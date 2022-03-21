 Skip to content
(CNN)   If you were looking at making your cranky boomer relative have a stroke   (cnn.com) divider line
    Sexual orientation, Transgender, Gender, Gender identity, gender identity, Third gender, young people, Homosexuality  
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That's always a goal of mine.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I assume that the asinine tag is for the submitter who wrote such an ageist headline . . . .
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And a lot of my boomer cohort need to see this and feel uncomfortable about it. And those boomers need to see how many non-binary friends and relatives they have. Exposure is thw only way forward.

It's been 30 years of progress for society to be accepting of gays and lesbians (to an extent... still progress to go)

So in probably less than 30 years non-binary and trans people will gain the same progress.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never considered that filling out forms with the right check boxes was the key to making kids feel secure and accepted. As for adding more boxes, add one for "none of your damned business" and "it really shouldn't matter".
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: I never considered that filling out forms with the right check boxes was the key to making kids feel secure and accepted. As for adding more boxes, add one for "none of your damned business" and "it really shouldn't matter".


It's mindblowing that teens and children model their behavior after the adults in their life. I know, it's horrifying to think that it could be anything else.

/they pay attention to the hate and bigotry they see at home.
//and they put that hate and bigotry on those around them when they see it's acceptable to do so.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ababyatemydingo: And a lot of my boomer cohort need to see this and feel uncomfortable about it. And those boomers need to see how many non-binary friends and relatives they have. Exposure is thw only way forward.

It's been 30 years of progress for society to be accepting of gays and lesbians (to an extent... still progress to go)

So in probably less than 30 years non-binary and trans people will gain the same progress.


That's pretty disappointing to hear considering the same organizations have been touting that for over 70 years at this point.

How many 30 year blocs will we need to see before I can present at work without being harassed?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


As a father of 2 wonderful kids and a teacher of many years I can unequivocally state that kids are stupid, even the smart ones. We are all lucky if we are functioning adults, despite our own childhood/teenaged actions. Don't listen to them. Ever.

Solution? Treat each other well, regardless of age, race, gender, etc. Children follow examples and role models. Change them by changing yourself.

Citation: all of the stupid adults
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: ababyatemydingo: And a lot of my boomer cohort need to see this and feel uncomfortable about it. And those boomers need to see how many non-binary friends and relatives they have. Exposure is thw only way forward.

It's been 30 years of progress for society to be accepting of gays and lesbians (to an extent... still progress to go)

So in probably less than 30 years non-binary and trans people will gain the same progress.

That's pretty disappointing to hear considering the same organizations have been touting that for over 70 years at this point.

How many 30 year blocs will we need to see before I can present at work without being harassed?


I think the question is "where."  I'd be hopeful that in some parts of the US, the answer is 1.  In other parts of the US, which still mourn the death of slavery and being made to let women vote, the answer is never.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's easier to just feed them a lot of trans fats.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Stop mocking me!
Family Guy: McStroke (Clip) | TBS
Youtube UIyoNvInzCI
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's not changing the forms, it's changing the underlying social and political structures that create the forms and traditions. And the first step is telling churches to f*** off.

No, your claim that "she-males are an abomination" is not a valid religious belief and never will be a valid religious belief. You can think it all you want, but any steps towards acting on it is civilly actionable.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
there will always be willfully ignorant people.  but i have to believe there are a lot more people who are open to learning about their friends and neighbors, (and cousins, and grandmas...) and this is for them.  we may never win everyone over to the outrageous concept of treating each other with respect, but most people want freedom of personal expression for themselves and are able to extrapolate that that means they should want it for others as well.  i'm watching friends of mine work on being themselves more and more in the world, and it's scary, it takes a lot of courage to shine a spotlight on oneself.  vocal and visible support is the difference between isolation and harrassment and depression for our kids and a happier, more diverse and authentic world.
 
brilett
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: I assume that the asinine tag is for the submitter who wrote such an ageist headline . . . .


He does completely elide that there were and are older trans people. And that most of the existing non discrimination laws covering gender identity and expression were passed by their activism.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: ababyatemydingo: And a lot of my boomer cohort need to see this and feel uncomfortable about it. And those boomers need to see how many non-binary friends and relatives they have. Exposure is thw only way forward.

It's been 30 years of progress for society to be accepting of gays and lesbians (to an extent... still progress to go)

So in probably less than 30 years non-binary and trans people will gain the same progress.

That's pretty disappointing to hear considering the same organizations have been touting that for over 70 years at this point.

How many 30 year blocs will we need to see before I can present at work without being harassed?


It depends, do you work at a fusion ignition facility? Because then you could double up on achieving the proximate "In thirty years" block- both for your civil rights and commercial fusion energy.

Snark aside, viewing this as an xer who's privileged to have lived and traveled around a bunch as a cis white guy from Cali (it doesn't actually get more privileged in this region of spacetime) I'd humbly offer that progress is being made toward equality and acceptance, but it's vastly disparate over: generation, class, income, education, and especially geography. Just within the USA. There are places and communities that have gained ground through racial, orientation, and just now gender and self-identification acceptance.

I know you know this, and am trying to be encouraging, but I really have no idea what you go through. I just wish you could live without being surrounded by that shiat. People (some of them) are making painful progress in their personal ethics and mentality. But sadly not everyone, not everywhere. And not fast enough.

OTOH There are other places and cohorts where the community at large still has no ethical problems with slavery, if anything they've regressed back to the bad old '50's. Or wish they could. The subject of orientation or gender or self-identity is a non-starter with this crowd. They are dying out, but only slowly.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You could always remind them that they'd really rather not end up in a text book under the heading, "many old people who should have known better discriminated against trans people because said trans people made them uncomfortable in their old racist hearts".
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: It's easier to just feed them a lot of trans fats.


Because of this post, a misinformation spiral will lead bigot boomers and incels in October to attack shelf stable snacks as the cause of more humane sexual norms.
 
thornhill
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to Gary Cooper, the strong silent type?
 
Gramma
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh for Christ's sake.

If you need 16 check boxes to denote sexual preference or identity or whatever the kids are calling it, how about skipping the whole question instead? The answer shouldn't matter to a kid's education so who the hell cares.

/Boomer
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTA: lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer, pansexual, transgender, genderqueer, genderfluid or nonbinary.

Hey! Don't leave out the ambisexual roboqueer megagenders!
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gramma: Oh for Christ's sake.

If you need 16 check boxes to denote sexual preference or identity or whatever the kids are calling it, how about skipping the whole question instead? The answer shouldn't matter to a kid's education so who the hell cares.

/Boomer


probably as general demographic information.  Race shouldn't matter, but there are tons of check boxes.  I'm still confused by "hispanic, white" and "hispanic, non-white".  My straight-from-Spain teacher in high school had darker skin than a lot of the white kids.  Is he non-white, or does European equal white?  What about an African living in the US who isn't a citizen yet? They're obviously not African-American.  What if it's a white guy from South Africa?

Just acknowledging that things aren't black and white in terms of gender or preference is a step toward raising the next generation to be, if not more accepting, then less of jerkbags to non-hetero, non-cis people.

/hopefully properly whitesplained/mansplained
//waiting to be edited/corrected
///still shaking off the uncaffeinated fuzzies
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gramma: Oh for Christ's sake.

If you need 16 check boxes to denote sexual preference or identity or whatever the kids are calling it, how about skipping the whole question instead? The answer shouldn't matter to a kid's education so who the hell cares.

/Boomer


"are you harassed, threatened or marginalized by the majority because of how you are?"

This is the crux of it. But of course checking that box will actually endanger you more in certain schools in certain districts. And yeah, that has a statistically demonstrable effect on education and life outcomes.

From this perspective the check boxes are  completely justified although both confidentiality and also transparency of use must be assured. So. Yeah.

/Gen x. Data in the right hands is a Good Thing
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A lot of the hate for...well a lot of the hate for everything, not just LGBT folks, comes from authoritarian christian churches. They spend a lot of time/money/energy literally preaching against LGBT rights.
But nobody seems to want to do anything about those churches/hate groups.
 
Gramma
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Gramma: Oh for Christ's sake.

If you need 16 check boxes to denote sexual preference or identity or whatever the kids are calling it, how about skipping the whole question instead? The answer shouldn't matter to a kid's education so who the hell cares.

/Boomer

probably as general demographic information.  Race shouldn't matter, but there are tons of check boxes.  I'm still confused by "hispanic, white" and "hispanic, non-white".  My straight-from-Spain teacher in high school had darker skin than a lot of the white kids.  Is he non-white, or does European equal white?  What about an African living in the US who isn't a citizen yet? They're obviously not African-American.  What if it's a white guy from South Africa?

Just acknowledging that things aren't black and white in terms of gender or preference is a step toward raising the next generation to be, if not more accepting, then less of jerkbags to non-hetero, non-cis people.

/hopefully properly whitesplained/mansplained
//waiting to be edited/corrected
///still shaking off the uncaffeinated fuzzies


At least with the racial questions, the answers don't change. Teens try on sexual identities like they are new outfits.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Gramma: Oh for Christ's sake.

If you need 16 check boxes to denote sexual preference or identity or whatever the kids are calling it, how about skipping the whole question instead? The answer shouldn't matter to a kid's education so who the hell cares.

/Boomer

probably as general demographic information.  Race shouldn't matter, but there are tons of check boxes.  I'm still confused by "hispanic, white" and "hispanic, non-white".  My straight-from-Spain teacher in high school had darker skin than a lot of the white kids.  Is he non-white, or does European equal white?  What about an African living in the US who isn't a citizen yet? They're obviously not African-American.  What if it's a white guy from South Africa?

Just acknowledging that things aren't black and white in terms of gender or preference is a step toward raising the next generation to be, if not more accepting, then less of jerkbags to non-hetero, non-cis people.

/hopefully properly whitesplained/mansplained
//waiting to be edited/corrected
///still shaking off the uncaffeinated fuzzies


Hispanic White: Ricky Martin
Hispanic not White: Danny Trejo

It usually means do you have a lot of Indian heritage? Other way to put it, "do you have a Spanish-heritage ethnicity but your racist co-worker says 'you don't look Messican ...' and gets confused?"

Also Spanish language countries have black folks https://www.oprahdaily.com/entertainment/g36942648/famous-afro-latinos/
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gramma: Oh for Christ's sake.

If you need 16 check boxes to denote sexual preference or identity or whatever the kids are calling it, how about skipping the whole question instead? The answer shouldn't matter to a kid's education so who the hell cares.

/Boomer


Don't break a hip getting off your high horse of bigotry
 
Gramma
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Gramma: Oh for Christ's sake.

If you need 16 check boxes to denote sexual preference or identity or whatever the kids are calling it, how about skipping the whole question instead? The answer shouldn't matter to a kid's education so who the hell cares.

/Boomer

"are you harassed, threatened or marginalized by the majority because of how you are?"

This is the crux of it. But of course checking that box will actually endanger you more in certain schools in certain districts. And yeah, that has a statistically demonstrable effect on education and life outcomes.

From this perspective the check boxes are  completely justified although both confidentiality and also transparency of use must be assured. So. Yeah.

/Gen x. Data in the right hands is a Good Thing


I don't consider teachers and school administrators as the best choice for being in charge of sensitive personal data.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gramma: kittyhas1000legs: Gramma: Oh for Christ's sake.

If you need 16 check boxes to denote sexual preference or identity or whatever the kids are calling it, how about skipping the whole question instead? The answer shouldn't matter to a kid's education so who the hell cares.

/Boomer

probably as general demographic information.  Race shouldn't matter, but there are tons of check boxes.  I'm still confused by "hispanic, white" and "hispanic, non-white".  My straight-from-Spain teacher in high school had darker skin than a lot of the white kids.  Is he non-white, or does European equal white?  What about an African living in the US who isn't a citizen yet? They're obviously not African-American.  What if it's a white guy from South Africa?

Just acknowledging that things aren't black and white in terms of gender or preference is a step toward raising the next generation to be, if not more accepting, then less of jerkbags to non-hetero, non-cis people.

/hopefully properly whitesplained/mansplained
//waiting to be edited/corrected
///still shaking off the uncaffeinated fuzzies

At least with the racial questions, the answers don't change. Teens try on sexual identities like they are new outfits.


I think we found Matt Gaetz Fark handle
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gramma: yohohogreengiant: Gramma: Oh for Christ's sake.

If you need 16 check boxes to denote sexual preference or identity or whatever the kids are calling it, how about skipping the whole question instead? The answer shouldn't matter to a kid's education so who the hell cares.

/Boomer

"are you harassed, threatened or marginalized by the majority because of how you are?"

This is the crux of it. But of course checking that box will actually endanger you more in certain schools in certain districts. And yeah, that has a statistically demonstrable effect on education and life outcomes.

From this perspective the check boxes are  completely justified although both confidentiality and also transparency of use must be assured. So. Yeah.

/Gen x. Data in the right hands is a Good Thing

I don't consider teachers and school administrators as the best choice for being in charge of sensitive personal data.


I doubt you've considered education much at all
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gramma: yohohogreengiant: Gramma: Oh for Christ's sake.

If you need 16 check boxes to denote sexual preference or identity or whatever the kids are calling it, how about skipping the whole question instead? The answer shouldn't matter to a kid's education so who the hell cares.

/Boomer

"are you harassed, threatened or marginalized by the majority because of how you are?"

This is the crux of it. But of course checking that box will actually endanger you more in certain schools in certain districts. And yeah, that has a statistically demonstrable effect on education and life outcomes.

From this perspective the check boxes are  completely justified although both confidentiality and also transparency of use must be assured. So. Yeah.

/Gen x. Data in the right hands is a Good Thing

I don't consider teachers and school administrators as the best choice for being in charge of sensitive personal data.


Then who is institutionally in such a way that it helps?

If the school isn't capable (although we collectively entrust our children to schools for a majority of their waking hours) isn't that a reflection of our society's failure - yet again?

Or is it hopeless forever to try to collect information to help people so why bother?
 
buster_v
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gender is a social construct that is irrelevant in the majority of situations in which one is expected to declare one.

Race is a social construct that is irrelevant in the majority of situations in which one is expected to declare one.

Except to the extent that it is used to discriminate.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gramma: kittyhas1000legs: Gramma: Oh for Christ's sake.

If you need 16 check boxes to denote sexual preference or identity or whatever the kids are calling it, how about skipping the whole question instead? The answer shouldn't matter to a kid's education so who the hell cares.

/Boomer

probably as general demographic information.  Race shouldn't matter, but there are tons of check boxes.  I'm still confused by "hispanic, white" and "hispanic, non-white".  My straight-from-Spain teacher in high school had darker skin than a lot of the white kids.  Is he non-white, or does European equal white?  What about an African living in the US who isn't a citizen yet? They're obviously not African-American.  What if it's a white guy from South Africa?

Just acknowledging that things aren't black and white in terms of gender or preference is a step toward raising the next generation to be, if not more accepting, then less of jerkbags to non-hetero, non-cis people.

/hopefully properly whitesplained/mansplained
//waiting to be edited/corrected
///still shaking off the uncaffeinated fuzzies

At least with the racial questions, the answers don't change. Teens try on sexual identities like they are new outfits.


Both of these statements are incredibly inaccurate
 
