it's not your time yet.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They drove away.

That's a good landing according to my childhood: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxD0PqVlt5Q
 
August11
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Before the internet, this would have been just a quiet story shared around the fire, that time one got too close to one, spun a few times, and drove off by the grace of God.

Now it will end with a new face-cleansing brand and music rights.
 
dryknife
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Gotta hurry home to the safety of the trailer park!
 
Firststepsadoozie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do a barrel roll!
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was expecting to see Clarkson in a hilux/tundra.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
 I've lived through some major earthquakes and survived a few hurricanes, but tornadoes scare the bejeesus out of me. So violent.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Firststepsadoozie: Do a barrel roll!


Ho brah, ho brah, my wave brah. In the green room.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
brak and freddie prinze jr highway 40 video
Youtube HTrWX1Lq2G8
 
