(Upper Michigan's Source)   School security officer complains the school district wasn't recognizing "an incident" put a heavy burden on his family after he was put on paid leave. Said incident being kneeling on a child's neck to subdue her, which was caught on camera   (uppermichiganssource.com) divider line
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ASSOAB? (school safety officers)?

\ How bad do you have to fark up to get that duty anyway?
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Let me guess the skin colour of each participant.
 
dracos31
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Can't beat minorities.
Can't beat women.
Now, can't beat kids.

Where the fark are these poor overworked and underpaid public servants supposed to get rid of their excess rage?
 
Vespers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did we not get the memo after George Floyd, Officer farkup?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"In his resignation letter, Guetschow complained the school district has not supported him and that the incident has placed a heavy burden on his family."

Why? Because now your family realizes that you're a hair-trigger asshole, and won't think twice about crushing your wife's larynx if she doesn't bring you a beer fast enough?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I went to a fairly "rough" high school that had several violent fights daily. I don't recall a single instance where a kid was pinned down and handcuffed. Staff would intervene and the resource officer would help but the police weren't involved in every scuffle that took place.

What's wrong with the parents/administration  that they think every instance of bad behavior should be met with police resistance? Are they lazy and this is the easiest way?

Not to mention cops acting like they're busting up a prison riot because two 12 year olds threw down. How much steroids does that take?

Shiat is farking stupid.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah I am sure his family is going to love having this raging ahole at home full time now, maybe go the drunk bitter route or drunk, bitter, mall cop in his future.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The same people who complain that we don't just "let kids be kids" and that we should "let them fight it out" are the ones who put cops in schools.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
REDARMYVODKA:

Enough that you've cost the department money multiple times, but not enough money overall to get into the news cycle.
 
padraig
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In his resignation letter, Guetschow complained the school district has not supported him and that the incident has placed a heavy burden on his family.

I think the prick thought that he would get the same unconditional support he got while he was a cop, for his union, his colleagues et and his hierarchy.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
dracos31:

3rd world countries
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dracos31: Can't beat minorities.
Can't beat women.
Now, can't beat kids.

Where the fark are these poor overworked and underpaid public servants supposed to get rid of their excess rage?


Jumping in the ocean.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So as not to exhort illegal acts, I will type only in hypotheticals. What if police were subject to a simple review where neighbors and people of similar backgrounds are allowed to take turns doling out the misconduct of pigs officers. As an example of this hypothetical situation: if a pigs officer steps on a neck for 30 seconds, then everyone in the jurisdiction would be able to sign up for an opportunity to stand on the pigs officer's neck for 30 seconds, 5 chokes a day minimum. Hypothetically. Because I am not saying that someone should kill pigs officers with their own tactics. I would never AGAIN "exhort illegal acts" on FARK. Especially not against the upstanding citizens known as pigs officers.
/kill pigs in an abbatoir
//officers just get paid leave
/// DON'T kill the police
 
sleze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Let me ask a serious question from the opposite direction.  Is the lack of required legal training, certification, and well...funding, resulting in these A-holes not knowing any other way to de-escalate and restrain people?  If all they know are shoot first, ask questions later, shouldn't the blame also fall on the police department and the cognizant government as well?

I think the real answer is to FULLY fund the Police.  But not with tanks, sniper rifles, and AR-15s.  But with FULL training on the law (almost to the point of a criminal law attorney), de-escalation techniques, etc.  Also enforce any reports of police misconduct at the next level of policing and prosecution at a level above (county investigates the town, state investigates the county, feds investigates the state).  If we could have the same highly trained and ethically sound police in the best town in the US as the poorest town in the US, this shiat would go away.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Striking a cop rarely works out in a good way.
 
barneyrubble
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just turn all the animals loose, let nature cull the herd.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sleze: Let me ask a serious question from the opposite direction.  Is the lack of required legal training, certification, and well...funding, resulting in these A-holes not knowing any other way to de-escalate and restrain people?  If all they know are shoot first, ask questions later, shouldn't the blame also fall on the police department and the cognizant government as well?

I think the real answer is to FULLY fund the Police.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


//Knee on the neck of a 12 year old and this guy says "let's give them a raise!"
//We don't need cops in schools, period. When they're needed most they flee from gunfire.
//Police are not underfunded anywhere in this country
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I went to a fairly "rough" high school that had several violent fights daily. I don't recall a single instance where a kid was pinned down and handcuffed. Staff would intervene and the resource officer would help but the police weren't involved in every scuffle that took place.

What's wrong with the parents/administration  that they think every instance of bad behavior should be met with police resistance? Are they lazy and this is the easiest way?

Not to mention cops acting like they're busting up a prison riot because two 12 year olds threw down. How much steroids does that take?

Shiat is farking stupid.


Teachers are now often told to not get involved and let security handle things. In this case the student was fighting with the security officer and needed to be restrained which the article said lasted 30 seconds I don't think that's unreasonable. If you don't want to get tackled by the cops don't fight with the cops.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sleze: Let me ask a serious question from the opposite direction.  Is the lack of required legal training, certification, and well...funding, resulting in these A-holes not knowing any other way to de-escalate and restrain people?  If all they know are shoot first, ask questions later, shouldn't the blame also fall on the police department and the cognizant government as well?


If they are so stupid as to think it's ok to shoot first, then hypothetically it should be ok for a citizen, to protect themselves, with whatever force is neccessary, in 38 states. Theoretically, with stand your ground laws and concealed carry laws changing, citizens, based on laws on books, should have no trouble ending stupid officer's tenure. Hypothetically speaking. Possibly. In another world. Maybe.
/now, HUSH, lil mod
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I went to a fairly "rough" high school that had several violent fights daily. I don't recall a single instance where a kid was pinned down and handcuffed. Staff would intervene and the resource officer would help but the police weren't involved in every scuffle that took place.

What's wrong with the parents/administration  that they think every instance of bad behavior should be met with police resistance? Are they lazy and this is the easiest way?

Not to mention cops acting like they're busting up a prison riot because two 12 year olds threw down. How much steroids does that take?

Shiat is farking stupid.


Roughly when was that?  My first high school was similar, but that was at a time when parents weren't sue-happy.  When the model changed to lawsuits is when the district had to change policies to a CYA mode.  Which was also the start of zero tolerance for us... and we all know how well that works.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So sorry to hear about your loss, pig.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: holdmybones: I went to a fairly "rough" high school that had several violent fights daily. I don't recall a single instance where a kid was pinned down and handcuffed. Staff would intervene and the resource officer would help but the police weren't involved in every scuffle that took place.

What's wrong with the parents/administration  that they think every instance of bad behavior should be met with police resistance? Are they lazy and this is the easiest way?

Not to mention cops acting like they're busting up a prison riot because two 12 year olds threw down. How much steroids does that take?

Shiat is farking stupid.

Roughly when was that?  My first high school was similar, but that was at a time when parents weren't sue-happy.  When the model changed to lawsuits is when the district had to change policies to a CYA mode.  Which was also the start of zero tolerance for us... and we all know how well that works.


Long after I left k-12. The pigs cops didn't even investigate a pipe bomb that was exploded in the locker room in high school, until 2 days after the explosion.
/pipe bombs: scamp
 
holdmybones
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: holdmybones: I went to a fairly "rough" high school that had several violent fights daily. I don't recall a single instance where a kid was pinned down and handcuffed. Staff would intervene and the resource officer would help but the police weren't involved in every scuffle that took place.

What's wrong with the parents/administration  that they think every instance of bad behavior should be met with police resistance? Are they lazy and this is the easiest way?

Not to mention cops acting like they're busting up a prison riot because two 12 year olds threw down. How much steroids does that take?

Shiat is farking stupid.

Roughly when was that?  My first high school was similar, but that was at a time when parents weren't sue-happy.  When the model changed to lawsuits is when the district had to change policies to a CYA mode.  Which was also the start of zero tolerance for us... and we all know how well that works.


Mid 90s in ohio.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: sleze: ...I think the real answer is to FULLY fund the Police.

[i.pinimg.com image 530x428]

//Knee on the neck of a 12 year old and this guy says "let's give them a raise!"
//We don't need cops in schools, period. When they're needed most they flee from gunfire.
//Police are not underfunded anywhere in this country


Uh... the dude didn't propose "giving them a raise".  He proposed giving them better training in the law, and in non-violent means of dealing with difficult situations.  The latter in particular is something they get almost none of today (vs. tons of training/practice in shooting people).
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: ASSOAB? (school safety officers)?

\ How bad do you have to fark up to get that duty anyway?


My next door neighbor is a school cop but he's retired from the force. He's also not an asshole.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, the schools weren't so utterly incompetent to let roving bands of security keep us in a police state. If you got out of line, Mr. Delgrasso would be there to choke you out. If there was a fight and it seemed to be an even match, they'd let you duke it out and take bets. If you couldn't take it and kept getting bullied, you were expelled and forced to go to the 'academy' for social misfits. Not sure what happened in there. Anyways, corporal punishment and sadistic teachers was all we needed, none of this security guard crap. We sure as hell never made the news. Because we knew what happened to snitches.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sleze: Let me ask a serious question from the opposite direction.  Is the lack of required legal training, certification, and well...funding, resulting in these A-holes not knowing any other way to de-escalate and restrain people?  If all they know are shoot first, ask questions later, shouldn't the blame also fall on the police department and the cognizant government as well?


Assuming you are, in fact, serious: Google 'Dave Grossman' or 'Killology'. Or listen to the 'Behind The Bastards' episodes about him. Or read 'The Rise of the Warrior Cop'. There's been a movement for years to make police forces more and more paramilitary in approach, and to separate them from the communities they're supposed to serve.
 
slantsix
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sleze: Let me ask a serious question from the opposite direction.  Is the lack of required legal training, certification, and well...funding, resulting in these A-holes not knowing any other way to de-escalate and restrain people?  If all they know are shoot first, ask questions later, shouldn't the blame also fall on the police department and the cognizant government as well?

I think the real answer is to FULLY fund the Police.  But not with tanks, sniper rifles, and AR-15s.  But with FULL training on the law (almost to the point of a criminal law attorney), de-escalation techniques, etc.  Also enforce any reports of police misconduct at the next level of policing and prosecution at a level above (county investigates the town, state investigates the county, feds investigates the state).  If we could have the same highly trained and ethically sound police in the best town in the US as the poorest town in the US, this shiat would go away.


You're literally describing the goals of the Defund movement. Yes, it's got a terrible name, but those things you describe are absolutely what they want to see happen.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dracos31: Can't beat minorities.
Can't beat women.
Now, can't beat kids.

Where the fark are these poor overworked and underpaid public servants supposed to get rid of their excess rage?


I know this post is intended to be humorous/sarcastic but if I can give a serious reply...

If it weren't for the backwards attitudes of many in this country, the answer to that question would be "By taking advantage of easily-accessible and affordable mental health care services that are available to everyone."
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Subtonic: If you got out of line, Mr. Delgrasso would be there to choke you out.


When I was in 8th grade I was sure I was the toughest guy on the planet until Mr. Washko grabbed me by the throat with his right hand and lifted me off the floor. I was a lot more humble after that.
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

elaw: moothemagiccow: sleze: ...I think the real answer is to FULLY fund the Police.

[i.pinimg.com image 530x428]

//Knee on the neck of a 12 year old and this guy says "let's give them a raise!"
//We don't need cops in schools, period. When they're needed most they flee from gunfire.
//Police are not underfunded anywhere in this country

Uh... the dude didn't propose "giving them a raise".  He proposed giving them better training in the law, and in non-violent means of dealing with difficult situations.  The latter in particular is something they get almost none of today (vs. tons of training/practice in shooting people).


Sorry, Moo still needs funding to learn the basics of reading comprehension.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sleze: Let me ask a serious question from the opposite direction.  Is the lack of required legal training, certification, and well...funding, resulting in these A-holes not knowing any other way to de-escalate and restrain people?  If all they know are shoot first, ask questions later, shouldn't the blame also fall on the police department and the cognizant government as well?

I think the real answer is to FULLY fund the Police.  But not with tanks, sniper rifles, and AR-15s.  But with FULL training on the law (almost to the point of a criminal law attorney), de-escalation techniques, etc.  Also enforce any reports of police misconduct at the next level of policing and prosecution at a level above (county investigates the town, state investigates the county, feds investigates the state).  If we could have the same highly trained and ethically sound police in the best town in the US as the poorest town in the US, this shiat would go away.


The issue isn't that US police are under-trained. The issue is how the police are trained. Every time you see police do something horrible, a spokesman pops up and just says "they were following their training."

They are trained to escalate force to ensure compliance.

They are trained to view their own lives as more important than non-police.

They are trained to view everyone they see as a potential lethal threat.

They are trained that it doesn't matter if they are breaking the law, instigating the violence, breaking other procedures - if they see violence as needed they are justified in using as much as they need to ensure compliance and to keep police lives safe.
 
