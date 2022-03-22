 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston)   Gary is a pooch with a mission to bring much needed comfort to the students of Endicott College. He's one of several recent changes the college has taken to help students cope with mental health issues. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday (w/video)   (wcvb.com) divider line
57
    More: Woofday, Mental health professional, Mental health, Psychiatry, Psychology, Mental disorder, national mental health crisis, University, Health care  
•       •       •

245 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 23 Mar 2022 at 9:00 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Edie sleeps in on Wednesdays. And all other days ending in Y.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Wadded Beef: [Fark user image 425x566]Edie sleeps in on Wednesdays. And all other days ending in Y.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]


howdy awesome mod! How going?
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Tootsie bedhead, bednose and side-eye all in one!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

howdy awesome mod! How going?


Kind of meh. Have a PT evaluation appointment Wednesday afternoon where the PT guy assigned to me will go over the orthopedist's orders amd we'll set up an appointment schedule for future sessions.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]Tootsie bedhead, bednose and side-eye all in one!!


♥ :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Welcome to Woofsday, everyone!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
Welcome to Woofsday, everyone!


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x567]


Otera: [Fark user image 425x407]


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tootsie is such a happy dog.  I'm so glad he moved to my home.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]

Tootsie is such a happy dog.  I'm so glad he moved to my home.


he is almost as awesome as you!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]

Tootsie is such a happy dog.  I'm so glad he moved to my home.


♥♥
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Very nice! Thing1's and Thing2's schools bring in comfort dogs during finals week. Those smiling, mellow fuzzybutts really make a difference
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Notabunny: Very nice! Thing1's and Thing2's schools bring in comfort dogs during finals week. Those smiling, mellow fuzzybutts really make a difference


Excellent!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 481x720]


I am currently dogless, so I talk to other people's dogs as if they were human :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 481x720]

I am currently dogless, so I talk to other people's dogs as if they were human :-)


No dog, but I talk to my cat all the time and he usuallly answers. :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 481x720]

I am currently dogless, so I talk to other people's dogs as if they were human :-)

No dog, but I talk to my cat all the time and he usuallly answers. :D


LOL I talk to my cat, too. He answers with disapproving looks and the occasional purr.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The happiest I ever see my first year seminar class is the day I bring in the mental health folks, because they also bring along one of the therapy dogs.

People sometimes roll their eyes when they hear we have a couple, but if you survey college students it's pretty consistent that the single thing they miss the most when they leave home is their dog or cat.  Simply having one to play with or pet really can make a difference.  And they work for dog biscuits.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: The happiest I ever see my first year seminar class is the day I bring in the mental health folks, because they also bring along one of the therapy dogs.

People sometimes roll their eyes when they hear we have a couple, but if you survey college students it's pretty consistent that the single thing they miss the most when they leave home is their dog or cat.  Simply having one to play with or pet really can make a difference.  And they work for dog biscuits.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Red in the morning, doggies take warning.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 481x720]


hells yes I talk to Snicker and Doodle. they're the only ones who make sense in my house.
 
I Can't Believe It's Not Butter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My new family member. She's been my rock on a terrible year of divorce and losing my farm.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Plz boop
 
Gumball T Watterson
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
While I was at work last week Darwin and Gumball had a heated exchange that left Gumball shrieking each time I touched his hind quarters. A week of tlc and keeping them separated and he is mostly recovered. He even has been chasing his tennis ball again. His biggest revenge has been taking over Darwin's crate.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Happy National Puppy Day.

No matter how old they get, all dogs are puppies.

(The floor was cleaned shortly after the picture)
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.